Koepka shares lead at Northern Trust; DJ two back

By Doug FergusonAugust 24, 2018, 11:20 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka showed some muscle and unleashed a monstrous finish Friday to share the lead in The Northern Trust.

Tiger Woods missed yet another putt and was relieved to still be playing.

Koepka spent most of the second round trading birdies and bogeys, going nowhere. One swing changed everything on the 631-yard 13th hole at Ridgewood Country Club. From just under 310 yards, he swung 3-wood as hard as he could and saw the tight draw that had been missing all day. It stopped 20 feet from the hole, Koepka made it for eagle and then closed with three straight birdies for a 6-under 65.

He tied Jamie Lovemark, who shot a 66.

''I wasn't happy the first 11 holes the way I hit it,'' Koepka said. ''When I hit that 3-wood, it all clicked. I felt like I was finally able to release the golf club. Just tried to hit as hard as I could, big draw. Aimed at the tree on the right and tried to draw it back to the flag. When I did that, everything started to click.''

The U.S. Open and PGA champion took it from there.

Lovemark, winless in 135 starts as a pro, made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and was the first to reach 10-under 132.

Before long, a list of contenders lined up behind them in an entertaining start to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Adam Scott, building on his confidence from playing in the final group at the PGA Championship, had a 64 for the low round of the tournament and was one shot behind. Another shot back was Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1, who had another 67 that for the second straight day featured a triple bogey on his card. At least he got this one out of the way early, taking five shots from a mangled lie in deep rough behind the first green.

''That was not a fun start,'' Johnson said. ''There was nothing to do but laugh at that point.''

Bryson DeChambeau had a 66 and joined Johnson at 134. The group at 7-under 135 included Sean O'Hair, who is No. 112 in the FedEx Cup and needs to get to No. 70 by the third playoff event at the BMW Championship being played this year at Aronimink, his home club outside Philadelphia. He already is planning to play the member-guest a few weeks later, but O'Hair would love to play Aronimink for a $9 million purse.

Woods was not part of the action, even though he hit the ball beautifully. Woods had a birdie putt on every hole until the par-3 15th, when his tee shot rolled just off the green against the collar. All he had to show for it was two birdies, giving him four birdies in 36 holes.

He finished with a three-putt bogey from just inside 30 feet, giving him another 71. He made the cut on the number, leaving him 10 shots behind.

''The name of the game is you've got to make putts, and you've got to roll it,'' Woods said. ''No matter how good your drive, you've still got to roll them and still got to make putts, and I didn't putt very well today. I had a hard time seeing my lines, and consequently didn't make anything.''

Jordan Spieth made putts to get off to a good start, only to give it all back with a triple bogey on his 10th hole of the round at No. 18. Worse than pulling his tee shots into the trees, worse than the penalty shot, was Spieth sweeping in a 10-inch putt for double bogey only to stub the putter and move the ball only a few inches.

Scott continues to keep two putters in the bag, long and short. The idea is to use the short putter for the medium-length putts that have been a struggle for him. At the PGA Championship and at Ridgewood, however, he has found a good stroke with the long putter and felt no need to change.

The biggest difference is confidence. He is starting to recognize the player who reached No. 1 in the world a few years ago, and only a month ago was getting closer to falling out of the top 100. The third-place finish at Bellerive at least put him back in the top 50, but did a world of good between the ears.

''It's just been very hard to find that consistency for me this year, and I've been chipping away at it the last couple months and it all came good at the PGA,'' Scott said. ''And teeing off this week, I felt the most confident of any tournament this year. I just couldn't wait to get up here, really.''

Koepka knows all about confidence with two major trophies sitting at home in Florida. The knock has been that he hasn't won enough regular PGA Tour events, so he wanted to treat the FedEx Cup playoffs like majors in how he prepared, even down to renting a house and bringing his own chef, trainer and regular crew.

Five shots out of the lead, he tugged a tee shot into the left bunker on the reachable par-4 12th, and hit a clean sand shot to 3 feet for birdie. Then came a big drive on the 13th, and a 3-wood that carried him to his big finish.

Kevin Tway was the only other play to reach the 13th green in two. He shot 69 and was part of the group at 7-under 135.

''Sometimes it doesn't always go as perfectly planned as you'd like, and then you make one good golf swing, and all of a sudden you've got that feeling, you've got that rhythm and then you can build off that,'' Koepka said. ''And that's kind of what happened today.''

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Koepka keeps it simple in back-nine 30

By Jay CoffinAugust 24, 2018, 11:28 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka continued his quest to demolish everything that stands in his way Friday at The Northern Trust.

While playing with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson – a grouping of the top three in both the FedExCup rankings and the world ranking – Koepka shot a spiffy 6-under 30 on the final nine holes to vault into a share of the lead at 10 under par with Jamie Lovemark. He shot 65.

Koepka was even par after 11 holes before a birdie on the short par-4 12th hole got the run started.

“I felt like it was going to click soon,” Koepka said at Ridgewood Country Club. “Just wasn’t sure how I would like to see it, how I would like to see the golf ball fly. Just had a little too much cut on it and I felt like I couldn’t really start it down the left-hand side. I had to aim a little bit further left than I would have liked and once the release kicked in I felt like the toe head actually released. It was fun to play the last few holes.”

