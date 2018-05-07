After his second win of the year, Jason Day made some serious progress in his quest to regain the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Day started the week ranked No. 14 in the world, but after his two-shot victory at Quail Hollow the Aussie is now up to seventh in the latest rankings. It's his first return to the top 10 since a T-2 finish at Pebble Beach in February, and it's Day's highest ranking since September when a fourth-place showing at the BMW Championship vaulted him to sixth.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

While Day's was the only change among the top 10, there were plenty of other shifts elsewhere from high finishes in Charlotte. Aaron Wise's career-best T-2 finish helped the former NCAA champ make one of the biggest jumps of the week, up 110 spots and into the OWGR top 100 for the first time at No. 96. Nick Watney, who shared second place with Wise, went from 261st to 101st.

Bryson DeChambeau jumped seven spots to No. 42 with a solo fourth-place finish, while a T-5 result helped another former U.S. Amateur champ, Peter Uihlein, move from 66th to 55th.

Dustin Johnson has been world No. 1 since February 2017, and he retained the top spot for another week. But the intricacies of OWGR divisor math mean that Johnson will need at least a top-11 finish this week at The Players to have a chance to retain the top spot.

With the top 50 players in the world in the same field for the first time since the 2016 U.S. Open, each of the current top five will have a mathematical chance to end the week as No. 1: Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. This week Rickie Fowler remains No. 6, with Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed rounding out the top 10.

After a T-55 finish at Quail Hollow, Tiger Woods moved up one spot to No. 92 in the latest rankings.