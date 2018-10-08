Getty Images

What's in the bag: Safeway Open winner Tway

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 8, 2018, 1:05 pm

Kevin Tway earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2018-19 season-opening Safeway Open. Take a look inside his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 70TX shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W Series 80X shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-H5 (2), with UST Mamiya Recoil prototype shaft; JPX 919 Forged (3, 4), JPX 919 Tour (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: Mizuno T7 (47 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Article Tags: 2018 Safeway Open, Kevin Tway, What's in the Bag

Trending

Getty Images

Goosen's inclusion highlights Hall of Fame shortfalls

By Rex HoggardOctober 10, 2018, 1:32 pm

The best thing about each new World Golf Hall of Fame class is the inevitable debates.

You know the deal: you are what your record says you are, and either your resume is worthy of a locker in St. Augustine, Fla., or it’s not. For most rational people this is simple math.

There are exceptions. Former Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, trick-shot artist and motivational speakerDennis Walters, and women’s golf advocate and former LPGA tour player Peggy Kirk Bell were all voted into the Class of 2019 on Wednesday under the Lifetime Achievements category, which takes a more esoteric view of a person’s contributions to the game.

The Competitors categories, however, are about the numbers. It’s the wonderful art of quantifying greatness, from counting victories to money titles and even a player’s record in team competitions. These parameters are written into the Hall’s selection criteria with the threshold for consideration set at a minimum of 15 international victories or at least two major triumphs (a list that includes The Players, which is a debate for another day).

Technically Retief Goosen qualifies under those rules. Although the South African has just seven victories on the PGA Tour, including the 2001 and ’04 U.S. Opens, he’s also collected 24 other titles along the way like the ’92 Spoornet Classic on the Sunshine Tour.

This isn’t personal. There is no debate that Goosen’s career has been impressive, but has it been a Hall of Fame career? A colleague said it best a few years ago: it’s the Hall of Great, not the Hall of Good – or in Goosen’s case the Hall of Really Good.

Photo gallery: World Golf Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

When it comes to this type of Hall of Fame debate it’s not so much what Goosen has, or has not, accomplished as much as it is a benchmark for other players with similar records.

What does this mean for John Daly, who probably is not atop many lists as a potential Hall of Famer? Yet if we’re comparing resumes consider that Daly has five Tour victories and two major championships, 1991 PGA and ’95 Open Championship.

Or how about Andy North? Although one of the game’s best on-air analyst only won three times on Tour his two major triumphs (the ’78 and ’85 U.S. Opens) speak volumes.

And how, if Goosen’s resume is the new benchmark, is a player like Dave Stockton, Sr. not in the Hall? Stockton has more Tour victories (10) and the same number of majors (two) as Goosen. What about Mark Calcavecchia (13 victories and the ’89 Open Championship) and Paul Azinger (12 Tour victories and the ’93 PGA)?

Hall of Fame debates are delicious ways to pass the time, but there must be some sort of reason to each selection, and Goosen’s selection to the ’19 Class, which also includes LPGA legend Jan Stephenson, stretches the boundaries of that reason.

“It was a little bit of a shock. You sort of forget what you’ve done in the game, but I’m glad what I’ve done in the game has brought me to this position,” Goosen said Wednesday on Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive.”

Goosen wasn’t the only one who was shocked by his selection, but then curious choices are very much a byproduct of the current selection process. In 2014 the Hall of Fame transformed the selection process by creating a 16-member Selection Committee that included the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Nancy Lopez, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam. Of those 16 members, Goosen only needed 75 percent of the vote, which means that a dozen people, however qualified, now decide what is Hall-worthy.

“We came to the conclusion that as the landscape of media coverage continues to evolve and change around the world, we felt that the voting, the current voting body of almost 300 people was beginning to get a bit unwieldy,” Jack Peter, the Hall of Fame president, said of the changes in 2014.

