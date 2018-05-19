Getty Images

After pushing Day in Charlotte, Wise in Nelson mix

By Will GrayMay 19, 2018, 12:07 am

DALLAS – Contending for the second time in as many starts, Aaron Wise hopes to put some recently-learned lessons to good use at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The former NCAA individual champion took Jason Day down to the wire two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately tying for second to notch a career-best finish. Wise is at it again this week at Trinity Forest Golf Club, where rounds of 65-63 have him to 14 under and just one shot behind Marc Leishman, with whom he’ll play in Saturday’s final group.

“It was tough at Quail because I knew there were some big names up there and I never had been in that situation,” Wise said. “Knowing that I’ve been there and played well, it gives me a ton of confidence going into tomorrow.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

Despite shooting 6 under in his opener, Wise faced a nine-shot deficit before he even started his afternoon round amid steamy and breezy conditions. But he managed to make it around an unconventional layout without dropping a shot, carding six birdies to go along with an eagle on the par-5 14th.

Wise briefly ditched his usual Odyssey putter during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but after missing the cut alongside Brian Gay he switched back. That decision proved to be the right one, as Wise putted his way to a career week at Quail Hollow and now sits fifth among the field in strokes gained: putting at the halfway point in Dallas.

“Maybe I scared this one into thinking it’s going to lose the job,” Wise said. “It’s helped. I putted great today. I felt like I left a few out there yesterday, so it was great to see some of the longer ones drop.”

Article Tags: Aaron Wise, 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

Trending

Getty Images

Chun leads by 1 at rainy Kingsmill

By Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 1:11 am

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - In Gee Chun shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the LPGA's Kingsmill Championship.

Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell overnight on Kingsmill Resort's River Course, delaying the start of play an hour. Storms developed again in the afternoon and play was suspended for more than hour, then finally called for the day at 7:25 p.m.

Chun played in the morning. The South Korean star had six birdies and a bogey to get to 11-under 131.

''I felt good,'' Chun said. ''I could see the putting lines very well today.''

Chun's two victories came in major championships in the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and 2016 The Evian Championship.

''I really like this course,'' Chun said. ''I always happy to play here and see all the good people from here. Everything was very comfy. Everything is very comfy.''

Full-field scores from the Kingsmill Championship

Austin Ernst (65) and Nasa Hataoka (66) were a stroke back after bogey-free rounds.

''Just really solid,'' Ernst said. ''Hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, and then my speed was really good, so I never really had to work too hard all day.''

Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Angel Yin (66) were 9 under, and Megan Khang (67) was in at 8 under. Jessica Korda also was 8 under with four holes to play.

''Every year here is just like all weather pretty bad,'' Jutanugarn said. ''Just keep changing.''

Canada's Brooke Henderson had a 65 to get to 7 under.

''It was a great day,'' Henderson said. ''I'm happy to move up the leaderboard as much as I did today.''

Defending champion Lexi Thompson (69) and three-time winner Cristie Kerr (68) were 3 under.

Article Tags: 2018 Kingsmill Championship, In Gee Chun

Trending

Getty Images

USC takes early lead over Bama, UCLA at NCAAs

By Ryan LavnerMay 19, 2018, 12:08 am

The NCAA Women’s Championship got underway Friday with the first round of stroke-play qualifying at Karsten Creek.

The top 15 teams after 54 holes of stroke play advance to Monday’s final round. After 72 holes are completed, an individual champion is crowned and there is an additional cut, to the low eight teams, to determine the single-elimination, match-play bracket.

