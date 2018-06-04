2018 U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out

With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Shinnecock Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 11 different 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the U.S. and England to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:
Walton Heath GC in Surrey, England (120 players for 14 spots)
Who's in: Andrew "Beef" Johnston (-10), James Morrison (-10), Richie Ramsay (-9), Matthew Southgate (-9), James Morrison (-8), Ryan Fox (-8), Tom Lewis (-7), Matthew Wallace (-7), Matthieu Pavon (-7), Jason Scrivener (-7), Dean Burmester (-7), Kristoffer Reitan (a) (-6), Thorbjorn Olesen (-6), Paul Waring (-5)
Who's out: Sam Horsfield (-4), Padraig Harrington (-4), Lee Westwood (-2), Edoardo Molinari (-1), Paul Dunne (-1), Chase Koepka (+2), Thomas Pieters (WD)
Recap: Johnston is sure to be a crowd favorite after sharing co-medalist honors at Walton Heath, advancing to the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. Olesen held on to snag one of the final berths the day after winning the Italian Open, while Waring was the sole survivor of a 9-for-1 playoff for the final spot that also included Alexander Bjork, Lee Slattery and Nacho Elvira.