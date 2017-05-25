NCAA Golf Championships Continue on Golf Channel with Men's Competition May 29-31

Two National Championships to be Decided Over a Three-Day Span – Individual (May 29) and Team (May 31)

Live Action of the Individual National Championship on Monday, May 29; Three Rounds of Team Match Play Tuesday-Wednesday, May 30-31

Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Winners to be Announced on Golf Central Wednesday, June 7

Live Scoring and Information: College Central

Coming on the heels of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships that saw Arizona State defeat Northwestern for its eighth national championship in school history on Wednesday, Golf Channel returns to Rich Harvest Farms next week to shine a spotlight on the top men’s college programs and the PGA TOUR’s future stars. The 2017 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships will take place Monday-Wednesday, May 29-31 with nearly 30 hours of live tournament and wraparound news coverage, the most ever for the event.

Golf Channel’s live tournament coverage of the men’s championships begins on Monday, May 29 to crown the individual national champion, as well as tracking the teams attempting to qualify for the eight-team match play championship. Golf Channel’s coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31 will include all three rounds of team match play, ultimately crowning a team national champion. In addition, Golf Central will surround live tournament coverage with pre-and post-event news coverage produced on location, as well as daily news updates on Morning Drive and online via Golf Channel Digital. News and tournament coverage also will be streamed on Golf Channel Digital.

Golf Channel NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Coverage (all times ET)

Monday, May 29 Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. (Live) Tuesday, May 30 Quarterfinals, Team Match Play 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Tuesday, May 30 Semifinals, Team Match Play 4-8 p.m. (Live) Wednesday, May 31 Team Match Play National Championship 4-8 p.m. (Live)

Format: The championship format consists of 30 teams and six individuals (not on those teams competing) in 54 holes of stroke play, beginning Friday, May 26. Following Sunday’s third round, the top-15 teams along with nine individuals not on an advancing team will compete on Monday, May 30 to crown the individual national champion. The top eight teams from Monday’s stroke play will advance to the team match play championship on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31.

Teams (30): Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, University of Central Florida, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa State, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Lipscomb, LSU, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pepperdine, Purdue, Southern California, Stanford, Texas, UNLV, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Individuals (6): Trent Wallace (Illinois State), Travis Trace (North Florida), Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M), Cam Norman (Troy), Mason Overstreet (Arkansas) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).

Men’s Golf Championships On-Air Team: Golf Channel’s on-air team for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships will feature Hall-of-Famer Lanny Wadkins as lead analyst and Bob Papa as play-by-play host. Curt Byrum will serve as hole announcer, with Billy Ray Brown, John Cook and Notah Begay reporting from the course. Golf Channel’s college insider Steve Burkowski will join the broadcast booth as co-analyst and hole announcer. George Savaricas will host Golf Central, joined by Arron Oberholser, Charlie Rymer, Chantel McCabe and GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner.

College Central – Golf Channel Digital Coverage: Golf Channel will provide comprehensive coverage via College Central,Golf Channel Digital’s home for college golf. Led by Lavner and Burkowski, College Central will be the source for all things college golf, including tournament results and scores, features and columns, video highlights and breaking news.

Haskins Award presented by Stifel Winner to be Announced on Golf Central Tuesday, June 7: Golf Channel will announce the winner of one of the most prestigious awards in college golf –the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel – following the conclusion of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, on a live edition of Golf Central, Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The show will include profiles on the top candidates for the award and live interviews with the winner, who also will receive an exemption to compete in the 2017 Greenbrier Classic on the PGA TOUR. The Haskins Award honors the nation’s most outstanding male Division I collegiate golfer as selected by her peers, coaches and the golf media.

Semifinal Teams in Match Play to Receive Invitations to Compete in East Lake Cup Presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise: The East Lake Cup, taking place in late October at historic East Lake Golf Club and featuring the top-performing teams from the 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. Invitations for the field will be extended to the semifinalists of team match play tournaments at both the 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. Golf Channel will air live coverage of the East Lake Cup Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1.