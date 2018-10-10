Getty Images

PGA of America agrees to 11-year deal with CBS, ESPN

By Doug FergusonOctober 10, 2018, 5:19 pm

The PGA Championship will remain with CBS Sports and pick up ESPN for weekday rounds as part of an 11-year agreement in which the networks will combine to deliver 175 hours of coverage across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

Financial terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed, though it was clear the PGA Championship is more attractive held in May than in August.

The agreement gives CBS and ESPN, which broadcast the Masters, the first two majors of the year.

''I can tell you from our standpoint, the property was more valuable in May than in August,'' said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. ''We are paying a rights fee increase. It was definitely a more attractive package.''

McManus said the number of households watching on TV is higher in May, and he spoke of a ''halo effect'' in broadcasting the next major after the Masters, which is the highest-rated golf telecast of the year.

The PGA Championship had been held in August for the better part of 50 years. It moves next year to May as part of a restructured schedule that allows the PGA Tour to conclude its FedExCup on Aug. 25, a week before the start of football.

When the CBS-ESPN deal begins in 2020, the PGA Championship will be at Harding Park in San Francisco.

CBS first broadcast the PGA Championship from 1958 through 1964, and continuously since 1991. The network will continue to provide weekend coverage, adding an extra hour Saturday and Sunday under the new deal.

''Premium content such as the PGA represents the past, present and future of CBS,'' said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corp. ''There is nothing like live sports programming to attract a mass audience and drive our business.''

Still be determined is a broadcast schedule for ESPN, which replaces Turner Sports.

ESPN offers a network dedicated to sports, along with ''ESPN+'' a subscription-based streaming service sold directly to the consumer that can provide an array of programming from featured groups, featured players or specific hole coverage.

''The general vision here is what the PGA wants to do,'' said Burke Magnus, executive vice president of programming and scheduling for ESPN. ''They want every hole of competition covered over the four days, from the first group on Thursday. They want it all covered in one way or form. And that's right in our wheelhouse. ... We will have an array of complimentary presentation.''

CBS will be in charge of production, just as it is at the Masters.

The PGA of America's current deal expires next year, and given the pursuit of live programming, it became a valuable property during negotiations. Along with the financial aspect, CBS Sports was helped by being the incumbent and having established a strong relationship with the PGA of America.

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said partnering with ESPN provides ''72 holes of coverage on a network known for sports.''

ESPN previously had weekday rounds of the U.S. Open before those rights went to Fox Sports in 2015. It also had The Open as recently as 2015 until those rights went to NBC Sports and Golf Channel.

ESPN last televised the PGA Championship in 1990.

''The move to May, generally speaking, was a huge motivation for trying to get us involved there,'' Magnus said. ''Having the first two majors is exciting, and May is a big, active month for us with the NBA playoffs, College World Series and the NFL draft the last week in April. It fits perfectly for us.''

Beyond the PGA Championship, the networks plan to showcase key PGA programs such as the PGA Junior League Championship, which will be telecast on ESPN networks; the club professionals who qualify for the PGA Championship and elevating the PGA Minority College Championship.

Waugh said anyone would have reason to be nervous over an 11-year deal in an industry where viewing habits are changing by the year.

''We're pricing an 11-year deal where the value for these guys will be on the back end, not on the front end,'' Waugh said. ''The number ahead of the current market over the length of it will be good for them.''

Doug Ferguson is a golf writer for The Associated Press

'Moliwood' set for reunion at British Masters

By Will GrayOctober 10, 2018, 5:00 pm

After a brief hiatus, Moliwood is set for a return.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood took the Ryder Cup by storm, teaming to win four straight matches to spark a decisive European victory. Molinari became just the second player ever to go 5-0, while Fleetwood became the centerpiece of several celebrations at Le Golf National.

The two friends relished in the success of their partnership, even poking fun at themselves with a "morning after" social media video. But the good vibes will be flowing again this week in England, as the two men are grouped together at the British Masters in an all-Ryder Cup trio that will also include Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen.

"It's going to be a little strange to try and beat each other instead of playing as a team," Molinari told reporters.

While the two men are set to return to their roles as on-course adversaries at Walton Heath, Fleetwood explained that their off-course relationship will remain as close as ever.

"It'll be nice to play together," Fleetwood said. "We'll eat together like a couple times this week and stuff, so we're going to be spending a lot of time together it sems."

While Molinari took last week off following the European triumph in France, Fleetwood got right back to work with a runner-up finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. That result allowed him to pass Patrick Reed for the second spot on the European Tour's Race to Dubai, leaving him behind only - you guessed it - Molinari.

Fleetwood captured the season-long title last year, but this time around it's the Italian's to lose following a season that included triumphs at both the BMW PGA Championship and The Open.

