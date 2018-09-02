Getty Images

Ancer leads, but Rose, McIlroy, Spieth within 4 shots

By Doug FergusonSeptember 2, 2018, 11:58 pm

NORTON, Mass. - Abraham Ancer of Mexico learned the hard way that a game that got him to the PGA Tour was good enough to win.

A Labor Day finish on the TPC Boston will be his biggest test.

Ancer opened with three straight birdies, had a birdie chance on all but one hole and shot a 6-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship that could change his career.

He showed up at the second FedEx Cup playoff event at No. 92 in the standings, hopeful of getting into the top 70 to keep his season going. A victory would send him to East Lake for the Tour Championship and give him a spot in all four majors.

But one look at the leaderboard is enough to suggest that 18 holes is a long way off.

Right behind is a player who had the lowest score before the largest gallery at the TPC Boston. That would be Bryson DeChambeau, who played with Tiger Woods for the first time in competition and delivered a 63 to get within one shot of the lead.

Tyrrell Hatton had a shot bounce off a cart and into the woods, never to be found, leading to double bogey. He still managed a 69 and joined DeChambeau one off the lead. They were among 10 players within four shots of the lead, a group that includes major champions Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

''I just know to win I've got to play good,'' Ancer said. ''There's no way if you play sloppy you're going to win out here. So I know I have to put up a good score out there tomorrow. And I know if I follow my game plan and make some putts, that could happen.''

He was at 13-under 200.

Woods had to settle for a 69 that left him in a tie for 16th, six shots behind. At least he saw plenty of good golf. DeChambeau has become of his regular practice partners, though they had never been in the same group until Sunday.

DeChambeau opened with two birdies and finished even stronger, with short birdie putts on the 16th and 17th, and then a 5-iron from 237 yards that stopped rolling 2 feet from the hole for an eagle.

Full-field scores from Dell Technologies Championship

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

''He's my childhood idol,'' DeChambeau said. ''I've admired him my whole entire life. And to be finally able to play with him under tournament conditions, it was different. I was a little nervous, for sure. But I was able to get out there and execute shots and worry about my game and focus on hitting the best shots possible. And I was able to play really well like that.''

Not since Vijay Singh in 2008 has anyone captured the opening two FedEx Cup Playoffs events. DeChambeau led by four shots at Ridgewood Country Club last week and never was seriously challenged. This time, the 24-year-old Californian will have to come from one shot behind against a 27-year-old playing in only his 49th PGA Tour event.

Hatton had the lead until his approach on the par-4 12th went off a cart path and into the trees, and a search party of some three dozen fans and volunteers never found it. He did well to escape with a double bogey, and then finished with a birdie for a 69.

Justin Rose (70) and Cameron Smith (67) were another shot behind, followed by Emiliano Grillo (64) and Kyle Stanley (66).

McIlroy was making a charge until hitting into the water on the 16th hole and missing a short putt at the 18th. He had to settle for a 68 and was in a group at 9-under 204 that included Beau Hossler (68), Ryder Cup hopeful Tony Finau (67) and Spieth (68).

More than being six shots behind, Woods has to climb past 15 players. He handled the par 5s, but didn't make much else and spent some 45 minutes on the putting green after his round.

''I didn't get a lot out of my round today,'' Woods said. Looking ahead to Monday, he said he would need a round like he saw from DeChambeau.

''I've got to make a bunch of birdies, get off to a quick start and just get rolling early,'' Woods said. ''Kind of do what Bryson did today.''

Ancer knows what it's like to be among the chaotic atmosphere that Woods brings to a tournament. He played in the group ahead of Woods in the third round of the Quicken Loans National, heard the cheers and delivered a 62 that hardly anyone saw.

He didn't play his best from the final group, but it wouldn't have mattered with Francesco Molinari closing with a 62.

Ancer got hot again, putting for birdie on every hole except No. 12, where he made a mental mistake by hitting 3-wood off the tee into a breeze and into a bunker. He was able to advance it only 100 yards on the 510-yard par 4.

Even with seven birdies and a 65, Ancer missed three birdie chances inside 10 feet, including a 5-footer on the par-5 18th.

Article Tags: Abraham Ancer, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

Trending

Getty Images

Alex rallies to top Hall in Portland for first LPGA title

By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2018, 1:12 am

PORTLAND, Ore. - Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA title, closing with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall.

Alex birdied the final five holes in a front-nine 30 to take the lead and added birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 15th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. She made her only bogey of the day on the par-4 18th, leaving her at 19-under 269.

The 28-year-old former Vanderbilt star gave caddie Travis Wilson his second straight victory in the event. Wilson teamed with Alex with regular boss Stacy Lewis preparing for the birth of her first child.

Alex matched the course record with a 62 on Thursday, then shot 71-71 to begin the final round six strokes behind Women's British Open champion Hall.

