Kisner's hole-out sends Zurich to Monday playoff

AVONDALE, La. – With daylight and his team’s hopes fading, Kevin Kisner had only one thought as he lined up his 30-yard pitch shot on 18.

It’s gotta drop.

His shot from the front of the green clanked off the flagstick and dropped for an unlikely eagle-3, stunning the team of Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith and pushing the Zurich Classic into a Monday finish for the second consecutive year.

The sudden-death playoff will begin at 9 a.m. ET, live on Golf Channel.

“It’s one of those shots you dream about,” Kisner said afterward.

It was a wild final round, even before Kisner’s heroics.

Four shots down to start the day, Kisner and partner Scott Brown looked unstoppable early on Sunday, rattling off six birdies in a row, including five on Kisner’s own ball.

Then came the horn, and a six-hour, 22-minute weather delay in the first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years.

Of course, Team Aiken doesn’t get perturbed by much, especially not something as unpredictable as weather, and so Kisner spent some of the break in the clubhouse with his feet propped up on Jordan Spieth’s bag.

Meanwhile, the suspension offered a much-needed break for Blixt and Smith, who used the delay as an opportunity to regroup. After sailing through the first three days, the overnight leaders had sputtered out of the gates, staying bogey-free but mustering only one birdie over the first six holes. Despite their relative struggles, and their red-hot playing competitors, they still enjoyed a three-shot cushion over the rest of the field.

By the time play resumed, at 5:30 p.m. ET, most of the fans had gone home, sent packing after a round of severe storms dumped more than 2 ½ inches of rain on TPC Louisiana.

They missed quite a finish.

Kisner-Brown went out in 28 and took a two-shot lead. They added birdies on 10 and 11 but appeared to run out of steam, making six consecutive pars midway through the back nine.

Blixt and Smith took advantage, making 5-foot birdies on 16 and 17 to grab a one-shot lead heading to the par-5 18th.

Smith appeared poised to earn his first Tour title, after his deft pitch from 57 yards nestled within 2 feet of the cup. That’s when Kisner went flag hunting, holing out for eagle, capping a 12-under 60 and forcing a playoff at 27 under.

Blixt and Smith combined to shoot 64 in the final round.

Last year’s event was also affected by weather, leading to a weather-shortened, 54-hole tournament that ended on Monday.