The most impressive shot of the day came on the par-5 13th hole, nearly 300 yards away. Koepka carved a massive 3-wood shot to within 22 feet and made the putt for eagle. He and Kevin Tway were the only two players on the day to reach the green in two shots.

“When I hit that 3-wood, it all clicked,” Koepka said. “I hit it about as hard as I could.”

Birdies on the last three holes were all fairly tight – 12 feet on 16, 10 feet on the par-5 17th and 7 feet on 18 – and that closing stretch quickly moved his name to the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka has been playing this impressive stretch where he’s captured two of the last three majors with a clear head. When he’s not playing well he doesn’t worry. He sees others pressing to make good swings happen. Koepka is confident that the good swings will come and refuses to force anything.

“If I’ve got the feeling, I feel like I’ve got it for a long time and I can keep it going.

“I’ve simplified the game so much. There’s no swing thought. There’s no anything. I’m not trying to work on anything while I’m out there. I’m just trying to hit the correct shot.”

O'Hair, Vegas in good position to move on in playoffs

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 10:59 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Let the annual scramble begin.

For many the PGA Tour playoffs bring a unique brand of pressure, with players vying to move on to the next event or an early off-season.

Friday’s cut at The Northern Trust brought a bit of clarity to this race, with six players poised to play their way into the top 100 on the FedExCup point list and next week’s Dell Technologies Championship.

Sean O’Hair (T-6), Jhonattan Vegas (T-6), Nick Watney (T-17), Harold Varner III (T-17), Sam Ryder (T-24) and Sam Saunders (T-24) all began the week outside the top 100 but are currently projected to move on to TPC Boston.

O’Hair, who began the week 121st on the point list, is projected to jump to 68th, and Vegas (123rd) is currently 70th on the list. Ryan Palmer, the bubble boy at 100th on the list, is also tied for sixth and projected to move to 60th.

Conversely, there are six players who are currently projected to drop out of the top 100, including Brandon Harkins (T-67), Trey Mullinax (T-67) and Alex Cejka (T-55). At least they still have a chance to improve their playoff chances with weekend tee times at Ridgewood Country Club.

Charl Schwartzel and Rory Sabbatini both missed the cut and Patrick Rodgers skipped the post-season opener to attend a wedding and will have no control over their playoff fortunes.

Why does Adam Scott carry two putters?

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 10:55 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Phil Mickelson once played a Masters with two drivers in his bag and a U.S. Open with no driver, so Adam Scott’s theory for carrying two putters is hardly groundbreaking.

“Logically, it sounds good to me to have a putter you like for long putts and one for short putts, if that's how you want to do it. You hit 40 percent of your shots with one club and 60 [percent] with the other,” Scott explained.

That theory would be easier to understand if Scott actually used both putters. Although he’s had the best intentions of using a standard-length putter, he’s hit it only twice in competition, both putts coming on the same green during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Simply put, he’s putted so well with his normal broom-handled putter, there’s been no need to alternate.

“I've been working with the short putter for a couple of months now and it's really good, and I put it in to try and hole a few more putts, you know, at 15 to 20 feet which is where I've really been poor,” said Scott, who shot a round-of-the-day 64 to move into third place at The Northern Trust. “Ever since it's gone in, the stroke has just really gotten so much better with the long one that I haven't really thought about pulling it out.”

Actually, Scott conceded he did consider switching to the shorter model after the first four holes on Friday.

“I just burned the edge and I was getting frustrated quickly, because I had hit it quite close on those holes and hit good putts. I thought, maybe this is a sign that I should pull out the short one, but I persisted with the long one,” he said.

TT postscript: Makes the cut on the number

By Tiger TrackerAugust 24, 2018, 10:32 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Here are some things I think I think after a second consecutive mediocre 71 at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club:

• Just like Thursday, Tiger made two birdies and two bogeys in his second round. He was 2 under after 14 holes and bogeyed two of his last four, including a 4-footer for par on the last. For a moment it looked like he was going to miss the cut, but ultimately he made it right on the number.

• Tiger hit 16 of 18 greens and didn’t miss his first until only slightly missing the green on the par-3 15th hole. It, of course, led to bogey.

• Thirty-five total putts on Friday. Thirty five. Atrocious.

• Tiger: “It’s just one day. Golf’s one of those things where you just have to make putts. I mean, no matter how good. You hit your golf ball tee-to-green, still got to hole it. Today was one of those days when I didn’t make anything. Just got to do some work.”

And he did. After finishing with the media, he marched promptly to the practice green.

• Did I mention Tiger needed 35 putts on Friday. Think I did. He had only 29 on Thursday.

It wasn’t even that Tiger didn’t make any long putts, he looked uncomfortable over the shorties, too. He missed all these putts – from 5 feet on three, 15 feet on five, 12 feet on 8, 13 feet on 10, 10 feet on 14 and 4 feet on the last. Tiger Woods. Missed. All of them.

• Any weekend with Tiger Woods on the golf course is a good weekend. And he could use some FedExCup points to help make him a lock for East Lake, but I’m not so sure that a weekend off wouldn’t have been the best result. He’ll play a lot of golf over the next month, two days off here might have been helpful in the long run.

• Not to be all Negative Nancy. The most positive part of the day, to me, was Tiger’s driving. He looked great with the driver in his hands. Confident, free, strong. That was impressive even if he wasn’t able to pay it off on the greens.

