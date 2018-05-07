Hogan introduces Ft. Worth Black irons

Driven Showcases No. 1 Ranked OSU’s Journey Toward a National Championship & Rivalry with Reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma Sooners

VIDEO: Driven Show Open, Narrated by Actor Josh Duhamel

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2018 – On the eve of the most exciting stretch of the collegiate golf season, tonight at 10 p.m. ET Golf Channel will premiere a new documentary series executive produced by Rickie Fowler (Main Event Productions), Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The four-part documentary series will give viewers a dramatic behind-the-scenes look into Fowler’s alma mater during the duration of the 2017-18 season, including their current standing as the top-ranked team in the nation. Later this month, Oklahoma State also will serve as host of the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships at their home course, Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

Adding to the drama, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Cowboys’ in-state rival just 80 miles away in Norman, Okla., also participated in the production of Driven. The Sooners are the reigning NCAA National Champions, currently the third-ranked team in the nation and recently captured the Big 12 Championship, the program’s first conference title since 2006. Both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are No. 1 seeds, respectively, heading into NCAA Regional Championships play, May 14-16.

Recapping Oklahoma State’s historic season culminated by their run at a potential 11th national championship, NBC Sports will showcase Driven across its networks: the first three premieres airing on Golf Channel (Mondays: May 7, 14, and 21), encores airing on NBCSN, and the finale on NBC, Saturday, June 16.

Driven will span Oklahoma State’s 2017-18 college golf season both on and off the golf course as it experiences one of its best years in program history with eight victories this year, including seven victories in a row, tying OSU’s single-season record by matching the 1986-87 team. Oklahoma State men’s golf program has won 10 NCAA golf national championships, and boasts more than 10 current players on the PGA TOUR, including Rickie Fowler, Morgan Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Hunter Mahan, Alex Noren and Peter Uihlein. Heading into the 2017-18 season, OSU was the preseason top-ranked team in the country with one goal in mind: to capture their 11th NCAA National Championship.

Driven is written and produced by Ollie Stokes, a 20-time Emmy Award winner. Stokes has dozens of Emmy nominations, including Showtime’s ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor, which he wrote and produced as part of the Emmy-nominated team.

One of Oklahoma State’s most-decorated players as the nation’s former top-ranked amateur, Fowler was the first freshman in NCAA history to win the Ben Hogan award as the NCAA’s top men’s golfer in 2008. Fowler, who turned professional in 2009, has recorded eight international wins in his career, including four PGA TOUR victories and the 2015 PLAYERS Championship, as well as contributing to winning Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams and representing Team USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Most recently, Fowler finished second in the 2018 Masters.

Golf Channel is the television home for college golf, including the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Division I Golf National Championships and the East Lake Cup. The network has provided live coverage of the men’s national championships since 2014 and the women’s national championships since 2015, which now are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May. Golf Channel also presents the East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship, a three-day fall championship that invites the eight semifinalists from the previous NCAA men’s and women’s golf championships. The East Lake Cup is hosted at historic East Lake Cup Golf in Atlanta, Ga., and benefits the East Lake Foundation. In addition, Golf Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying and on-site, wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events. At the 2017 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships, the Oklahoma men’s golf team captured their first national championship in nearly 30 years. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, lost in the quarterfinals of team match play and watched their in-state rival win the national championship.

Driven joins Golf Films’ slate of critically acclaimed projects, including the three-part Arnie(2014) and Jack (2017) films on Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus; the Emmy-nominated Payne, on the late Payne Stewart; Arnie & Me, a follow-up, fourth installment of Arnie; Summer of ’76, revisiting Johnny Miller’s 1976 Open victory over 19-year old Seve Ballesteros; ’86, a chronicle of Nicklaus’ final major championship win at the 1986 Masters that aired to coincide with the 30th anniversary of his iconic win; and Ben Crenshaw: A Walk Through Augusta, on the two-time Masters champion, and his special relationship with the tournament.

Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys Programming Schedule

Episode 1: Monday, May 7 10 p.m. ET Golf Channel

Episode 2: Monday, May 14 10 p.m. ET Golf Channel

Episode 3: Monday, May 21 8 p.m. ET Golf Channel

Episode 4: Saturday, June 16 5 p.m. ET NBC