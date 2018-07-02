Getty Images

After Further Review: Tiger, D.C. deserved better

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 2, 2018, 12:38 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the future of Tiger Woods' event ...

Tiger Woods’ vision for The National was specific and personal. Woods’ father, Earl, had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Tiger wanted an event to honor the military. He also wanted the tournament to be a celebration, holding it in the nation’s capital during the Fourth of July weekend when it began in 2007. The event was played at Congressional, one of the country’s most storied layouts, and initially attracted a strong field.

But slowly things began to unravel. First AT&T, the initial title sponsor, pulled its support; then Congressional, and finally the vast majority of PGA Tour stars.

This week’s field at what will be the last National was one of the year’s weakest, and TPC Potomac is no Congressional. Quicken Loans will hold an event next year in Detroit, but Woods will not be involved. A tournament that started with so much promise and passion will now become a footnote in the history books. Woods deserved better, Washington, D.C. deserved better. - Rex Hoggard

On the success of the KPMG Women's PGA ...

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is already a crown jewel in the women’s game. You could say it only took three years, but that wouldn’t be true. It was so impeccably conceived, it was a “Grand Slam” hit in its inaugural year at Westchester Country Club in 2015.

Seamlessly presented, it felt as if it had been a part of the LPGA since the organization’s inception 68 years ago. Players and caddies raved about the PGA’s tough but fair setup at Kemper Lakes this week.

KPMG’s Women’s Leadership Summit, with its “Inspire Greatness” theme, elevates the event with a larger purpose beyond golf. And the historic venues the PGA are successfully pursuing elevates the golf for players, fans and media alike.

A salute to PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua and LPGA commissioner Mike Whan, who made this happen. - Randall Mell

Ryu stays positive despite tough playoff loss

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 1:30 am

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu made a couple mistakes she would like back Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but she left reveling in the level of play the course and competition brought out of her.

“I think this is one of the best performances I've ever had in my professional career,” Ryu said.

Ryu took a three-shot lead into the final round in a bid to win her third major championship, but a double bogey with a four-putt at the second hole and another double bogey after pulling her tee shot into the water at the 17th cost her. She was ultimately beaten when Sung Hyun Park made birdie at the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Ryu wasn’t beating herself up over that in the end, having fought back from each setback to give herself chances.

“I did my best,” Ryu said. “I just did 100 percent effort every shot, every putt. I like looking at the positive side. This is my best finish for this tournament, so, hopefully, it's going to keep improving. One day, I want to lift that trophy.”

Ryu took a two-shot lead to the 17th, where she overcooked a draw with a 7-iron, knocking it into the water. With the wind right to left, she said she thought hard about cutting a 6-iron to hold the shot against the wind, but she decided to stick with her original plan.

“The wind just really took it hard left,” Ryu said. “I don’t think it was a really bad shot, just maybe the ball drew more than I expected.”

Toms wins U.S. Senior Open at Broadmoor by 1

By Associated PressJuly 2, 2018, 1:06 am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Sooner or later, somebody was bound to make a long putt at the Broadmoor.

David Toms made not just one, but two, on Sunday - first to take the lead on the 16th hole, then to protect it on No. 17 and set himself for the win at the U.S. Senior Open.

On a course where the greens perplexed the entire field for four straight days, Toms rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 16, then coaxed in a downhill, 20-foot slider to save par after driving into a fairway bunker on the 530-yard, par-4 17th.

''I knew that with 17 coming up, if I was going to make a birdie, it had to happen on (16),'' Toms said. ''It was uphill, pretty straight, and I put it right in the middle.''

He shot even-par 70 to walk away a shot ahead of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly in an all-day dog fight; five players were tied for the lead when Toms and Kelly teed off on the 14th hole.

Any of them could've won it.

Petrovic (70) hit an approach to 4 feet on 18 to make birdie and get to 2 under. Jimenez (69) made his first long putt of the week - a 16-footer - to also birdie No. 18. Kelly, who led after each of the first three rounds, struggled with the wind and his distance control all week but stayed in it until the last shot. He shot 72 and didn't make a putt of over 12 feet over the entire tournament.

It left the door open for Toms, the 51-year-old who hadn't won a tournament on the regular or senior tour in more than seven years.

This major looked a lot like his other one - the PGA Championship in 2001, where his smart layup and par save on the 72nd hole helped him preserve a one-shot win over Phil Mickelson.

This time, Toms found trouble on the 71st hole.

Moments after his go-ahead birdie, his tee shot on 17 rolled to the front edge of a fairway bunker, just beneath an upcropping of grass. Toms chose to layup, steadying his left foot on the grass, his right foot in the bunker and popping the ball out to 98 yards. His third shot landed past the cup and did not spin - leaving him a tricky downhill 20-footer that he put into the back of the cup.

Safely on in two on the 18th, he hit his birdie putt about 3 feet past, but rammed in a knee-knocker to save par and get the win.

