The Web.com Tour handed out 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2018-19 season based on how players fared in the Finals series. Here are the final standings after Sunday's Web.com Tour Championship.
1. Denny McCarthy: $255,793
2. Sangmoon Bae: $218,156
3. Robert Streb: $187,460
4. Peter Malnati: $157,296
5. Cameron Davis: $126,675
6. Adam Schenk: $125,798
7. Lucas Glover: $125,212
8. Matt Jones: $112,000
9. Hunter Mahan: $107,505
10. Roger Sloan: $84,307
11. Shawn Stefani: $80,579
12. Seth Reeves: $80,360
13. Max Homa: $78,200
14. Roberto Diaz: $70,326
15. Stephan Jaeger: $69,923
16. Curtis Luck: $64,920
17. Nicholas Lindheim: $59,169
18. Dylan Frittelli: $48,600
19. Wes Roach: $48,100
20. Sepp Straka: $47,844
21. Cameron Tringale: $47,760
22. Ben Silverman: $47,700
23. Michael Thompson: $45,466
24. Fabian Gomez: $43,657
25. Jim Knous: $41,931