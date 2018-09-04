Getty Images

Adieu? Paris might be Phil's final Ryder Cup away game

By Nick MentaSeptember 4, 2018, 10:45 pm

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – The last time a United States team competed for the Ryder Cup without Phil Mickelson – at the Belfrey in 1993 – Bryson DeChambeau was born eight days later.

On Tuesday night outside Philadelphia, 25 years later, Mickelson and DeChambeau were seated next to each other as two of Jim Furyk’s captain’s picks to play this year’s matches at Hazeltine.

Mickelson’s list of career accomplishments is too long to recount, but a couple holes remain on his Hall-of-Fame resume. Lefty still has time to complete the career Grand Slam, but the Ryder Cup won’t return to Europe until 2022, when he’ll be 52 years old.

“Certainly, this is most likely my last chance to go over to Europe and to be a part of a winning U.S. team in Europe. We haven't done that in 25 years,” he acknowledged. “I set out this year, on really, a strong commitment and journey to get on the team.”

Once Tiger Woods was brought onto the stage Tuesday night, he and Mickelson shared a hug. The two have certainly warmed to one another in recent years, bonding through U.S. team events. Their pay-per-view showdown is set for Nov. 23, but when asked about the potential of a Woods-Mickelson pairing in Paris, Phil punted.

“Well, my excitement to be on the Ryder Cup itself is at an all-time high because I know how much I cherish these events. I know how the relationships that get formed during these weeks, how much they mean, and I know how – as I look back on my career – how meaningful these team events are. So for me to be a part of it is something very special,” he non-answered.

“And to have Tiger back in the game of golf and playing at such a high, elite level, has been exciting for everybody, including the players. We find ourselves watching with interest, just like all the fans do.”

Men's quarters, women's semis set at Volvik WLD Championship

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 5, 2018, 3:15 am

The men’s Open Division was whittled down to eight, while four women remain at the Volvik World Long Drive Championship.

Sixteen men battled on Tuesday night for a spot in the quarterfinals at WinStar Resort and Casino in Thackerville, Okla., where an inch-and-a-half of overnight rain created a very slow grid [460 yards long, 50 yards wide], putting a premium on carry distance.

Players were allowed three minutes to hit eight balls, with the longest, single drive counting. Balls had to land and finish on the grid to be official. If the first player failed to hit the grid, the second player had to hit his/her drive at least 270 yards [on the grid] to advance.

Here’s a summary of how the men’s Round of 16 played out:

Match 1: Will Hogue def. Teemu Pitkanen

Hogue hit the first shot of the night 394 yards and that was plenty long enough to move on as Pitkanen failed to get a ball on the grid.

Match 2: Justin Moose def. Kevin Shook

The 40-year-old Shook blasted one 396 yards, but, on his penultimate swing, Moose clobbered a drive 404 yards, the only shot over 400 yards in the quarterfinals.

Match 3: Jim Waldron def. Kyle Berkshire

After Berkshire went 0-for-8, Waldron hit a big cut over the required 270-yard mark for the win.

Match 4: Ryan Steenberg def. Ben Tuaone

Steenberg hit his first shot 372 yards and then watched as Tuaone, who is Tony Finau’s first cousin, couldn’t do better than 366.

Match 5: Josh Cassaday def. Ryan Reisbeck

Cassaday’s third drive went 390 yards. Reisbeck came within four yards of matching that, but that was the best he could do.

Match 6: Tim Burke def. Stephen Kois

Kois got on the board with a first drive of 382 yards, which proved to be his longest. But it wasn't long enough. After going 0-for-6, Burke, a two-time WLD champion, blasted his seventh drive 397 yards.

Match 7: Mark Costello def. Jeff Gavin

The 50-year-old Gavin popped a rib in preparation for the Round of 16. Despite the obvious pain he was in, Gavin hit his fifth shot 368 yards. But Costello’s second shot went 372 yards, and he moved on.

Match 8: Maurice Allen def. Bryan Kelly

Allen got three on the grid and his longest of 382 yards was juuuuust long enough to get him into the quarterfinals as Kelly's longest was 380.

On the women’s side, Heather Manfredda exacted a bit of revenge and advanced to the semifinals by knocking off Sandra Carlborg, who defeated Manfredda in last year’s finals.

Phillis Meti now seeks revenge of her own. She lost to Manfredda in last year’s semis and will face her again on Wednesday night.

The other semifinal match features Emily Tubert, the LPGA player who won an event in her World Long Drive debut last month, against veteran Chloe Garner.

Gavin, still ailing from his popped rib, took on Eddie Fernandes in the finals of the Masters Division [age 45 and over]. Gavin defeated last year’s champ, Jeff Crittenden, to advance to the finals. Fernandes beat David Mobley with a drive of 350 yards.

Going first, Fernandes' seventh ball went 373 yards. Meanwhile, a laboring Gavin could only muster 348 yards.

Duval 'shocked' and honored to be U.S. vice captain

By Nick MentaSeptember 5, 2018, 1:08 am

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – David Duval was answering questions in the back of a hotel conference room, and Zach Johnson couldn’t help but point out the irony.

“What is this? Media interviewing media?” he asked.

Duval, Johnson and Matt Kuchar were announced as U.S. Ryder Cup vice captains Tuesday night by Jim Furyk, who also named Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as three of his four captain’s picks.

An extra spot in the American team room opened up once it became clear that Woods would be heading to Paris as a player and not a vice captain.

Looking to the fill the role, Furyk asked Duval to dinner last month in Greensboro. As for who picked up the tab, Duval immediately started laughing.

“Some gentleman did,” he said. “Some guy did. He was having dinner with his wife.”

