It's been a good year, but not Bubba's best

By Doug FergusonJune 27, 2018, 1:16 am

POTOMAC, Md. - Even after winning for the third time in his last nine starts, Bubba Watson wasn't willing to say it's his best year in golf.

And he's right.

Watson got the year wrong, though his memory was clear after closing with a 63 to win the Travelers Championship. It was in 2014 that he won at Riviera, held off Jordan Spieth to win the Masters and then closed out the year with a wild finish in Shanghai, where he made double bogey on the 17th hole, holed out a bunker shot for eagle on the 18th hole and won the HSBC Champions in a playoff.

''The birth of our child was two days later,'' he said. ''Angie was in the hospital with the birth mom. I was in China at that time celebrating a victory, but celebrating a beautiful child that nobody knew about at that moment.''

The three victories in 2014 included a green jacket from Augusta National, so that raises the stakes.

But there's more.

Watson also had three runner-up finishes in 2014 at the Phoenix Open, Cadillac Championship at Doral and the BMW Championship. He wound up second on the money list to Rory McIlroy.

That's why there's still work left this year, though he won't complain about the start.

Along with taking home another trophy, he immediately gave back to the Travelers Championship. Watson donated $200,000 to support ''The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp,'' the primary beneficiary of the tournament this year. Founded by Paul Newman in 1988, it provides a camp experience for children facing serious illnesses.

Watson has lacked consistency, however. Aside from his three victories, he has only two other top 10s - a tie for fifth at the Masters and a tie for ninth in the Mexico Championship.

Dustin Johnson has two victories, along with three finishes in the top three, four more in the top 10 and he has yet to miss the cut.

Watson, though, is in a good place.

''Bubba is a tremendous person with a huge heart, and this unbelievable gesture is a demonstration of how much he cares about others,'' said Andy Bessette, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Travelers.

Open spots: The Open added six more players to the field for Carnoustie from the PGA Tour and European Tour based on standings in their season points race.

Patton Kizzire, Chesson Hadley and Luke List each earned a spot by being among the leading five players not already eligible from the top 20 in the FedEx Cup through the Travelers Championship. Matt Wallace won in Germany and joined Alexander Bjork and Jorge Campillo, who earned their places by being among the top 20 in the Race to Dubai through the BMW International Open.

Three spots are available to the leading three players from the top 10 and ties at the French Open, provided they aren't already eligible.

An even better chance exists at the Quicken Loans National, where the leading four players from the top 12 will get to Carnoustie. The National has a 120-man field this week, and 105 of those players are not currently exempt for the British Open.

Mixed team: Three tours in Europe are coming together for a new tournament next year in which men and women will compete on the same course for one prize.

The Jordan Mixed Masters is scheduled for April 4-6 at Ayla Golf Club and will feature 40 players each from the European Challenge Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the Staysure Tour (seniors). There also will be one leading amateur among men, women and seniors.

All three tours will co-sanction the event.

Members from the three tours will play from different yardages on the same course while competing in a single event. The field will be cut to 60 for the final round.

''There seems to be an appetite in golf for mixed events right now, and this is another opportunity to deliver another entertaining, yet credible, format,'' said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour.

Divots: The PGA Tour began its anti-doping program 10 years ago this week at the National. It started with random urine samples, and recently added blood testing. In 10 years, only five players have been suspended under the program - Doug Barron, Bhavik Patel, Mark Hensby, Scott Stallings and Brad Fritsch. ... U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is off until the British Open, which is not to suggest he'll be fully rested. Koepka was headed to Boston this week with a group of 11 close friends, and then planned to return to Florida before heading to his best friend's bachelor party. ''I was really hoping to get some rest, but I don't know how much that will happen,'' Koepka said. ... PGA Tour rookie Lanto Griffin would love to play well enough to build up some name recognition and start a foundation so he can give back to golf. For now, he's donating what he can. Griffin won a closest-to-the-hole event on Tuesday of the Travelers Championship and donated the $10,000 prize to the charity of his choice - the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Scholarship. ''That was special - $10,000 can go a long way for a kid going to college,'' Griffin said.

Stat of the week: Jordan Spieth has not finished closer than 12 shots behind the winner since the Masters.

Final word: ''It's never that far away.'' - Rory McIlroy on the state of his game

Ferguson is the national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson

Singh's lawsuit against Tour moves closer to trial

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 4:17 pm

Vijay Singh moved closer to getting his day in court last week when a five-panel New York appellate court ruled that the Fijian’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour following his 2013 suspension for violating the circuit’s anti-doping policy should be decided by a trial.

“Issues of fact exist as to whether [the Tour] exercised such discretion arbitrarily, irrationally or in bad faith by failing to confer with or defer to the World Anti-Doping Agency, the alleged authority on the matter, prior to taking action against [Singh] and making public statements, since WADA’s position on the substance at issue was nuanced,” the panel ruled on June 21.

The court also ruled that there are issues of fact regarding statements made by then-Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and another official that should be decided by a jury.

 “The issue of whether and what damage resulted from any offending conduct remains an issue for trial,” the panel wrote in its ruling.

Both Singh and the Tour had requested summary judgment for the lawsuit, which stemmed from Singh’s suspension for using deer-antler spray, which contained the banned substance IGF-1. It wasn’t until after his suspension was announced that the Tour consulted with WADA, which had previously ruled the use of deer-antler spray was not a violation if there had been no failed drug test.

