CURRY, ROMO AND TIMBERLAKE HEADLINE ALL-STAR FIELD AT THE 2017 AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP; JULY 14-16 ON NBC, NBCSN

SB Nation Partners with NBC Sports to Provide Comprehensive Digital Coverage of Premier Celebrity Golf Tournament



Field of 89 Players - Pro Football, MLB, NHL and Basketball Hall of Famers Join Entertainment Personalities Competing for a $600,000 Purse



NBC Sports Group will provide unprecedented comprehensive on air and digital coverage this week of the nation’s premier celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. A field of 89 participants from the world of sports and entertainment will compete in the three-day tournament, vying for a $600,000 purse. NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will air the opening round on Friday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. ET, with weekend coverage on NBC from 3-6 p.m. ET both days.

STEPHEN CURRY, TONY ROMO AND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HEADLINE STAR-STUDDED CELEBRITY FIELD: Reigning NBA champion / two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, four-time NFL Pro-Bowler Tony Romo and Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Timberlake headline the field at the American Century Championship. Curry, who also will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae July 31-August 6 on a sponsor exemption, will be making his fifth appearance. Romo, who has finished second three times at this event (2009-11), will be making his fourth appearance, while Timberlake will be making his third.

Joining them in the 89-player field are Green Bay Packers quarterback / six-time NFL Pro-Bowler Aaron Rodgers, Pro Football Hall-of-Famers Steve Young, Jerry Rice and John Elway; MLB Hall-of-Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Ozzie Smith; Basketball Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and actors/comedians Larry the Cable Guy, Kevin Nealon and Ray Romano. Two-time defending champion and former MLB All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder will look to become the first player to win this event three consecutive years.

SPIRANAC, O’NEAL, TAPPEN AND CORNWELL IN FIELD: The field also will feature four women: Paige Spiranac, who is making her tournament debut; Golf Channel personalities Lisa Cornwell and Blair O’Neal; along with NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen.

SEVEN FIRST TIME PARTICIPANTS: Joining Spiranac as first time participants in the American Century Championship include Derek Fisher, Jared Goff, Doug Pederson, Carey Price, Adam Thielen and Charles Woodson.

NBC BROADCAST TEAM: Host Steve Sands and analyst Peter Jacobsen will anchor coverage from the 18th tower at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. They will be joined by Jimmy Roberts in an outer tower position, along with Notah Begay and Charlie Rymer reporting from inside the ropes. Michele Tafoya will conduct interviews with celebrities and athletes from the picturesque par-3 17th hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

American Century Championship Live Tournament Airtimes

Friday, July 14 NBCSN 6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT Friday, July 14 NBCSN Midnight-2 a.m. ET / 9-11 p.m. PT (Replay) Saturday, July 15 NBC 3-6 p.m. ET / Noon-3 p.m. PT (Live) Sunday, July 16 NBC 3-6 p.m. ET / Noon-3 p.m. PT (Live)

EXPANDED DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: SB Nation, in conjunction with Golf Channel and NBC Sports, will provide comprehensive digital coverage of the American Century Championship, featuring exclusive video content, editorial coverage and video highlights throughout the week at www.SBNation.com. SB Nation also will produce two digital-only shows featuring interactions with celebrities that will air on SBNation.com on Friday and Saturday.

Golf Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin will contribute to Golf Channel’s social media platforms with exclusive behind-the-scenes content from Edgewood Tahoe throughout tournament week. NBCSN and NBC also will integrate social media during its telecasts Friday-Sunday, incorporating social media posts from celebrities, athletes and fans using the hashtag #ACCGolf.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the American Century Championship will be streamed via GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com as well as on the Golf Channel app and the NBC Sports app. The official tournament website – www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com – will be a one-stop shop for videos, photos and live scoring. Fans can keep up with the American Century Championship through NBC Sports Group’s social media platforms throughout tournament week, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and highlights at @NBCSports, @GolfChannel and @ACChampionship.

GOLF CHANNEL MORNING DRIVE AND GOLF CENTRAL NEWS COVERAGE: Golf Channel’s signature news shows Morning Drive and Golf Central will report on-site from the American Century Championship. Morning Drive co-host Charlie Rymer – working as a course reporter this week for NBC and NBCSN’s tournament coverage – will conduct interviews with celebrities in the field for segments for both SB Nation and Morning Drive. George Savaricas also will report for Morning Drive and Golf Central throughout the week.

NBC SPORTS RADIO: NBC Sports Radio will broadcast seven shows commencing from the driving range at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Thursday-Sunday:

Under Center with Mark Malone Thursday and Friday 7-10 p.m. ET Going Deep with Amani & Dan Thursday and Friday 10 p.m.-1 a.m. ET The Safety Blitz with Rodney Harrison Saturday 7-9 a.m. ET Jim Daniels Show Saturday and Sunday Noon-3 p.m. ET

CNBC: Dominic Chu, CNBC’s markets reporter, will report and contribute to CNBC’s news shows with live interviews on Thursday from the American Century Championship.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT: Tournament scoring is based on a modified Stableford format with 10 points for a double eagle, 8 for a hole-in-one, 6 for eagle, 3 for birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus 2 for double-bogey or higher. The celebrities will play 54-holes over the 6,846-yard lakeside course at Edgewood.