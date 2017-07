BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Sung Hyun Park climbed to No. 5 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings with her victory Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Park shot up six spots.

This is the highest she has ever been in the Rolex rankings.

So Yeon Ryu, who tied for third Sunday at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., extended her run at world No. 1 to four weeks.

Hye-Jin Choi, the 17-year-old amateur from South Korea, made the strongest climb in the world rankings, moving up to No. 24. She jumped 38 spots.