Last week’s ruling gave no indication when the lawsuit might go to trial.

“That’s a difficult question. New York rules allow for additional appellate review, we’re hopeful we can [go to trial] soon. We’re ready to try the case,” Singh’s lawyer, Jeff Rosenblum, told GolfChannel.com. “We don’t know what the Tour is going to do, but we’re very pleased with the result.”

The Tour declined to comment on the ruling citing a longstanding policy to not address ongoing litigation.

Article Tags: Vijay Singh, Tim Finchem

Denied cart, Daly won't play in another USGA event

By Will GrayJune 27, 2018, 2:57 pm

After the USGA denied his request for a cart, John Daly withdrew from this week's U.S. Senior Open. According to the two-time major champ, it's the last time he'll cross paths with the USGA.

Daly, 52, told the USA Today that he will never again play in a USGA event after the organization opted not to accommodate his request under the Americans with Disabilities Act this week at The Broadmoor outside Denver.

"Just not worth it to me," Daly said.

Daly has been nursing a knee injury that stems from an accident where a car crashed into his RV in Augusta, Ga., during Masters week. He had petitioned the USGA for use of a cart, but after reviewing his case the USGA determined his condition did not support a waiver of the walking condition for the event.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Open

"We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart," the USGA said in a statement. "He informed us (Monday) morning that he decided to withdraw."

Daly's plan to swear off USGA events is similar to the stance he took following the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, when out of frustration he hit his ball across the eighth green while it was still rolling back to his feet.

"It's not worth it. This is my last U.S. Open - ever," Daly said at the time. "I've had it with the USGA and the way they run their tournaments. The USGA loves to embarrass guys who play in their tournaments."

Daly's original pledge didn't last long, as he returned for the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach only to withdraw after an opening-round 83 that included a 14 on the 18th hole. He also returned in 2002 at Bethpage Black and made his final U.S. Open appearance in 2005 back at Pinehurst, where he tied for 75th.

Daly reportedly plans to have amniotic fluid injected into his injured right knee with hopes of teeing it up next week when the PGA Tour makes its annual stop at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Article Tags: John Daly, 2018 U.S. Senior Open

Smoltz on 'cloud nine' at U.S. Senior Open

By Will GrayJune 27, 2018, 2:11 pm

After a Hall of Fame pitching career that included eight All-Star appearances and a World Series title in 1995 with the Atlanta Braves, John Smoltz didn't hesitate when asked to put his recent qualification for the U.S. Senior Open into perspective.

"It's probably the No. 1 thing that I've ever accomplished," Smoltz told reporters. "Everything I've been part of before has been a team thing, and I'm proud of all my accomplishments from a team aspect, but an individual role or accomplishment, I haven't had anything anywhere close to this."

Smoltz, 51, earned a spot in the over-50 major field after shooting a 69 in a qualifier in Georgia and surviving a 3-for-1 playoff for the final qualifying spot. As a result, he'll walk the same fairways as the best senior golfers in the world this week at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, playing the first two rounds alongside Jim McGovern and Bob Ford.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Open

Smoltz was an avid golfer during his pitching career, and shared a story this week with reporters about asking permission from his manager to skip a day of spring training in order to play Augusta National alongside Tiger Woods. But despite boasting a fair amount of game, as evidenced by his ability to qualify for the tournament, Smoltz is tempering his expectations.

"Somebody asked me that right away and instantaneously I said a pair of 75s," Smoltz said. "I want to obviously shoot under par, but I don't want to do something or say something that is far-fetched to where I'm not being real. So my goal is to make the cut. I've had, I don't know, six, seven, eight tournaments where there's been a cut, and I'm batting maybe 50 percent."

While those expectations seem moderate, they might be viewed as lofty in the eyes of oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook where Smoltz is listed at 500/1 to win and 10/1 to make the cut. The over/under total for his opening-round score on the par-72 layout is set at 82.5.

But even if the birdies are hard to come by this week, Smoltz is still all smiles after playing his way into a major championship in a sport he once viewed as a hobby.

"I don't know if there's a cloud higher than cloud nine," Smoltz said, "but that's where I feel like I've been."

Article Tags: John Smoltz, 2018 U.S. Senior Open

Rahm checked emotions at U.S. Open, won't happen again

By Doug FergusonJune 27, 2018, 1:49 pm

Jon Rahm doesn't want to be throwing clubs. He doesn't want to hide his emotions, either.

Rahm was caught on video going through a tirade at the U.S. Open last year at Erin Hills. He tried to keep his emotions in check at Shinnecock Hills, and he's not sure that brings out his best golf.

''Because of what happened last year in the U.S. Open, I went with the mindset of I'm going to try to behave perfectly, which means having a smile on my face the whole time,'' Rahm said Tuesday from the French Open. ''And it's hard to go against who you are, to be honest. What I mean to play better is just letting myself feel my emotions, letting the emotions flow through me rather than trying to hold myself.

''I was more focused on trying to control myself rather than playing golf.''

Rahm is renowned for his passion, which comes across as a nasty temper at times. He burns inwardly at mistakes, though at times he has harnessed those emotions into making birdies.

''It is the last time I'm ever going to make the mistake of trying to be somebody who I'm not,'' he said. 

Article Tags: Jon Rahm

