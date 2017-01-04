Press Releases

Virtual Green and Golf Channel Partner on Studio Technology

By

Golf Channel Public Relations
January 4, 2017, 2:25 pm

RSS

Golf Channel's News, Lifestyle and Instruction Shows to Feature Virtual Green Indoor Putting Technology

Golf Channel and Virtual Green announced today a new partnership that will integrate Virtual Green's indoor golf technology into Golf Channel's studio shows – including news, lifestyle and instruction programming – beginning January, 2017. Through the partnership, Golf Channel's on-air talent and team of instructors will utilize the Brand's proprietary undulating putting surfaces within the network's studio programming.

Virtual Green is the latest addition to Golf Channel's ever-expanding library of in-studio technology. The new putting green in "Studio A" – Golf Channel's main studio – can create multiple breaks on the same putting surface, mimicking breaks on different greens and side hill and uphill lies, revolutionizing the realism of indoor putting.

"Virtual Green's putting green technology gives our on-air talent and our team of instructors a fresh and new dynamic for in-studio instructional content," said Kevin Schultz, Golf Channel senior director of lifestyle content and instruction.

"Golf Channel utilizes cutting edge technology on set and we are thrilled to be joining them in-studio with our latest technology," stated Ryan Dotters CEO, Full Swing Technologies. "Like ourselves, Golf Channel is always looking for ways to improve their viewer experience and I know our Virtual Green will help do just that," added Dotters.

The indoor putting surface will be featured in Golf Channel's main studio – Studio A – and appearing on studio shows including Morning Drive, The Golf Fix and School of Golf. The technology also will be integrated into Golf Channel Digital's vast library of instruction programming on GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel Academy App.

