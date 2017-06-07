Ole Miss' Braden Thornberry and Duke's Leona Maguire Win Fred Haskins and ANNIKA Awards

Thornberry and Maguire Recognized as the Most Outstanding Male and Female Division I Collegiate Golfers for the 2016-’17 College Golf Season

Maguire Becomes The First Two-Time Winner of the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M (2015); Receives Exemption to the 2017 Evian Championship

Thornberry Receives Exemption to the 2017 Greenbrier Classic; Will Compete in his first PGA TOUR event this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic on a sponsor’s exemption

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2017 – Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry and Duke junior Leona Maguire were announced tonight on Golf Central as winners of the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel and the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M, respectively, recognizing the most outstanding male and female Division I collegiate golfers as voted on by their fellow players, coaches and golf media.

FRED HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL: Thornberry highlighted his 2016-17 season by capturing the 2017 NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship by four strokes at 11-under par, the first championship in golf – individual or team – for Ole Miss. During the season, Thornberry recorded five wins and 10 top-5 finishes in 14 events, led the nation with a 69.61 scoring average in 42 rounds competed and was named a First-Team All-American.

The Germantown, Tenn., native is competing this week at his first PGA TOUR event, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, on a sponsor’s exemption. Thornberry also will tee it up at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia, July 6-9 as a result of winning the Haskins Award.

“It means a lot to kind of do what you can control with the wins, but to have enough respect from your peers to vote you, and the coaches to see your game as that high, that means a lot to kind of validate all of the hard work all season,” said Thornberry, speaking with Golf Channel’s George Savaricas on-site at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. “I knew if I had a good end of the year I’d have a chance, so I’m happy it worked out. It is an honor to be included with those names on the trophy.”

“To be honored as the most outstanding player in college golf is an incredible honor, said Ole Miss men’s golf coach Chris Malloy. “Braden has been so consistent, and to cap the season off with an NCAA Championship makes this season one that we will never forget. I’m so proud of Braden not only for his development on the course, but also the man he has matured into off of it. He is a great representative of our program as well as this wonderful award.”

ANNIKA AWARD PRESENTED BY 3M: Maguire, who placed T-2 at the 2017 NCAA Women’s Individual National Championship, becomes the first two-time winner of the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M. Also winning the award as a heralded freshman in 2015, Maguire recorded three wins in 10 events during the 2016-17 season, finishing in the top-6 in every event she competed. Currently the top-ranked women’s amateur golfer in the world, Maguire has recorded seven victories in her collegiate career, competed in four major championships and finished T-21 at the 2016 Rio Olympics, representing her home country of Ireland. She will return for her senior season at Duke this fall, and will compete in the 2017 Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fifth and final major, Sept. 14-17, as a result of winning the ANNIKA Award.

“This award is a huge honor for me, and to win it for the second time is a very special feeling,” said Maguire in an interview with Golf Channel’s Ryan Burr. “It’s something I’m very, very proud of to get the opportunity to win again.

“Annika is one of the greatest there is in women’s golf,” continued Maguire. “To be associated with her in some way, big or small, is definitely something to be incredibly proud of. I’ve looked up to her since I was a little kid growing up, watching her compete in the majors and the Solheim Cup. So, to be able to win an award that she has put her name to, and to have that association is a very special feeling.”

“She has an amazing future ahead of herself and I’m certainly very proud to have her win again,” said Annika, speaking with Golf Channel’s Lisa Cornwell. “I think she has done a lot for college golf and it is nice to see her continue to stay an amateur for a little longer.

“I really applaud Leona for her decision,” continued Annika. “For her, she is taking her education as a priority and she wants to win a national championship for her school. That’s also a priority. So I admire her for that. Every journey is very different. You see some superstars on the LPGA Tour that never really went to college, and then some go three, four or five years. So you have to find your own journey whenever you are ready.”

“It’s incredible, the number of top awards Leona has won,” said Duke women’s golf coach Dan Brooks. “To be ranked as the best amateur in the world two years running, to be selected as the WGCA National Player of the Year and the Annika Award winner, simultaneously, in two different years. What makes it all even more special is the type of person Leona is. She works hard, she appreciates the opportunities, and she sees the big picture – including a degree from Duke. She’s earned these accolades, and they couldn’t be going to a more appreciative student-athlete.”

Voting for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards concluded at the end of the 2017 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, respectively. After the votes were collected, the Fred Haskins Commission verified the votes and determined the winner. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards.

The Fred Haskins Commission, which for the past 46 years has overseen the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, also oversees the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M. Winners of the Fred Haskins Award have captured nearly 30 majors and more than 300 professional tournaments around the world.