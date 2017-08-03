Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship Headlines More Than 60 Live Hours of News & Analysis, August 7-13 on Golf Channel

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES MORE THAN 60 LIVE HOURS OF NEWS AND ANALYSIS, AUGUST 7-13 ON GOLF CHANNEL

PGA Championship Features Include: Story of Traden Karch; Marriage of Harris & Quail Hollow; Walker Reflects on ’16 Win; Evolution of PGA Format

Golf Channel Digital to Offer Live Blog Surrounding 99th PGA Championship

Golf Channel has announced its programming plans for the 99th PGA Championship – taking place August 7-13 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. – led by Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship contributing to more than 60 total hours of live news programming throughout the week.

Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship will originate from a dedicated set in front of Quail Hollow’s clubhouse. Golf Channel’s on-site news presence will feature multiple strategic camera locations, including adjacent to the driving range, short game area and putting green to give viewers an inside-the-ropes perspective as players in the field prepare for competition. Coverage will employ the use of more than a dozen cameras, including a fly cam that will span the short game and driving range teeing areas, along with the putting green. Viewers will have an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the golf course and the recent changes it has undergone through dedicated “Tee to Green” segments with Golf Channel analyst Frank Nobilo. Fans tuning in on Wednesday, August 9 also will be able to follow the action of the annual PGA Championship long drive competition, which will be contested on the downhill, par-5 10th hole.

Rich Lerner, Kelly Tilghman and Ryan Burr will rotate hosting duties on Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship, while Notah Begay, Michael Breed, Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, Jim Gallagher Jr., Frank Nobilo, Arron Oberholser and Mark Rolfing will serve as analysts. Golf Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte and Ken Schofield, along with award-winning author John Feinstein will offer insight on those in the field, while Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski will provide reports from inside the ropes and conduct interviews with players.

Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship Scheduled Features:

The Story of Traden Karch – Voiced by two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, the feature shines a spotlight on Traden Karch, a junior golfer who suffered a tragic injury in a car accident. Despite a shattered skull that contributed to a grim outlook among his doctors, Traden survived. Up against hurdles of severe memory loss and needing to be re-taught how to do just about everything, it was golf that helped save Traden. Remembering how to putt became one of the first positive signs that would lead to a list of others. Now back in school and continuing to progress in his recovery, Traden’s hero remains McIlroy, with whom he shares a special bond.

Marriage of Johnny Harris, Quail Hollow – Golf Channel’s Matt Ginella shares the story of Quail Hollow founder, Johnny Harris, and details his bold vision to revamp the property in an effort to host the PGA Championship.

Jimmy Walker Reflects a Year Later – The defending PGA champion and current keeper of the Wanamaker trophy reflects on how his home club in Texas, along with how his PGA professional helped mold him into a major champion.

Evolution of the PGA Championship Format – Golf Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte recounts the often overlooked history of the PGA Championship dating back to its match play era prior to the advent of golf on television. The piece also examines how some unfortunate, unspectacular final matches essentially forced the event to transition to stroke play, and whether given the popularity of the Ryder Cup and other match play competitions, if it would ever return to its original format.

Family Business for Thomas – A third generation PGA professional, Justin Thomas sheds light on the influence of both his father and grandfather in helping to shape his own career.

Morning Drive

Morning Drive will kick off each day of PGA Championship week with the latest news and storylines surrounding the competition. The show will feature live reports from Quail Hollow with Gary Williams, Charlie Rymer and John Cook who will be joined by guests throughout the week.

The Golf Fix

Hosted by 2012 PGA Professional Teacher of the Year Michael Breed, The Golf Fix will air on Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. ET, live from the driving range at Quail Hollow. The show will focus on the shots those in the field must execute to capture the year’s final major. Several players also will join Breed to share what they are working on early in the week in preparation, including recent Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open winner Rafa Cabrera-Bello, along with his swing coach, David Leadbetter. Young golfers from the PGA Junior League also will be on-hand during the course of the episode.

PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center

On Monday, August 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will air a new episode dedicated to the PGA Championship. The show will include instruction and insight from seven past PGA Championship winners who have hoisted the Wanamaker trophy: Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, Dave Stockton, Larry Nelson, Jeff Sluman and David Toms.

International PGA Championship Programming

Golf Channel also will produce live international PGA Championship news programming from its Orlando World Headquarters in both Japanese and Mandarin. The shows will feature live reports and custom content from Quail Hollow throughout the week. These productions will complement the international distribution of Golf Central’s Live From the PGA Championship, which is distributed to markets within Golf Channel’s worldwide footprint to nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages.

Digital and Social Coverage

Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded coverage from its team of writers on-site at Quail Hollow: Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Will Gray and Nick Menta. Content will be driven by a live blog for all things relating to the PGA Championship. Coverage also will include up-to-the-minute scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction to emerging storylines and photo galleries.

Golf Channel’s social media platforms will prep fans for the final men’s major championship of 2017 leading up to the first round of the competition on Thursday, August 10.

PGA Championship Week Programming Air Times (all times ET):