The fact that he was even at that dinner, being asked if he would join the American team, still has Duval “shocked.” The former No. 1 player in the world and two-time Ryder Cupper assumed that his opportunity had passed. Now, he considers just having the chance to assist among the highlights of his career.

“It’s as high up there as just about anything, really,” he said, referring to the Ryder Cup. “It’s, I don’t know how you’d rank it, one of the top three or four things in the game.

“Especially having been reporting on them, having been at Hazeltine, you miss it as a player. I think from a player’s perspective, that’s how I announce and think and report. I still have that part in me. You see it and you want to be a part of it.”

Unlike Kuchar and Johnson, Duval isn’t competing against members of the American team on a weekly basis. But he is watching them intently in his role as a Golf Channel analyst, and he believes his experience as a media member may prove helpful to Captain Furyk.

“I think as much as anything, I know these players as well as Jim does or Davis or Zach or Kuch,” he said. “I’m talking about them, reporting on them. I see the things they do and their mannerisms and their demeanors. I think I can be beneficial in the setup of the pairings and in my voice.”

Tiger: 'Vice captains' hinted I might be a pick

By Nick MentaSeptember 4, 2018, 10:36 pm

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – There was little doubt Jim Furyk was going to select Tiger Woods with one of his four Ryder Cup captain’s picks.

But just in case there was any doubt in the 14-time major winner's mind, he sounds as though he was able to leak a little info to himself.

Asked when exactly he found out he was headed to Paris as a player  and not just a vice captain  Woods answered on Tuesday night: 

"I played well at the PGA, so we are hinting at ... sorry. The vice captains and the captain were hinting at picking him as a player. So as a vice captain, I put my hat in for that player."

Woods was named a vice captain for the U.S. side in February, when it seemed unlikely that he was going to threaten to win mutliple times, including at two majors. Woods hasn't played in a Ryder Cup since 2012, but did serve as an assistant at Hazeltine in 2016.

He was eager to once again help in any way he could, but he knew how he really wanted to contribute.

"Deep down, I wanted to make the team. I really wanted to play on it," he said.

"Now, I had not started playing golf really yet, but still, it was a goal at the end of the season is to be able to make this team. As the year progressed, I've kind of gained some traction, and was somehow able to get some high finishes and lo and behold, I'm a part of this team. It's incredible, it really is, to look back at the start of the year and now to have accomplished a goal like that, to be a part of this team, and now to be a player is just like I said, it's beyond special."

With Woods now a member of the team, Furyk said Tuesday night that he'll be replacing Woods as a vice captain in order to "free him up" as a player. Shortly after announcing Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson as his captain's picks, Furyk introduced three new vice captains in David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

"He has been instrumental in helping not only the captains before me, but me, as well, as far as strategy, as far as planning, as far as pairings, and I'm going to continue to use that knowledge and that strategy," Furyk said, referring to Woods.

"I want to allow him to be able to practice, to prepare, and work with his partner or partners in that preparation. So when he needs to step out, that gives him a little bit of freedom and it gives me another set of eyes over there."

Goal! Woods back to being a cup player

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 4, 2018, 10:35 pm

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Maybe the canned video message should have tipped us off.

In the 20-second clip that was aired during a Ryder Cup news conference inside the PGA of America headquarters on Feb. 20, Woods read from a teleprompter that he was “thankful” to be named a U.S. vice captain and “excited about the challenge.”

More telling, however, was this line: “My goal is to make the team, but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do whatever I can to help us keep the cup.”

Make the team?

At the time, Woods’ goal seemed overly ambitious, and maybe even delusional, given what had transpired over the past few years. He was less than a year removed from a last-ditch back fusion and only three inauspicious starts into his comeback. It seemed like a pipe dream for him to join the supremely talented American roster with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka, at least in a role other than what he’d served in the previous two cups, where he was tasked with lining up the Xs-and-Os, zipping around in a Team USA cart, and fetching sandwiches and shoes for the members of his four-man pod.

But late Tuesday afternoon, named as one of Jim Furyk’s four captain’s picks, Woods officially traded in his earpiece for a team uniform – offering yet another reminder of how drastically this healthy, productive year has shifted his short- and long-term plans.

“At the beginning of the year, one of my goals was to make the team,” he said. “When I got the call from Jim and he asked if I would serve as a vice captain, I said, ‘Absolutely. Anything to help you out.’ But deep down, I wanted to make the team. I really wanted to play on it. I hadn’t started playing golf yet, but still it was a goal at the end of the season to make this team.

“So it’s incredible, it really is, to look back at the start of the year and now to have accomplished a goal like that – it’s beyond special.”

The question now, of course, is whether Woods the player is still more valuable than Woods the assistant.

It’s been six years since he last played in a Ryder Cup, a 1-2-1 effort at Medinah in which he conceded Francesco Molinari’s putt on the final green, handing Europe the outright victory. With his career in jeopardy, Woods has been more engaged over the past few years and proven to be an invaluable resource in the team room – not only because of his two decades of big-game experience, but because he’s mostly talking to a team of 20-somethings that grew up idolizing him. They hung on every word and tried desperately to impress him, and it’s easy to see how that effect would be magnified inside the ropes – players like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas might run through a wall if partnered with Woods.

Furyk reiterated Tuesday that Woods will be in Paris to play, not assist, and that any unnecessary week-of duties will be eliminated so that he can focus on his preparation like the other 11 players on the squad. Even if Woods, as he said, will have “nowhere near the role” that he held at Hazeltine, the prolific texter is almost certain to ping Furyk’s phone with even more ideas on potential lineups and strategy. It’s part of his competitive DNA. 

“I’m happy for him because of how much work he’s put in for the teams and given to them,” Furyk said. “I know it’s got to be very special for him to play with those same guys, and I know how happy they are to have him on the team.”