Here’s what you need to know after Round 1:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Southern Cal (+3)

Second place: Alabama (+4)

Inside the top 8: UCLA (+6), Kent State (+8), Duke (+10), Northwestern (+11), Louisville (+13), Arizona (+13), Florida State (+13)

Work to do: Washington (+15), Florida (+15), Stanford (+20), Arkansas (+20), Texas (+21), Furman (+23), Arizona State (+26)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Jennifer Kupcho (pictured), Wake Forest (-7)

Skinny: Despite a lineup with four freshmen and one sophomore, USC jumped out to an early lead at Karsten Creek, as their four counters shot 74 or better on arguably the most difficult college course in the country. The Trojans are one of only two teams that have advanced to match play each of the three years it has been used to crown a national champion. They have 13 consecutive top-5 finishes overall. … After missing match play each of the past two years as one of the top teams, Alabama is off to a much better start, with soon-to-be-pro Cheyenne Knight leading the way with a 2-under 70. … Overall, four of the top six teams in the country are positioned within the top 5 after Day 1. The lone exceptions? Second-ranked Arkansas and perennial NCAA favorite Stanford, both of which shot 20 over par on Friday. Seventh-ranked Furman also shot 23 over in the opening round. The good news here is that they’re already near the top-15 cut line, and Arkansas and Stanford are only seven shots back of eighth place after one round. That’s not a large deficit on a course this difficult. … Defending NCAA champion Arizona State sits 22nd out of 24 teams. … Annika Award favorite Maria Fassi, a junior at Arkansas, opened with a 9-over 81. In the opening round, Fassi was beat by 16 shots by Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho. A year ago at the NCAA Championship, Kupcho had a two-shot lead with two holes to play but triple-bogeyed the 71st hole, after finding the water with her approach shot. On Friday, she eagled her last hole for a 7-under 65 to open up a three-shot lead. She's coming off a victory at the NCAA regionals. … Three other Annika Award contenders shot par or better on Friday: UCLA’s Patty Tavatanakit (71), Duke’s Leona Maguire (72) and UCLA’s Lilia Vu (72).

Article Tags: NCAA Golf, NCAA Championship, NCAA Women's Championship, NCAA, College golf

Trending

Getty Images

Campillo leads field of 64 at Belgian Knockout

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 11:41 pm

ANTWERP, Belgium – Jorge Campillo of Spain led the field after two days of stroke-play qualifying at the Belgian Knockout tournament.

Campillo finished at 8-under-par 134 to hold a one-stroke lead over James Heath of England.

Local favorite Thomas Detry was in a five-way tie a further shot behind.

The top 64 players at the Antwerp event go into 9-hole knockout stroke-play matches at the weekend.

Trending

Getty Images

Streak snapped, Kuchar admits course got to him

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 11:15 pm

DALLAS – Don’t expect to see Matt Kuchar walking the fairways of Trinity Forest Golf Club anytime soon.

Kuchar remains one of the PGA Tour’s most affable pros, but after thriving for years at TPC Las Colinas he was quickly frustrated this week by the new home of the AT&T Byron Nelson. After rounds of 72-69, he missed the cut by two shots to end a Tour-best run of 30 consecutive made cuts that dated back to the 2017 Houston Open.

Kuchar opted to invoke the age-old saying of “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” after his opener, but minutes after closing out his second round he admitted that he let the unique layout get under his skin.

“I’m mostly disappointed with myself that I probably let my dislike of the golf course affect my performance,” Kuchar said. “As a professional, if they put 18 holes in a field and tell you this is where the tournament is, you go figure out how to play it. And I did not do a good job of that yesterday. I’m pretty disappointed in myself.”

Full-field scores from the AT&T Byron Nelson

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

Kuchar got inside the cut line with four birdies over his first six holes, but he didn’t make another the rest of the way and his hopes for the weekend ended when his fairway bunker shot on the par-5 14th hole caught the lip and bounced back into the sand, leading to a bogey.

“I feel like I played really good golf this week,” he said. “I think I just mentally didn’t allow myself to succeed. Just too much frustration.”

The active mark for most made cuts in a row now stands at 17 and is shared by Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Adam Hadwin. The all-time Tour record for consecutive made cuts is 142, set by Tiger Woods from 1998-2005.

Kuchar will look to start a new streak next week across town at the Fort Worth Invitational, but when asked if he would ever consider a return trip to Trinity Forest he offered only a lighthearted chuckle.

“I’m not going to answer that,” he said.

Article Tags: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Matt Kuchar

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.