Hataoka comes up short, makes history at KPMG

By Randall MellJuly 2, 2018, 12:54 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Nasa Hataoka is easing the pain of Ai Miyazato’s recent retirement for Japanese golf fans.

The bright, young star’s popularity continues to soar with her emergence in a hot American run this season.

A week after claiming her first LPGA title at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Hataoka couldn’t break through Sunday to join Hisako Higuchi as the only players from Japan to win a women’s major, but Hataoka made some history trying at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hataoka almost pulled off the greatest final-round comeback in the history women’s major championship golf.

With an 8-under-par 64, the lowest final round in the history of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hataoka came from nine shots back to join Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu, in a three-way playoff that Park ultimately won with a birdie at the second sudden-death hole.

Nobody has ever come from more than seven shots back to win a women’s major.

And nobody had ever shot lower than 65 in the final round of this championship, which inherited the LPGA Championship records going back to 1955.

Hataoka posted her 64 and waited nearly two hours before Ryu and Park finished regulation.

“I did not think I would be in the playoff, but before the tournament started, I thought double digits was a good score to reach for,” said Hataoka, who got to 10 under overall to make the playoff. “So, I'm very pleased about that.”

A par at the first playoff hole ended Hataoka’s chances, with both Ryu and Park making birdies there.

Hataoka, still a teenager at 19, has a victory and two second-place finishes in her last six starts, six top-10 finishes in her last seven starts. She tied for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open last month.

“I have caddied quite a few years, and I have never seen anyone with the ability and guts she has,” said Dana Derouaux, Hataoka’s caddie. “She doesn’t back down.”

In his youth, Derouaux caddied for Donna Caponi and Jan Stephenson. He said Hataoka’s ability to work the ball, to hit fades and draws and change trajectories, is impressive.

“She can move the ball as well as any player I have ever caddied for,” he said.

Derouaux said those array of shots helped her go low in the gusting winds over Kemper Lakes on Sunday. Hataoka eagled a pair of par 5s, the seventh and the 11th. She holed out from a greenside bunker at the seventh and knocked a 3-hybrid to 15 feet at the 11th hole.

Molinari's gamble pays off with first PGA Tour win

By Rex HoggardJuly 2, 2018, 12:29 am

POTOMAC, Md. – Francesco Molinari is a man stuck between continents.

The Italian has played on two Ryder Cups and has won four times on the European Tour - including this year’s BMW PGA Championship, that circuit’s flagship event - but as this year progressed he found himself in a difficult position.

He struggled early on the West Coast, failing to post a top-10 finish, and as the heart of the European Tour schedule approached he was forced to make a difficult choice.

At 123rd on the FedExCup points list, Molinari was in danger of not keeping his PGA Tour card, so instead of playing this week’s French Open, one of the marquee stops on the European Tour, he opted for the Quicken Loans National.

It turns out his timing was perfect.

“I came here obviously because I was right on the bubble in the FedExCup and I wanted to gain a better position, so I guess job done,” said Molinari, who cruised to his first Tour title with a closing 62 and an eight-stroke victory over Ryan Armour.

Molinari started the day tied with Abraham Ancer and was alone in the lead after nine holes thanks to a 14-foot par putt at the ninth hole. He made it look easy from there.

Molinari eagled the par-5 10th hole to pad his advantage and added birdies at the next four holes to lap the field, which included host Tiger Woods, and shatter the tournament record total by seven strokes.

“Flushed the tee shot on 10, it's a daunting tee shot, and made a great putt for eagle [48 feet],” he said. “My thought was really if I get the ball on the fairway on 11, that was the last shot really that I was a little bit scared of because if you hit in the water, you can make a big number.”

There were no big numbers for Molinari, who made just two bogeys all week at TPC Potomac and put on a ball-striking show hitting 62 of 72 greens in regulation for the tournament.

That’s a long way from how he played the first few months of the season on Tour. Despite his success in Europe, which included a runner-up finish at the Italian Open in June, he was in danger of not qualifying for the playoffs until his breakthrough at the Quicken Loans National.

“The first part of the season probably I wasn't playing quite as well as I have been in the last month or so,” he said. “The putting is definitely improved and that's taken pressure off the long game as well because if you know you can make 20, 30 footers, you're not trying too hard to leave it close to the flag.”

His victory vaulted him to 42nd on the season-long points race and puts him on pace for his ultimate goal to qualify for the Tour Championship, which he narrowly missed last year.

It also gives him some freedom to pursue his other goal this season, which is to qualify for the European Ryder Cup team. In fact, playing for Europe later this year in France almost prompted Molinari to change his plans for this week and play the French Open.

“Unfortunately or fortunately when you play two tours, you need to balance the two things,” he said. “It wasn't an easy decision, I thought until the last minute whether to go to France or to come here, but seems like it was the right choice in the end.”

Although Molinari planned to fly home to London following his victory at TPC Potomac, he will return to the United States to fulfill his commitment to play the John Deere Classic, which is required under the strength of field requirement, before heading to Scotland for The Open.