"If it was me and Fran it came down to, either way I'm going to be more than happy, whichever way that would turn out," Fleetwood said. "I think we won't hold it against him. With the year he's having, I think he might deserve it."

Goosen's inclusion highlights Hall of Fame shortfalls

By Rex HoggardOctober 10, 2018, 1:32 pm

The best thing about each new World Golf Hall of Fame class is the inevitable debates.

You know the deal: you are what your record says you are, and either your resume is worthy of a locker in St. Augustine, Fla., or it’s not. For most rational people this is simple math.

There are exceptions. Former Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, trick-shot artist and motivational speakerDennis Walters, and women’s golf advocate and former LPGA tour player Peggy Kirk Bell were all voted into the Class of 2019 on Wednesday under the Lifetime Achievements category, which takes a more esoteric view of a person’s contributions to the game.

The Competitors categories, however, are about the numbers. It’s the wonderful art of quantifying greatness, from counting victories to money titles and even a player’s record in team competitions. These parameters are written into the Hall’s selection criteria with the threshold for consideration set at a minimum of 15 international victories or at least two major triumphs (a list that includes The Players, which is a debate for another day).

Technically Retief Goosen qualifies under those rules. Although the South African has just seven victories on the PGA Tour, including the 2001 and ’04 U.S. Opens, he’s also collected 24 other titles along the way like the ’92 Spoornet Classic on the Sunshine Tour.

This isn’t personal. There is no debate that Goosen’s career has been impressive, but has it been a Hall of Fame career? A colleague said it best a few years ago: it’s the Hall of Great, not the Hall of Good – or in Goosen’s case the Hall of Really Good.

Photo gallery: World Golf Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

When it comes to this type of Hall of Fame debate it’s not so much what Goosen has, or has not, accomplished as much as it is a benchmark for other players with similar records.

What does this mean for John Daly, who probably is not atop many lists as a potential Hall of Famer? Yet if we’re comparing resumes consider that Daly has five Tour victories and two major championships, 1991 PGA and ’95 Open Championship.

Or how about Andy North? Although one of the game’s best on-air analyst only won three times on Tour his two major triumphs (the ’78 and ’85 U.S. Opens) speak volumes.

And how, if Goosen’s resume is the new benchmark, is a player like Dave Stockton, Sr. not in the Hall? Stockton has more Tour victories (10) and the same number of majors (two) as Goosen. What about Mark Calcavecchia (13 victories and the ’89 Open Championship) and Paul Azinger (12 Tour victories and the ’93 PGA)?

Hall of Fame debates are delicious ways to pass the time, but there must be some sort of reason to each selection, and Goosen’s selection to the ’19 Class, which also includes LPGA legend Jan Stephenson, stretches the boundaries of that reason.

“It was a little bit of a shock. You sort of forget what you’ve done in the game, but I’m glad what I’ve done in the game has brought me to this position,” Goosen said Wednesday on Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive.”

Goosen wasn’t the only one who was shocked by his selection, but then curious choices are very much a byproduct of the current selection process. In 2014 the Hall of Fame transformed the selection process by creating a 16-member Selection Committee that included the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Nancy Lopez, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam. Of those 16 members, Goosen only needed 75 percent of the vote, which means that a dozen people, however qualified, now decide what is Hall-worthy.

“We came to the conclusion that as the landscape of media coverage continues to evolve and change around the world, we felt that the voting, the current voting body of almost 300 people was beginning to get a bit unwieldy,” Jack Peter, the Hall of Fame president, said of the changes in 2014.

It’s curious that the World Golf Hall of Fame found “almost 300” votes cumbersome, but the Baseball Hall of Fame, which is by most accounts the gold standard in the category, voted Chipper Jones into the Class of 2019 with 410 votes (which was 97 percent of the ballots).

Again, this is simple math. More voters and more ballots mean that potential Hall of Fame nominees are being pulled from a greater pool of knowledge and that there’s far less of a chance for individual preferences and potential personality conflicts to factor into the decision.

Whether Goosen is deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame isn’t really the issue here. What is up for debate is where the standards are now being set for future classes and how those decisions are being made.

At best golf’s Hall of Fame suffers from a severe lack of transparency, and at worst an image problem with the organization increasingly starting to feel like a popularity contest. Either way, those aren’t the type of debates that normally make an announcement like Wednesday’s one of the most compelling conversations of the year.

Goosen, Payne, Stephenson headline '19 HOF class

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 10, 2018, 12:00 pm

The World Golf Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its newest inductees for the Class of 2019.

Retief Goosen, Peggy Kirk Bell, Billy Payne, Dennis Walters and Jan Stephenson will be enshrined at the induction ceremony at Pebble Beach next June. Those five (of the 15 finalists) received at least 75 percent of the selection committee’s vote, a 16-person group that included Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

“The 2019 induction class is one of the most well-round groups we’ve had to date,” said Jack Peter, president of the World Golf Hall of Fame. We are excited to begin working with them as we gear up for the induction ceremony in Pebble Beach this June.”

Two of Goosen’s seven career PGA Tour titles came at the U.S. Open, in 2001 and ’04. The 49-year-old has won 36 times around the world and is a two-time European Tour Order of Merit winner.

“It was a little bit of a shock,” Goosen said. “You forget maybe what you’ve done over the game through the years, and I’m glad that what I’ve done for the game has gotten me into this position.”

Bell, who passed away in 2016, was honored in the lifetime achievement category. She won a major, in 1949, but she was known more for her strong advocacy of women’s golf. In 1990 she received the USGA’s Bob Jones Award, the organization’s highest honor, and in 2002 she became the first woman voted into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame.

Photo gallery: World Golf Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

“She was really one of the pillars of building the LPGA as an organization,” Peter said. “She’d been around the game so long. She’d been an accomplished teacher, accomplished player. It’s great. She finally gets her due in the Hall of Fame.”

Also being voted in through the lifetime achievement category was Payne, who retired as the chairman of Augusta National in 2017. During his tenure, Payne, 70, pushed the boundaries of one of the world’s most powerful clubs, admitting the first female members and developing several grow-the-game initiatives, including the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship and amateur tournaments in Asia and Latin America.

“Whenever anybody is placed in the environment of being chairman of Augusta National, with all of the wonderful infrastructure and the intellect and the experience of the staff and incredible membership, to be quite honest it’s not really difficult to do some good things if you try hard,” Payne said. “And my job was to try to have a pretty good idea every now and then and then turn it over to the staff and the members, and I’m very proud of what they then did.”

Walters is a renowned trick-shot artist who wowed crowds while being able to hit balls from his wheelchair. Walters was paralyzed from the waist down in 1974, when he rolled his golf cart after playing in a pro-am, but he parlayed his love for the game into an entertaining career, performing more than 3,000 shows with a dazzling array of golf shots. He was the only USGA Bob Jones Award and PGA Lifetime Achievement Award winner not already in the Hall of Fame.

“I tried not to think about it,” Walters said. “I’ve had my speech researched for not getting in – the odds were so low. I didn’t think of anything to say if I’ve actually gotten in. This is the top of the mountain here. I’m still in a state of shock and disbelief, but I’m just really happy.”

Stephenson, 66, was selected from the female competitor category. She won 16 times on the LPGA, including three majors, and became one of the first players to make women’s golf glamorous, with her unique blend of athleticism and sex appeal.  

“I haven’t slept at all,” Stephenson said. “Every time I woke up I was like, Why am I so happy? And it’s because I’m in the Hall of Fame! It’s so amazing.”

The five inductees will be honored on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the start of U.S. Open week at Pebble Beach.

Got your back, Cap: JT knew Spieth pairing 'in advance'

By Ryan LavnerOctober 10, 2018, 11:20 am

Justin Thomas has backed up the claims of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Thomas was inadvertently thrown into the Patrick Reed controversy after the Ryder Cup, after Reed told The New York Times that he was “blindsided” by Furyk’s decision to split up him and Jordan Spieth, who were 8-1-3 together as partners. Spieth instead paired up with Thomas, one of his best friends on the PGA Tour, and they compiled a 3-1 record together; Reed went 0-2 with Tiger Woods as his partner.

This week, Furyk, in a wide-ranging interview with Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte, said that those pairings were set weeks earlier, and Thomas confirmed that Wednesday.

“That was something obviously that had been talked about in advance,” Thomas told reporters at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, “but all I was worried about was I knew that I was going to play with Jordan and we were worrying about taking care of our point and taking care of our match. It’s a team event, and it’s a team week, and we’re all worried about each other, but that’s kind of our thing, is we do our job. Jordan and I’s job was to go out and get a point, and that’s what we were fortunate enough to at least get three out of four.”

Thomas was one of the lone bright spots for the Americans, going 4-1 in his first Ryder Cup, including a singles victory over Rory McIlroy that gave the U.S. at least a glimmer of hope on the final day.

Rather than focus on the perceived dysfunction among the Americans, Thomas said it’s easy to forget just how well the Europeans played at home.

“It’s so easy to look at the captains and say it’s their fault,” Thomas said, “but at the end of the day we didn’t play well enough. The Europeans played exponentially better than we did – that’s why they beat us as bad as they did. It’s easy to look at pairings and say, well, we should have done this or we could have done that, but it doesn’t matter if you put the two winningest guys of all time together: If they don’t play well, they’re going to lose. …

“Everybody has their own thoughts and feelings, but at the end of the day we just didn’t play well enough.”

