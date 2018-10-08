Getty Images

After Further Review: Could Crown rival Solheim Cup?

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 8, 2018, 3:26 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the UL International Crown's chances of rivaling the Solheim Cup ...

The Koreans raised the bar for the UL International Crown with Sunday’s frenzy of excitement for the host team. The hosts to the next Crown matches in two years haven’t been announced yet, but whoever they are, they’ll have their work cut out trying to top the atmosphere the Koreans fans created during singles play. If the next hosts can top that, this event will rival the Solheim Cup. It was close to doing so Sunday, but there’s a daunting challenge trying to find a fan base that is more crazy about their women than the Koreans. As LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said, Sunday in Korea was a moment women deserve. He’s trying to give them more of those moments. - Randall Mell

On Phil Mickelson confirming the obvious Ryder Cup home-field advantage  ...

Phil Mickelson explained what was painfully evident to anyone who tuned into last week’s Ryder Cup. “It’s a unique situation in that the way the Europeans did a great thing, they did the opposite of what we do when we have the Ryder Cup here. The fairways were 14 to 16 yards wide,” Lefty explained.

Mickelson’s frustration was well founded given his inability to hit the majority of his shots anywhere close to those confining fairways, but it’s also misplaced. If Lefty is pining for wide-open spaces, he only has to wait until 2020 when the Ryder Cup returns to the United States. - Rex Hoggard

After Further Review, 2018 UL International Crown, 2018 Ryder Cup, Phil Mickelson

Tway wins first PGA Tour title in Safeway Open playoff

By Associated PressOctober 8, 2018, 3:00 am

NAPA, Calif. - Kevin Tway made a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff Sunday to win the season-opening Safeway Open at windy Silverado for his first PGA Tour title.

The son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, the 30-year-old former Oklahoma State player beat Ryan Moore on the par-4 10th after Brandt Snedekerdropped out on their first extra trip down the par-5 18th.

''It was nice to get hot at the end,'' Tway said. ''I wasn't really in it on the front nine. Brandt made a couple bogeys starting the back. I was kind of right there, but kind of hanging around. Birdied 17, 18 to get into the playoff and then kept it going in the playoff - and here I am.''

After the wind died down in the late afternoon on the tree-lined North Course, Tway birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 1-under 71, then birdied all three holes in the playoff.

''I was just trying to put the ball in the fairway, which was very difficult,'' Tway said. ''I knew the last few holes were a little bit easier, so tried to just keep making pars until then.''

Snedeker, three strokes ahead entering the day and five in front with 11 to play, had four back-nine bogeys in a 74.

''Really disappointing,'' Snedeker said. ''Played a really good front nine in tough conditions and made the turn on the back nine and actually drove the ball really well. Had a lot of opportunities, just hit some really poor iron shots, left myself in places you can't do it. Didn't make any putts.''

The nine-time PGA Tour winner bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine, birdied the par-5 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the 18th, missing from 9 feet.

''I'm going to look at that one in a few years and know I gave that one away,'' Snedeker said. ''I had that full control.''

Full-field scores from Safeway Open

Safeway Open: Articles, photos and videos

Moore birdied three of the last four in a 67.

''I didn't even expect to be in this position,'' Moore said. ''When I finished my round, I really didn't think there was a chance of this. Golf is funny and it can work its way out sometimes, so this was a bonus. I hit some good shots in the playoff, birdied a couple holes and today just wasn't good enough.''

Luke List eagled the 18th for a 67 to finish a stroke out of the playoff with Troy Merritt (68), Sam Ryder (69), Aaron Baddeley (69) and Sungjae Im (71).

''Obviously, we all kind of knew the wind was going to be crazy warming up this morning,'' List said. ''There was debris flying everywhere. I was just anticipating a really tough day and it was.''

Phil Mickelson tied for 17th at 8 under after a 72.

''It was challenging but yet very playable conditions,'' Mickelson said. ''Actually, I played pretty good. I hit two balls out of bounds on the fifth hole trying to go for the green, but other than that, I played pretty well.''

Fred Couples had a 75 to tie for 41st at 5 under in his final start in a regular PGA Tour event.

''For a while I didn't think we were going to play and then when we played, I didn't really play,'' the 59--year-old Hall of Famer said. ''Then I just started hitting and hoping for the best.''

Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele had a 75 to finish at 3 under.

2018 Safeway Open, Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore, Brandt Snedeker

Stumbling Snedeker: 'Really gave that one away'

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 2:00 am

It's hard to win on the PGA Tour, and no one is more aware of that maxim than Brandt Snedeker.

Snedeker appeared to have things on cruise control at the Safeway Open, torching the North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa en route to a three-shot lead entering the final round. That advantage grew to five shots with just 11 holes to play, at which point his game promptly fell apart.

The veteran made three straight back-nine bogeys to bring a number of players back into the fold, and seemingly lost control of his swing while missing a number of greens with short irons or wedges in hand.

Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in August, and for much of the afternoon in Napa he appeared in line for what would have been his 10th career victory. Instead, he backed into a three-man playoff, got eliminated on the first extra hole when he failed to get up and down from over the 18th green and could only watch as Kevin Tway edged Ryan Moore for his first win on the third extra hole.

"I'm going to look back on that one in a few years, really gave that one away," Snedeker told reporters. "I had full control."

Even after stumbling with bogeys on Nos. 10-12, Snedeker appeared to steady the ship with a 10-foot birdie on the 16th hole that put him one ahead of Moore and, at the time, three ahead of Tway with just two holes to go. But disaster struck on No. 17 when his approach shot ended up behind a tree, leading to a scrambling bogey.

Needing to birdie the par-5 18th to win, Snedeker instead found a fairway bunker off the tee, pushed his second shot into the rough and couldn't get closer than 48 feet with his approach.

"Really disappointing," he said. "I played probably 63 holes of pretty damn good golf, and nine holes I'd like to have back."

Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Safeway Open

Bjerregaard tops Hatton, Fleetwood to win Dunhill Links

By Associated PressOctober 7, 2018, 2:03 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark wrecked Tyrrell Hatton's hopes of winning the Dunhill Links Championship for a third straight year when he shot a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday.

Bjerregaard started the day four strokes adrift of overnight leader Hatton but he reeled in the European Ryder Cup player to finish with a 15-under winning total of 273.

Englishman Hatton (72) shared second place on 274 with Ryder Cup team mate Tommy Fleetwood (69).

Hatton was attempting to become only the fifth player to win the same tournament in three straight seasons.

Lucas Bjerregaard, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links

International Crown records: Chun a perfect 4-0

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 12:16 pm

Korea’s In Gee Chun put up the only perfect record at the UL International Crown, while teammate So Yeon Ryu continued to add to her record-setting run.

Chun was 4-0 helping the Koreans claim the crown.

Ryu was 3-0-1.

Ryu extended her record for most career points won in Crown play to 19 (2 points for a victory, 1 for a halve). She also extended her record for most matches won to nine.

Here are the individual player records for the last week:

AUSTRALIA

Katherine Kirk 2-1-0

Minjee Lee 1-1-1

Su Oh 2-1-0

Sarah Jane Smith 1-1-1

CHINESE TAIPEI

Wei-Ling Hsu 0-4-0

Candie Kung 0-4-0

Teresa Lu 0-4-0

Phoebe Yao 0-4-0

ENGLAND

Georgia Hall 2-1-1

Charley Hull 2-1-1

Bronte Law 2-2-0

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2-2-0

JAPAN

Nasa Hataoka 2-0-1

Mamiko Higa 0-3-0

Misuzu Narita 0-3-0

Ayako Uehara 2-0-1

KOREA

In Gee Chun 4-0-0

In-Kyung Kim 3-1-0

So Yeon Ryu 3-0-1

Sung Hyun Park 2-2-0

SWEDEN

Caroline Hedwall 2-1-1

Pernilla Lindberg 2-2-0

Anna Nordqvist 2-2-0

Madelene Sagstrom 1-3-0

THAILAND

Ariya Jutanugarn 3-0-1

Moriya Jutanugarn 2-1-1

Pornanong Phatlum 0-3-1

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 1-2-1

UNITED STATES

Cristie Kerr 3-1-0

Jessica Korda 2-2-0

Lexi Thompson 3-0-1

Michelle Wie 1-3-0

In Gee Chun, So Yeon Ryu, 2018 UL International Crown