It’s curious that the World Golf Hall of Fame found “almost 300” votes cumbersome, but the Baseball Hall of Fame, which is by most accounts the gold standard in the category, voted Chipper Jones into the Class of 2019 with 410 votes (which was 97 percent of the ballots).

Again, this is simple math. More voters and more ballots mean that potential Hall of Fame nominees are being pulled from a greater pool of knowledge and that there’s far less of a chance for individual preferences and potential personality conflicts to factor into the decision.

Whether Goosen is deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame isn’t really the issue here. What is up for debate is where the standards are now being set for future classes and how those decisions are being made.

At best golf’s Hall of Fame suffers from a severe lack of transparency, and at worst an image problem with the organization increasingly starting to feel like a popularity contest. Either way, those aren’t the type of debates that normally make an announcement like Wednesday’s one of the most compelling conversations of the year.

Article Tags: Retief Goosen, World Golf Hall of Fame, Jan Stephenson

Trending

Getty Images

Goosen, Payne, Stephenson headline '19 HOF class

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 10, 2018, 12:00 pm

The World Golf Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its newest inductees for the Class of 2019.

Retief Goosen, Peggy Kirk Bell, Billy Payne, Dennis Walters and Jan Stephenson will be enshrined at the induction ceremony at Pebble Beach next June. Those five (of the 15 finalists) received at least 75 percent of the selection committee’s vote, a 16-person group that included Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

“The 2019 induction class is one of the most well-round groups we’ve had to date,” said Jack Peter, president of the World Golf Hall of Fame. We are excited to begin working with them as we gear up for the induction ceremony in Pebble Beach this June.”

Two of Goosen’s seven career PGA Tour titles came at the U.S. Open, in 2001 and ’04. The 49-year-old has won 36 times around the world and is a two-time European Tour Order of Merit winner.

“It was a little bit of a shock,” Goosen said. “You forget maybe what you’ve done over the game through the years, and I’m glad that what I’ve done for the game has gotten me into this position.”

Bell, who passed away in 2016, was honored in the lifetime achievement category. She won a major, in 1949, but she was known more for her strong advocacy of women’s golf. In 1990 she received the USGA’s Bob Jones Award, the organization’s highest honor, and in 2002 she became the first woman voted into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame.

Photo gallery: World Golf Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

“She was really one of the pillars of building the LPGA as an organization,” Peter said. “She’d been around the game so long. She’d been an accomplished teacher, accomplished player. It’s great. She finally gets her due in the Hall of Fame.”

Also being voted in through the lifetime achievement category was Payne, who retired as the chairman of Augusta National in 2017. During his tenure, Payne, 70, pushed the boundaries of one of the world’s most powerful clubs, admitting the first female members and developing several grow-the-game initiatives, including the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship and amateur tournaments in Asia and Latin America.

“Whenever anybody is placed in the environment of being chairman of Augusta National, with all of the wonderful infrastructure and the intellect and the experience of the staff and incredible membership, to be quite honest it’s not really difficult to do some good things if you try hard,” Payne said. “And my job was to try to have a pretty good idea every now and then and then turn it over to the staff and the members, and I’m very proud of what they then did.”

Walters is a renowned trick-shot artist who wowed crowds while being able to hit balls from his wheelchair. Walters was paralyzed from the waist down in 1974, when he rolled his golf cart after playing in a pro-am, but he parlayed his love for the game into an entertaining career, performing more than 3,000 shows with a dazzling array of golf shots. He was the only USGA Bob Jones Award and PGA Lifetime Achievement Award winner not already in the Hall of Fame.

“I tried not to think about it,” Walters said. “I’ve had my speech researched for not getting in – the odds were so low. I didn’t think of anything to say if I’ve actually gotten in. This is the top of the mountain here. I’m still in a state of shock and disbelief, but I’m just really happy.”

Stephenson, 66, was selected from the female competitor category. She won 16 times on the LPGA, including three majors, and became one of the first players to make women’s golf glamorous, with her unique blend of athleticism and sex appeal.  

