Power Rankings: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

By Will GrayMay 1, 2018, 3:12 pm

The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. A field of 156 players will tackle a difficult test at Quail Hollow Club, which hosted the PGA Championship just nine months ago.

Brian Harman won this event last year by one shot over Dustin Johnson when it was held at Eagle Point. Here are 10 names to watch in Charlotte:

1. Rory McIlroy: When it comes to Quail Hollow, McIlroy is an undisputed No. 1. The Ulsterman earned his first Tour win here back in 2010, lost a playoff two years later and blistered the course again en route to win No. 2 in 2015. He racked up six top-10s in seven trips from 2010-16 and finished T-22 at last year's PGA.

2. Justin Thomas: The last time Thomas played the Green Mile, he left with the Wanamaker Trophy. He hasn't slowed down since his major breakthrough at Quail Hollow, and this week has a chance to reach No. 1 in the world. His T-7 finish here in 2015 shows that last year's performance was no outlier.

3. Rickie Fowler: Like Thomas, Fowler has thrived on this course both as a major test and as a regular Tour stop. This is where Fowler got his first career win, back in 2012 in a playoff over McIlroy and D.A. Points, and he finished T-5 or better both in 2016 and at last year's PGA. Making his first start since a Masters runner-up.

4. Patrick Reed: Reed makes his first stroke-play start as a major champ on the course where he cracked the top 10 at a major for the first time just nine months ago. Reed's runner-up at the PGA was a sign of things to come, and he has made the cut every time he's played this event at Quail Hollow while finishing outside the top 35 just once.

5. Jason Day: The former world No. 1 remains in the midst of a return to form, with top-25 finishes in each of four stroke-play starts this year. That includes a win at Torrey Pines and a runner-up at Pebble Beach, and now Day heads back to a course where he finished T-9 in his last Wells Fargo appearance and matched the same result at the PGA despite a disastrous quadruple bogey during the third round that ended his title chances.

6. Phil Mickelson: Mickelson makes his post-Masters return on a course where he has done everything but win, having finished fifth or better a whopping six times at Quail Hollow since 2007. While he missed the cut at the PGA and has largely struggled since his breakthrough win in Mexico, don't be surprised if his name pops up on the leaderboard come Sunday.

7. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has gotten progressively better in each appearance at Quail Hollow, starting with a T-38 finish in 2014 and peaking at last year's PGA when he tied for fifth and had a chance to win coming down the stretch. He is now three starts into his return from a wrist injury and finished T-19 at the Masters.

8. Louis Oosthuizen: Oosthuizen rounded out his career Grand Slam of major runner-ups at Quail Hollow last summer, and in recent weeks he's quietly been displaying some solid form. He teamed with fellow South African Charl Schwartzel to nearly win last week at Zurich, and his last four stroke-play starts have produced three top-20s.

9. Tiger Woods: Woods is a bit of an unknown this week, but his past success is enough to earn a spot on this list. He returns to Quail Hollow for the first time since 2012 and hasn't played the weekend since 2009, but that year he tied for fourth and Woods won this event back in 2007. Making his first start since the Masters, there's reason to suspect he may contend as he did multiple times in Florida.

10. Webb Simpson: Simpson will enjoy the trappings of a home game this week, as he returns to a course where he is a member and was a runner-up to McIlroy back in 2015. Simpson also finished T-4 back in 2012 and has three top-10s in his last six stroke-play starts, including a T-5 finish at the RBC Heritage three weeks ago.

Harman didn't want to face DJ in playoff last year

By Rex HoggardMay 1, 2018, 9:16 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brian Harman already had a victory on the PGA Tour and had proven himself a regular contender among the game’s best, but last year’s triumph at the Wells Fargo Championship was different.

“That one was extremely gratifying just because it felt like it had been so long and I had been playing really well and knocking on the door,” Harman said. “That's kind of how it seems to happen. But to win in that fashion, that's something that you think about all the time.”

Harman, who began the final round two strokes off the lead, closed with a 68 to beat world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by a shot.

It was a dramatic victory at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., which hosted the event last year, that was capped off by a 28-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole and propelled Harman to his first start at the Tour Championship.

It also led to an interesting text exchange between Harman and Johnson, who had won his previous three starts heading into the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

“We’re pretty good friends, so he texted me, ‘Nice putt [at the 72nd hole],’” Harman recalled on Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club. “I texted him back and said, ‘I didn’t want anything to do with you in a playoff.’”

Johnson’s response to that was, “No, you didn’t.”

Players return to more familiar Quail Hollow

By Rex HoggardMay 1, 2018, 8:38 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Earlier this year Johnny Harris, the president of Quail Hollow Club, circulated a five-minute video to PGA Tour players.

Although Quail Hollow has been a popular stop on Tour since it first hosted the Wells Fargo Championship in 2003, the message was clear – come back to the golf course you know and love.

There was a concern among tournament officials that last year’s PGA Championship, which was played at Quail Hollow, had left some players unimpressed with the layout, which underwent a series of renovations in the years leading up to the 2017 PGA.

“I had a number of my friends who were playing in the tournament tell me that tee was better suited as a lemonade stand,” Harris joked in the video of the new tee box on the fourth hole. “I doubt we’ll ever see that tee used again in competition.”

