Callaway Golf

What's in the bag: Norman Xiong

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 9, 2018, 12:50 pm

Norman Xiong was a standout at the University of Oregon, winning this year's Haskins Award for top collegiate male player. And now he's a pro.

A look inside his Callaway bag reveals that he doesn't use fairway woods, instead opting for three 3-irons that he uses based on course setup. According to Callaway:

  • The Epic 3-iron is at a longer length and loft is turned down (more like a strong 2 driving iron).
  • The Epic Pro 3-iron is at standard length and plays more like a stock 2-iron. He puts this in the bag when he plays a course setup that he doesn’t call for his strong driving iron.
  • The X-Forged 3-iron is a standard 3-Iron.

Here's a full look inside his bag:

Driver: Rogue Sub Zero (9.5 degrees), Graphite Design BB-8 X shaft

Irons: Epic (3), KBS Tour Prototype Hybrid 105 X shaft; Epic Pro (3), KBS Tour Prototype Hybrid 105 X shaft; X Forged 18 (3-5), KBS Tour V 125 shaft; Apex Pro (6-9), KBS Tour V 125 shaft

Wedges: Apex MB (PW), KBS Tour V 125 shaft; Mack Daddy (50, 56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 135 X shaft; Mack Daddy (60), KBS 610 125 shaft

Putter: Odyssey Works V-Line Fang

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Article Tags: What's in the Bag, Norman Xiong, Callaway Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

DJ up by 1 after 63, his lowest round this year

By Associated PressJune 9, 2018, 1:14 am

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dustin Johnson wants to sharpen his game for the U.S. Open. Moving back to No. 1 in the world would just be a nice bonus because the only way he can do that before Shinnecock Hills is by winning the St. Jude Classic.

Johnson knows what he wants.

''I just want to win,'' Johnson said.

Johnson shot 7-under 63 for his lowest round this year and grabbed a one-stroke lead Friday after 36 holes at the St. Jude Classic. He had four of his seven birdies and an eagle on his back nine for a 29 and finished with a 10-under 130 total.

Ryan Blaum and Andrew Putnam each shot 64 and were tied for second, and C.T. Pan (65) and Wesley Bryan (66) followed at 8 under.

Brandt Snedeker shot his best round this year with a 62 that was one stroke off the course record. He was at 7 under.

Irishman Seamus Power, who came in with a one-stroke lead, shot a 69 to reach 6 under. Defending U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka (69) was at 5 under, and Phil Mickelson (70) was at 4 under.

Two-time defending champ Daniel Berger (71-141) missed the cut.

Johnson spent 64 weeks atop the world ranking until Justin Thomas made the cut at The Players Championship in May and grabbed the top spot for himself. Johnson said the course and playing only four times in April and May combined prompted his decision to play here before going to Shinnecock Hills.

''Just wanted to play, stay sharp,'' Johnson said. ''I like this golf course, and I feel like I play it well and wanted to be on top of my game going into next week, too.''

Johnson also had a 63 in the second round of the World Golf Championships-HSBC last October to kick off this season. He won the Tournament of Champions in January and followed with a tie for second at Pebble Beach in February. He has three top-10s and tied for eighth last week at the Memorial.

Full-field scores from the FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Articles, photos and videos

A winner here in 2012, Johnson is back here looking for his 18th career title while tuning up for the U.S. Open he won in 2016. He hit everything well from a 3-wood that went 316 yards off the tee to his irons to putter.

''I feel like I'm playing really well,'' Johnson said. ''I'm swinging the club very well. I know if I can drive it in the fairway that I'm going to give myself a good look for birdie. I felt I did that pretty much all day today and hit a lot of great shots in there and had a lot of really good looks at birdies.''

At 3 under, Johnson opened with a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 10 only to bogey Nos. 12 and 13 after hitting into the rough. He bounced right back by rolling in a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 No. 14. He holed out from the right front bunker for birdie on the par-5 No. 16.

His round really clicked into gear after hr made the turn.

Johnson holed out a sand wedge from 111 yards on the par-4 No. 1 for eagle and nearly holed out again on No. 2 from 114 yards, tapping in from 9 inches for birdie. He two-putted from 29 feet on the par-5 No. 3 and drained a 16-footer for birdie on No. 6. Johnson saved par with a 7-footer after chipping out of the bunker on No. 8.

And Johnson became the first to hit 10 under after hitting his second shot 159 yards on No. 9 to 6 feet for a final birdie .

