Getty Images

25 years later, Azinger looks back at only major

By Doug FergusonAugust 8, 2018, 12:34 am

ST. LOUIS - Even with ample reason to think about what might have been, Paul Azinger prefers to wonder what's next.

This was one time he reluctantly agreed to celebrate the past.

He returned to Inverness Club over the weekend, his first time at the Ohio club since he reached the pinnacle of his career 25 years ago. He never imagined then that his golf would never be better.

Azinger won his only major at the 1993 PGA Championship with four birdies over the last seven holes for a 30 on the back nine, eliminating the likes of Nick Faldo and Vijay Singh, Tom Watson and Hale Irwin, and then beating Greg Norman on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

All five are in the Hall of Fame.

''I loved being back there,'' Azinger said. ''It's nice to reminisce, and I remembered a lot about that week. It's not like me to celebrate, but I did it.''

The celebration 25 years ago didn't last long.

His right shoulder had been bothering him that year. Orthopedic surgeon Frank Jobe called him Friday night during that PGA Championship to say results from a bone scan were in and it didn't look good. Azinger asked if it could wait until after the Ryder Cup.

Finding calm in a storm, he won the PGA Championship.

Finding the fight that enabled him to win 12 times on the PGA and twice more in Europe, he battled Faldo to a draw in Ryder Cup singles during a U.S. victory in England.

And then he was told he had cancer.

The diagnosis was non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which required six months of chemotherapy and radiation.

''You don't ever try to imagine what would have happened without getting sick,'' Azinger said. ''As you get older, you start to think more about it. I was a pretty confident player. I might not have been No. 1, but in my brain I was. I had a ridiculous run.''

How long would it have lasted? He'll never know.

''There's two ways to look at it,'' said Curtis Strange, the two-time U.S. Open champion who picked Azinger for his Ryder Cup team in 2002. ''Yes, his golf career was cut short. He really was a special player. He did it his way. He believed in his way, and that's all that matters. On the other hand, you look at what he had to overcome. His life was different. But he came back and won, he played well, and he's done a tremendous job in the TV world.''

Even with his best golf behind him, cut short by the invasion of cancer at 33, Azinger still managed to leave a mark in golf.

He still does. He always wonders what's next.

Azinger won for the last time in 2000, a seven-shot victory at the Sony Open that was best remembered for the long putter he stuck into his belly. That was what first brought attention to a new way of putting. A generation later, when Keegan Bradley at the PGA Championship and Webb Simpson at the U.S. Open won majors with the belly putter, the governing bodies decided to ban the anchored stroke.

He also made it back to another Ryder Cup team, primarily off the strength of that victory in Hawaii. Even though he was No. 22 in the standings, Strange picked him. And then the matches were moved back a year because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and Azinger had fallen outside the top 50 in the world.

He went 0-1-1 for the week, yet both matches were memorable.

Azinger and Tiger Woods combined for a 63 and still lost when Thomas Bjorn, after Azinger had hit 7-iron to 5 inches on the 18th hole, made a 20-foot birdie. In singles, with the Ryder Cup very much undecided, Azinger was 1 down to Niclas Fasth and in the bunker left of the 18th green.

''I said to my caddie, 'I've got to hole this, don't I?' And he didn't say one word,'' Azinger said. ''And then I holed it. That was a moment I'll never forget.''

Europe wound up winning when Paul McGinley made the winning putt against Jim Furyk. That started a run of European dominance that was stopped by Azinger, who brought a maverick way of thinking to the matches when he was appointed captain.

Azinger demanded an overhaul of the points system and asked for four captain's picks instead of two, a model now in place. He also broke his team into three units and, using personality models, allowed players who qualified for the team to choose the wild-card selections.

The U.S. won that year at Valhalla in 2008, and Azinger's model was cited by Phil Mickelson when he criticized Tom Watson after the 2014 loss at Gleneagles, which led to players having more control. The Americans won the next Ryder Cup, and the U.S. team now looks strong as ever.

If it's not Azinger's system, his fingerprints are all over it.

Does he get enough credit for it? Maybe in some corners. Azinger really doesn't care.

Twenty-five years ago, he had reason to believe he would have won a lot more, even more majors. He might be in the Hall of Fame now, just like the players he beat that day at Inverness. The trip to Ohio allowed him to look back, and he found only happy memories.

''I've had an exciting life,'' he said.