“I haven’t slept at all,” Stephenson said. “Every time I woke up I was like, Why am I so happy? And it’s because I’m in the Hall of Fame! It’s so amazing.”

The five inductees will be honored on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the start of U.S. Open week at Pebble Beach.

Article Tags: Retief Goosen, Billy Payne, Jan Stephenson, hall of fame, World Golf Hall of Fame

Trending

Getty Images

Got your back, Cap: JT knew Spieth pairing 'in advance'

By Ryan LavnerOctober 10, 2018, 11:20 am

Justin Thomas has backed up the claims of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Thomas was inadvertently thrown into the Patrick Reed controversy after the Ryder Cup, after Reed told The New York Times that he was “blindsided” by Furyk’s decision to split up him and Jordan Spieth, who were 8-1-3 together as partners. Spieth instead paired up with Thomas, one of his best friends on the PGA Tour, and they compiled a 3-1 record together; Reed went 0-2 with Tiger Woods as his partner.

This week, Furyk, in a wide-ranging interview with Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte, said that those pairings were set weeks earlier, and Thomas confirmed that Wednesday.

“That was something obviously that had been talked about in advance,” Thomas told reporters at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, “but all I was worried about was I knew that I was going to play with Jordan and we were worrying about taking care of our point and taking care of our match. It’s a team event, and it’s a team week, and we’re all worried about each other, but that’s kind of our thing, is we do our job. Jordan and I’s job was to go out and get a point, and that’s what we were fortunate enough to at least get three out of four.”

Thomas was one of the lone bright spots for the Americans, going 4-1 in his first Ryder Cup, including a singles victory over Rory McIlroy that gave the U.S. at least a glimmer of hope on the final day.

Rather than focus on the perceived dysfunction among the Americans, Thomas said it’s easy to forget just how well the Europeans played at home.

“It’s so easy to look at the captains and say it’s their fault,” Thomas said, “but at the end of the day we didn’t play well enough. The Europeans played exponentially better than we did – that’s why they beat us as bad as they did. It’s easy to look at pairings and say, well, we should have done this or we could have done that, but it doesn’t matter if you put the two winningest guys of all time together: If they don’t play well, they’re going to lose. …

“Everybody has their own thoughts and feelings, but at the end of the day we just didn’t play well enough.”

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk, Ryder Cup, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Harrington 'very much the favorite' for 2020 captaincy

By Ryan LavnerOctober 10, 2018, 11:01 am

The question of who will captain the 2020 European Ryder Cup team already seems to be answered.

After receiving the support of such players as Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose over the past week, Padraig Harrington has emerged as the clear favorite to be the captain for the away game at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Harrington’s appointment seems all but assured now that Lee Westwood has told The Telegragh that he’ll “wait until Rome” – and the 2022 Ryder Cup – before he makes his pitch.

The selection panel of European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, the past three Ryder Cup captains (Thomas Bjorn, Paul McGinley and Darren Clarke) and a yet-to-be-named member of the players committee will meet in December to finalize the selection.

Like Clarke before him, the affable Irishman is an ideal fit for a Ryder Cup in the States. Harrington, 47, is a three-time major winner who has played the PGA Tour for the past 15 years. He has served as a vice captain for the past three cups, including during Europe’s 17 ½ to 10 ½ victory two weeks ago in France.

“I’ve always said when you’ve got somebody that’s a three-time major champion and has the pedigree that Padraig has and holds the respect of the players that he does, it would be difficult to see him not doing it at some stage,” Bjorn said of Harrington. “And if he wants it this time around, it’s difficult to get around that he is very much the favorite to get the job.”

In 2016, Westwood, 45, stated his intentions to captain the team at Whistling Straits, but he’s apparently had a change of heart. He is grouped at this week’s British Masters with Bjorn and Harrington.

Article Tags: Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Ryder Cup, 2020 Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.