Snedeker, who lives in Nashville, hadn't played this event three hours away from his home in five years and none of his eight PGA Tour victories have been at the TPC Southwind. Snedeker turned in a bogey-free round with eight birdies needing only 22 putts.

''It obviously went pretty well,'' said Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champ. ''It's one of those days you like to have. You don't have them very often out here where the hole looks like it's the size of a beach ball and can't miss a putt.''

Notes: Putnam has just one bogey through two rounds. ... John Daly withdrew before the second round. He shot a 79 in the first round. ... Scott Piercy withdrew after nine holes at 5 over.

Article Tags: 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Dustin Johnson

Trending

Getty Images

Photos: Fowler gets engaged to Allison Stokke

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 9, 2018, 12:49 am

Rickie Fowler took a break from prepping for next week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills to pop the question to girlfriend Allison Stokke, a former collegiate All-American pole vaulter turned fitness model.

Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Fowler becomes the latest PGA Tour player to get engaged. Jordan Spieth proposed to high school sweetheart Annie Verret in December. Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Smylie Kaufman all got married within the last year.

Article Tags: Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Ko one shot back after opening 67

By Randall MellJune 8, 2018, 11:41 pm

Lydia Ko joined the party in what could be a wild weekend on the outskirts of Atlantic City, N.J.

Ko shot a 4-under-par 67 to climb onto a jam-packed leaderboard Friday at the ShopRite Classic.

Half the field enters the weekend appearing to have a chance to win, including Laura Diaz, a 43-year-old full-time mom and part-time player who moved into a share of the lead with her 12-year-old son, Cooper, as her caddie.

Diaz, Anna Nordqvist and Celine Herbin shot 66s.

A staggering 27 players are within two shots of their lead, with 48 players within three.

Ko ended a 21-month winless spell claiming the title at the Mediheal Championship in April. Now, she’s in position to make a run at winning for the second time in her last four starts.

“I played pretty solid,” Ko said. “Gave myself a lot of looks for birdies.”

Full-field scores from the ShopRite LPGA Classic

As a 54-hole event, there’s a heightened sense of urgency to get in position to win in the first round.

“You do, obviously, want to play solid, because there are less chances to catch up if you are a little behind,” Ko said.

Diaz is a two-time LPGA winner looking for her first victory in 16 years, but she said she has “no expectations” making her first start of the year, and just her eighth start in the last three years. She’s more interested in making it a great memory with her son caddying for her.

“It’s more special because I have my son with me,” Diaz said.

Nordqvist may have a logjam behind her, but she’s a formidable front runner, especially at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She won the title there in 2015 and ’16.

“I have a lot of good memories here,” Nordqvist said. “It’s a place that makes me happy.”

Herbin is seeking to break through and win her first title.

Article Tags: Lydia Ko, 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Nordqvist continues impressive run at ShopRite

By Associated PressJune 8, 2018, 11:31 pm

GALLOWAY, N.J. – Two-time champion Anna Nordqvist shot a 5-under 66 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Laura Diaz and Celine Herbin in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Nordqvist won the 54-hole event in 2015 and 2016 on Stockton Seaview's Bay Course and finished second last year. Teeing off Friday in the afternoon when the wind was stronger, the 30-year-old Swede closed her bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 ninth.

''Honestly, I have a lot of good memories from here,'' Nordqvist said. ''It's a place that makes me happy. I seemed to be striking the ball better today than for most of the year, so I was very consistent, gave myself a lot of chances. I was trying to stay patient out there and I'm very happy to post a good round.''

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner is seeking her ninth career victory, has missed the cut in three of her last five events. She is currently 54th on the LPGA money list with more than $132,000 in earnings.

Full-field scores from the ShopRite LPGA Classic

The 43-year-old Diaz made the field as an alternate. She played in the morning when the greens were smoother and the wind more benign and carded five birdies.

Her 12-year-old son, Cooper, was on the bag for her first competitive LPGA Tour round of the year.

''It's more special because I have my son with me,'' Diaz said. ''It was great. He wasn't nervous. He was perfect. So it's a calming influence. I think I spent more time worrying about him.''

Herbin, 35, birdied the final two holes.

Lydia Ko, In-Gee Chun and ANA Inspiration winner Pernilla Lindberg were at 67 with Sandra Gal, Su Oh, Beatriz Recari, Amy Yang and Wayne, New Jersey native Marina Alex. Defending champion I.K. Kim had a 68.

Shanshan Feng, at No. 4 the top-ranked player in the field, shot 69.

Leona Maguire, the former Duke star from Ireland, had a 69 in pro debut.

Article Tags: Anna Nordqvist, 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.