Hall had a 75. The 22-year-old Englishwoman played the front nine in 2 over, with bogeys on the par-4 first and par-5 seventh.

Japan's Ayako Uehara was third at 13 under after a 69.

Australia's Minjee Lee, two strokes behind playing partner Hall entering round, had a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under.

Lexi Thompson shot 70 to tie for ninth at 7 under in her third event following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue.

Brooke Henderson had a 75 to tie for 21st at 4 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan, then opened with a 64 on Thursday, before slipping back with rounds of 71 and 74.

 
Article Tags: Marina Alex

Trending

Getty Images

Ex-Spieth roommate Hickok gets wire-to-wire Web.com win

By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2018, 12:56 am

BEECHWOOD, Ohio - Kramer Hickok completed a wire-to-wire victory in the DAP Championship, beating Hunter Mahan and Matt Jones by three strokes Sunday in the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events.

Playing to improve his PGA Tour status after earning one of 25 cards from the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list, Hickok shot his second straight 2-under 68 to finish at 14-under 266. He matched the Canterbury Golf Club record Thursday with a 63 and had a 67 on Friday.

''Wire-to-wire has been one of my goals,'' said Hickok, the first Web.com player to accomplish the feat this season. ''Not only to win, but to face that pressure being on top of the leaderboard every single day and know that you can play to your best ability is one of the things that I wanted to come to in my practice and the mental work that I do. It's been a long way coming. Earlier in the year, I kind of fell back when I had the lead and felt a little uncomfortable. I still did today, but it's nice to be able to put up a good round.''

PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth's former teammate and housemate, Hickok earned $180,000 for his first tour victory to push his season total to $373,635. He has jumped from 23rd to second among the 25 regular-season qualifiers in the first two tournaments, earning a series-best $198,000. The 26-year-old former University of Texas player was the Canadian tour player of the year last season, winning twice.

Full-field scores from the DAP Championship

Six-time PGA Tour winner Mahan and Jones each shot 67. They wrapped up PGA Tour cards, each earning $88,000. Jones is fourth in the series standing with $112,000, and Mahan fifth with $102,500. Last year, Seamus Power took the 25th and final card with $40,625.

The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, and Nos. 126-200 - Jones was 151st, Mahan 159th - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings. Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings, with Seth Reeves, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa and Denny McCarthy also wrapped up tour cards Sunday.

Sangmoon Bae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, tied for sixth at 9 under after a 70. He earned $33,500 to jump to 12th with $38,156.

Hickok lived with Spieth the last few years until recently moving out because Spieth is getting married.

''In 2015, he had a year like Tiger Woods,'' Hickok said. ''He won five times and two majors and I'm seeing what he's doing first hand. I'm comparing myself to him and saying, 'This is what he does to reach the highest level and I'm going to do that and twice as much.' If I can do that, I can catch up to what these other guys are doing and I just tried to outwork him. I was learning from what he was doing.

''He's getting the most out of every hour and I started to develop my practice that way. Being in that house with him for two to three years, I don't think I'd be holding this trophy if I wasn't.''

Article Tags: Kramer Hickok, 2018 DAP Championship

Trending

Getty Images

World Long Drive Championship 2018 TV Schedule

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 12:11 am

Golf’s greatest long drive players from 14 countries will battle under the lights at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK to be crowned the 2018 World Long Drive Champion.  Justin James, 2017 Open Division winner and number one in the World Long Drive rankings, looks to reclaim his title as he battles superstars of long drive competition; Will Hogue - number two in the world, Maurice Allen, Ryan Reisbeck, and two-time world champion Tim Burke.  

The World Long Drive Association will crown champions in three divisions – Open, Masters, and Women’s competition.  Sandra Carlborg, the most decorated World Long Drive competitor in the Women's Division, will compete for her sixth title against some of the best long drive players in the world. In the Master Division, champion Jeff Crittenden will also be in the field looking to claim victory once again.

Catch all the adrenaline filled live golf action September 4th through the 5th.

Who will hit the longest drive and take the Volvik World Long Drive Championship home this year?  Tune in live on Golf Channel:

Tuesday, September 4: 9-11pm ET
Wednesday, September 5: 9-11pm ET

 

and follow along with live scoring here.

 

Catch us on live streaming here and don't forget to follow Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and World Long Drive on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.  Join in on the social conversation using hashtag #WorldLongDrive

 

Article Tags: World Long Drive Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Durant misses tap-in, loses Shaw by one shot

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 12:10 am

Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday by a shot over Joe Durant.

But while McCarron had his share of highlights en route to his eighth Champions Tour victory - including a final-round hole-in-one - a lowlight from the runner-up will get just as much attention.

Durant lived out every golfer's worst nightmare, missing this tap-in for par on the 17th hole to fall off the pace:

Needing to eagle the final hole to get into a playoff, Durant settled for birdie and a T-2 finish.

Article Tags: 2018 Shaw Charity Classic, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.