True to his word, on Tuesday as players made their way around the course to prepare for this week’s event, there was an actual lemonade stand perched on the back of the fourth tee box.

The message was clear. While few, if any, would question the outcome of last year’s PGA, which was won by Justin Thomas, it was not the golf course that made the Wells Fargo one of the circuit’s most popular events.

“The course has maybe gotten a little more criticism than maybe [Harris] is comfortable with,” said Johnson Wagner, who is a member at Quail Hollow. “He said to me that he feels like the course was set up pretty difficult for a major and guys weren’t used to that out here.”

The most glaring changes prior to the ’17 PGA were to the first, fourth and fifth holes, and they all lived up to that billing ranking as the second-, 13th- and ninth-toughest holes last August.

The sum total of those changes, along with much different conditions in August compared to May, was a 73.46 stroke average, the toughest course in relation to par on Tour in 2017, compared to a 72.95 average for the ’16 Wells Fargo Championship played at Quail Hollow.

The mental impact, however, went much deeper.

While most agree the changes to Quail Hollow made the course harder for the PGA Championship, opinions vary on whether the nip/tucks made the course better.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Scott Brown, who tied for 13th at last year’s PGA. “The golf course the way it was was pretty awesome. Just from hearing guys talk, the vast majority haven’t really agreed with a lot of the changes they made.”

Which explains why Harris and tournament officials were proactive in pointing out that this year’s event would be more familiar for players.

Last month’s “green sheet,” which is sent to players in advance of tournaments, said the par-4 first hole will play 495 yards this week, compared to 524 yards for the PGA Championship; and the back tee at the fourth, well that’s open for anyone who wants some lemonade. In fact, Quail Hollow will play 7,554 yards this week, compared to 7,600 yards for the PGA.

The first hole, which Brown jokingly referred to as a par 5, was the biggest concern for many players. At the PGA, the opener played to a beastly 4.388 scoring average, among the Tour’s 50 toughest holes, compared to a 3.942 average a year earlier during the Wells Fargo.

“It’s easy to mess a great golf course up. They made some great changes, I thought Nos. 4 and 5 were fine, but No. 1 is just an absolute monster hole now,” said Chris Stroud, who tied for ninth place at the PGA. “I understand why players wouldn’t want them to mess with it, but a lot of it has to do with how good players are now.”

For this week’s event the course will also revert to over-seeded perennial rye grass for the fairways and rough, and the greens and approaches will be Bermuda grass. The set up will also be in the hands of PGA Tour officials, not staff from the PGA of America, which should promote a more player-friendly layout.

“We have our own rules officials to set it up however they want, but the PGA [of America] was probably just guarding against conditions in the summer time, a little harder and a little faster, we have to give ourselves options,” Stroud said. “There’s no perfect option.”

The green sheet said rough heights will be maintained at about 2 inches and that “hole placements will also return to the traditional setup used by the Tour since 2003.”

Although Quail Hollow had to endure a few more slings and arrows than officials are accustomed to, the ’17 PGA did provide valuable feedback for future events. The course is scheduled to host the 2021 Presidents Cup, which will be played in late September, and could become an occasional major venue with the PGA Championship’s move to May beginning in 2019.

“We learned a lot about Quail Hollow and that it’s a better golf course when it’s over-seeded and the rough is shorter than it is with Bermuda and deep, nasty rough,” Wagner said.

Judging by this year’s field, which includes six of the world’s top 10 players, Harris also learned the value of guerrilla marketing and how to make lemonade out of perceived lemons.

Wells Fargo Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 1, 2018, 8:00 pm

The PGA Tour travels to Charlotte this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are the key stats and information for Quail Hollow. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Purse: $7.7 million ($1.368 million to the winner)

Course: Quail Hollow Club (par 71, 7,554 yards)

Defending champion:  Brian Harman (10 under, defeated Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by one stroke at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.)

Notables in the field

Tiger Woods

• Seventh career start in this event (first since 2012); won in 2007

• Seventh worldwide start of 2018 (two top-5 finishes)

• Only player on PGA Tour in top-10 in strokes gained: around the green and strokes gained: putting

Rory McIlroy at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy

• Two-time winner of this tournament (2010 and 2015)

• Best score to par in this tournament from 2010-2016 (at Quail Hollow)

Justin Thomas

• Returns to site of 2017 PGA Championship victory

• Finished sixth or better in eight of last 16 worldwide starts

Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Rickie Fowler

• First start since finishing runner-up at Masters

• Earned first PGA Tour victory in this tournament in 2012

Phil Mickelson

• Nine top-10s in this tournament (most of any player all-time)

• Second on PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting; fifth in strokes gained: approach

USGA to discuss rules, Shinnecock setup at PAC meeting

By Rex HoggardMay 1, 2018, 5:19 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tuesday’s player advisory council meeting at Quail Hollow Club will include some special guests from the USGA.

Officials from the association were asked to attend the meeting, which will include members of the player advisory council and the Tour’s policy board.

According to one source who asked not to be identified, the USGA will address upcoming rule changes as well as provide information regarding next month’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The meeting, which will include other topics not involving the USGA, is part of an ongoing effort by the USGA to improve communication with players and to be available if they have any questions. Officials from the USGA have been onsite at numerous Tour events this year.

“They’ve been out quite a bit this year, just trying to open a dialogue with players and to be more engaging,” said one member of the player advisory council. 

