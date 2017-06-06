Performance Inspired Named Official High Performance Sports Nutrition Product of World Long Drive Association

Co-Founded by Award-Winning Actor Mark Wahlberg, Performance Inspired Adds Long Drivers Tim Burke, Justin James as Official Brand Ambassadors

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 6, 2017) – Performance InspiredTM has been named the official high performance sports nutrition product of the World Long Drive Association (WLDA). Co-founded by award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg along with Tom Dowd, Performance Inspired also will add Long Drivers Tim Burke and Justin James official brand ambassadors for its line of products as part of the agreement. The launch of the partnership coincides with the first WLDA television event of 2017, the “Clash in the Canyon,” airing live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, where the Performance Inspired logo will be featured within the driving grid during the telecast.

“We are excited to have our products play a role in the performance of these long drive athletes,” said Wahlberg. “Performance Inspired makes all natural, high performance products for both professional and aspiring athletes. We are committed to setting a higher standard for our educated consumers who read labels. Additionally, giving back to charity from our profits is an added benefit to communities and further sets us apart.”

“Performance Inspired has quickly gained the attention and respect among athletes competing at the highest of levels,” said Phil Piazza, senior vice president, programming, Golf Channel. “The Performance Inspired brand aligns perfectly with the Long Drive community and its competitors, and their support of the World Long Drive Association will continue to strengthen Golf Channel’s commitment to showcasing Long Drive as an integral part of our programming strategy.”

Additional elements surrounding the partnership include:

Brand presence for Performance Inspired at all sanctioned WLDA events (including all local/regional qualifying) featuring signage, sampling and display

Brand collaboration on an “Inspired to be Better” campaign that will profile top Long Drive competitors – focusing on their fitness and what motivates them – which will be utilized as branded features for televised WLDA events and a branded digital video series

Cross-promotional opportunities through in-store retail assets, social media engagement and various other media initiatives

Brand ambassadors Tim Burke (2nd in World Long Drive rankings) and Justin James (T-6th) will wear the Performance Inspired logo during WLDA competition, make corporate appearances, provide clinics to vendors/retailers and promote their ambassador role across social media platforms.

Tonight’s Clash in the Canyon will feature eight individuals having advanced from a 32-man field competing in the Open Division based on the World Long Drive rankings, which will include nine of the top-10 in the current rankings, along with a Women’s Division featuring four individuals advancing from a field of 16 competitors. The Open Division will compete for a $50,000 purse, with a first place prize of $20,000, while the Women’s Division will be vying for a $7,000 first place prize with a $15,000 overall purse.

Golf Channel’s live coverage of the Clash in the Canyon will air in primetime from 8-10 p.m. ET tonight, with Golf Centralpreviewing and recapping the event (7-8 p.m. ET, 10-10:30 p.m. ET). In addition, Golf Channel will air an encore telecast of the 2016 World Long Drive Championship, featuring the Round of 16 (3-5 p.m. ET) and Finals (5-7 p.m. ET) leading into the live Golf Central at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2017 Open Division schedule consists of qualifying events spanning from March through August, with competitors from each event advancing to the Volvik World Long Drive Championship, which will feature a 96-man field competing for a $270,000 purse. The Women’s Division will feature a field of 32 competitors vying for a purse of $40,000. The event will return to WinStar World Casino & Resort (Thackerville, Okla.) for a third consecutive year, following a multi-year extension as the host site. For the full 2017 World Long Drive Association schedule, visit https://www.worldlongdrive.com/schedule/.

ABOUT WORLD LONG DRIVE ASSOCIATION

The World Long Drive Association is an organization that brings together golf’s longest hitters from around the globe. Emerging as one of golf’s most popular grass roots competitions, sanctioned Long Drive events are open to amateur and professional golfers. With an Open Division, Women’s Division and Masters Division (Ages 45+), the sport appeals to golfers of all ages, whether you’re a competitor or spectator. The 2017 WLDA season consists of events across the United States and around the world, culminating with the Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Aug. 31-Sept. 6, from WinStar World Casino & Resort (Thackerville, Okla.,) where competitors will convene under the lights for the world title on Golf Channel.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE INSPIRED

Performance Inspired (MW/TD Inspired, LLC) also known as “PI”, is a new all natural line of value added, innovative, high performance sports nutrition products, priced for the growing mass-market customer base with specialty grade formulas for the educated consumer. PI products are formulated to be clean with all ingredients in efficacious amounts. PI will only use honest “hype free” marketing without paid bodybuilders. PI uses real customers in their marketing to instill consumer confidence and help inspire trust in the brand by utilizing real customer feedback and experiences.

All Performance Inspired products are manufactured under several industry certifications to guarantee high manufacturing standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). PI also randomly, independently tests new batches to further ensure every product meets or exceeds label claims. All products are also certified by Informed-Sport. All products that carry the Informed-Sport logo go through a full manufacturing audit, and are regularly tested for a wide variety of WADA banned substances.http://informed-sport.com/

Performance Inspired is committed to giving back and proudly proclaims a minimum of 2% of net profits will be given to charity.

For more information please visit www.PI-Nutrition.com or email Info@PI-Nutrition.com for media and retail inquiries.