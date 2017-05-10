Koepka ace means fans gets beer - and lots of it

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Brooks Koepka has not had a hole in one on the PGA Tour, but the celebration if he does make an ace will be truly unique.

Koepka's sponsor, Michelob Ultra, announced a promotion this week that if he makes a hole in one any fan who is signed up gets 2,280 cans of beer, or 95 cases which is the calorie count in a can of Michelob Ultra.

The promotion, dubbed “A round on Brooks,” will be held at 10 Tour events, including this week’s Players.

The other tournaments where the promotion will be held are the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Memorial, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Travelers Championship, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Northern Trust, Dell Technologies Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship.