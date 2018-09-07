Getty Images

Schauffele (64) leads Rose by two at BMW

By Doug FergusonSeptember 7, 2018, 5:39 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had an easy time deciding on three of his four picks for the Ryder Cup.

Xander Schauffele is making the last one a little more difficult.

Schauffele nearly holed a wedge on his second hole, rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt in the middle of his round Friday and wound up with a 6-under in the BMW Championship for the lowest 36-hole score of his career and a two-shot lead over Justin Rose.

''I'm sort of in a position where I feel like a win is the only way I'd even be in consideration,'' Schauffele said.

He also made it more difficult on Woods, who again goes into a weekend have to catch up to the leaders.

One day after he opened with a 62 - his lowest score since his last victory more than five years ago - Woods went eight holes before his first birdie and didn't make many after that. He finished with two straight bogeys for a 70 and left him five shots behind in a tie for 12th.

''Very simple. I didn't make any putts,'' Woods said. ''I hit a lot of beautiful putts that were on the top of the edge, and then obviously hit a couple bad ones on the last hole, but looked like all the putts were going to in. But they didn't go in today.''

Schauffele was at 13-under 127 and will be paired in the third round Saturday with a familiar figure in Philadelphia. Rose, who played bogey-free for a 64, won the AT&T National at Aronimink in 2010, and he captured his only major at nearby Merion in the 2013 U.S. Open.

''Cheese steaks, I guess,'' Rose said. ''I played well. The crowd latched onto it, for sure. I get good support around here. It's nice when they're reminding you all the time that it's your town, as well. It's nice to have the added bit of enthusiasm from the crowd.''

Aronimink was even softer than the opening round from a burst of rain overnight. Starting times were moved up four hours because of a forecast for more rain. The trick Friday, when the average score was 67.33, was to avoid wedges that spun too much to back pin positions.

Hideki Matsuyama, who started the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 76, had a 64 and was in a group three shots behind that included Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler. Matsuyama suddenly is in position to be among the 30 players who advance to East Lake in Atlanta in two weeks for the Tour Championship.

The same is true for Bradley and for Noren, the Swede who makes his Ryder Cup debut at the end of the month. Noren holed out for eagle on the par-5 ninth for a 66, while Bradley keeps flirting with contention in these playoff events.

Rory McIlroy (67), FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas (67) and Jason Day (64) were at 9-under 131.

Schauffele also needs a good week to get to East Lake, though he would like to extend his season an additional week in France at the Ryder Cup.

A runner-up at the British Open, the 24-year-old from San Diego finished 12th in the Ryder Cup standings. Furyk used three of his picks Tuesday night on Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Woods - Nos. 9, 10, 11 in the standings - and has one more pick after the BMW Championship.

Tony Finau is regarded the leading candidate, and he did nothing to hurt his chances. Finau made seven birdies in his round of 64 and goes into the final 36 holes at Aronimink just five shots behind.

''The possibilities are cool, the potential of what could happen,'' Finau said. ''But nothing good comes from thinking too far ahead. I got a couple rounds in front of me, 36 holes to try and win this tournament. And winning takes care of everything.''

Woods once used that phrase - ''winning takes care of everything'' - when he returned to No. 1 in the world after his injuries in 2013. Winning remains elusive, a cold putter didn't do too much damage after starting with a 62.

He missed a 4-foot par putt on the par-3 fifth hole and didn't convert any of the birdie putts from the 20-foot range. What he made on Thursday, he missed on Friday.

''I hit it just as good and putt it just as good,'' Woods said. ''Nothing went in. That's the way it goes.''

Schauffele said he was on a mission, and the Ryder Cup was merely a byproduct. He was the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season after winning the Tour Championship for his second PGA Tour title. Now, results are harder to find.

His mission?

''Just prove to myself that I can win again and just be clutch,'' he said. ''I always thought I was rather a clutch player coming down the stretch and this year has said otherwise. I'm trying to prove it to myself again.''

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Watch: Pieters makes 9, snaps putter over knee

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 7, 2018, 7:40 pm

Thomas Pieters has had better weeks in golf, and his frustration boiled over during the second round of the European Masters.

Just two days after being passed over as a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup team, the 26-year-old shot a 7-over 77 to miss the cut in Switzerland, and he nonchantly snapped his putter in two over his knee in the process.

Pieters was up and down on Friday before falling apart on the par-5 14th hole with a quadruple-bogey 9. Even more remarkable than the relative ease with which he broke his putter in half was his ability to birdie two of his final four holes without his flatstick. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough to play the weekend. 

FedEx-d out? Spieth in danger of missing Tour Championship

By Nick MentaSeptember 7, 2018, 7:24 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship that his mind wouldn’t be set on any projections this week.

After two rounds at Aronimink, Spieth has slipped from 27th in the FedExCup points standings to a projected 32nd, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in two weeks. The three-time major winner sits in a tie for 48th on the leaderboard at 2 under par following rounds of 68-71.

Spieth has qualified for the season finale in each of his first five years on Tour. He walked away with both the Tour Championship title and the FedExCup in 2015.

Marc Leishman and Emiliano Grillo are the two other players currently projected to drop below the cut-off.

Three falling out of the top 30 means three others are currently projected to crack the field at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele leads the tournament at 13 under par and is currently projected to move to sixth.

“I'm very aware of where I stood coming into the week,” Schauffele said Friday. “Obviously 41st isn't what we wanted coming into the week but, you know, something good here would definitely help.”

Alex Noren and Keegan Bradley trail by three at 10 under par. Noren is currently up 25 spots and Bradley up 24 spots to 25th and 28th, respectively.

“It's great. All the opportunity is right in front of me,” Bradley said. “I’ve got to go take it. That's what's great about the FedExCup Playoffs. You can go get it the last tournament of the year, to make the Tour Championship. That's fun.”

Tanihara leads Fitzpatrick by two at European Masters

By Associated PressSeptember 7, 2018, 7:11 pm

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131.

Tanihara is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Doug Ghim, and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick was 1 over for the tournament early in his round, then fired off seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That gave the member of Europe's losing 2016 Ryder Cup team the day's lowest score of 64 on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Ghim, a former top-ranked amateur who turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Englishman Fitzpatrick and Denmark's Bjerregaard.

Four early starters including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66) were in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer of Germany had a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

Chase Koepka shot a 65 that included 10 birdies and only four pars. The younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also had a double bogey on the par-3 16th. He starts the weekend five shots off the lead.

Two-time major champion John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

Like Tiger, Rory not as sharp on Day 2 at BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 7, 2018, 6:56 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods wasn’t the only BMW Championship co-leader who struggled to go low again Friday.

Rory McIlroy didn’t fare much better.

After a slow start, McIlroy birdied two of his last six holes to salvage a 1-under 69 and stay in the mix at Aronimink.

At 9-under 131, he dropped from a share of the early lead to four shots behind Xander Schauffele. McIlroy bested Woods by one shot, 69-70.

“It’s hard to stay patient whenever you know what you’ve done yesterday,” McIlroy said, referring to his opening 62. “I didn’t want to lose too much ground. I should have been a few better, but hopefully that’s it.”

McIlroy missed three more fairways than in his opening round, reducing his number of reasonable birdie chances. He holed only 45 feet worth of putts on Day 2.

“I thought they were a little slower today, for some reason,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t get the ball to the hole, and when I did I was reading too much break. I sort of battled the first 12 holes, and then it was nice to make a couple of birdies on the way in.”