Article Tags: Paul Azinger, 2018 PGA Championship, 1993 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Steamy forecast on tap for final PGA in August

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 7, 2018, 10:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – Wet weather closed Bellerive Country Club twice on Tuesday, as rains made an already soft golf course even more receptive.

That rain will be replaced by plenty of heat over the next few days, making for a steamy week in the PGA’s final August hurrah.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

Per weather.com, the next three days will feature mostly sunny skies and high of 93 by Friday. There’s a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, followed by a clear forecast on Sunday.

The PGA of America has already posted notice in the locker room about the weather’s impact on Bellerive’s greens: “Due to the expected high temperatures and high humidity over the next couple of days, greens speeds will remain slower than they are planned for the championship rounds.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka: Defending a major title is hard but exciting

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 10:00 pm

ST. LOUIS – Justin Thomas is trying to become the first player to win back-to-back PGA Championships since Tiger Woods in 2007, but if JT wants a more recent example of the challenges of defending a title he should look to Brooks Koepka.

In June, Koepka became the first player to win the U.S. Open in consecutive years since Curtis Strange in 1989, an accomplishment that was complicated by an injury that forced Koepka to miss much of the spring season on the PGA Tour.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

“To defend your major is pretty tough,” Koepka said on Tuesday at Bellerive. “There's a reason that there's only a handful of guys that have ever done it, and I'm sure he's looking to do that this week, but everybody else out here is trying to knock him off.”

Although the challenges of defending a title, particularly a major championship, can be demanding, there’s also a unique sense of excitement that comes with having the opportunity.

“There's a different feeling when you show up and you're defending,” said Koepka, one of this week’s favorites considering he has top-15 finishes in his last three starts at the PGA Championship. “You can't wait to get out there. You're not anxious that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday would be over, but you're just excited to get that ball in the air on Thursday.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Rory: Tiger will need to 're-learn' how to win

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:25 pm

ST. LOUIS – About the only thing missing from Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback season is a victory.

Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that Woods will need to “re-learn” to do it.

“There’s a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again,” McIlroy said. “He’s learned how to make a swing work for him again. He’s learning how to compete again. He’s learning what you have to do on the back nine of a major on Sunday. He’s building up all that, because even though he’s won 14 of these things, if you haven’t done it for a while, you still have to re-learn a few things, and I think he’s going through that stage.”

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

McIlroy was referring to Woods’ stirring run at The Open, where Woods led with eight holes left. He played 2 over the rest of the round and eventually tied for sixth.

Big picture, McIlroy said, even being competitive is “a phenomenal achievement already” considering where Woods was 18 months ago – in bed, and in pain, after another back surgery.

“He’s right there,” he said, “which is an unbelievable achievement.”

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, PGA Championship, PGA

Trending

Getty Images

Rory to Spieth: Treat PGA week like any other

By Ryan LavnerAugust 7, 2018, 9:13 pm

ST. LOUIS – Rory McIlroy had some advice for Jordan Spieth – you know, from one guy searching for the career Grand Slam to another.

“Less expectations is better,” McIlroy said Tuesday during his pre-PGA Championship news conference. “Trying to take pressure off yourself, trying to treat it like any normal week, just trying to win the golf tournament that week and put it out of your head what winning this golf tournament would mean in terms of your legacy and your place in the game.”

This is Spieth’s second crack at becoming just the sixth player to win all four majors – last year, he tied for 28th at Quail Hollow. McIlroy has gone 0-for-4 at Augusta National since capturing the third leg of the slam in 2014, but he's finished in the top 10 in all four attempts.

PGA Championship: Tee times| Full coverage

“I can probably relate a little bit to what he’s feeling, but it’s a great position to be in,” McIlroy said. “Not many people have a chance to do something like that. It’s really cool to be a part of that conversation, and I think you have to embrace it, you have to relish it, you have to just go at it and know that, if you do win this week, you’re going to join a very, very elite club.

“It’s a big deal, but once you get out on the golf course and start the tournament, all you’re thinking about is trying to shoot good scores and hit good shots. He’s shown over the past few years that he’s mentally very good, so I’m sure he won’t have a problem.”

McIlroy has a pair of PGA titles, in 2012 at Kiawah Island and again in 2014 at Valhalla, and is considered one of the favorites here at Bellerive.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, PGA Championship, Grand Slam, PGA

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.