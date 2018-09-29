Getty Images

Afternoon foursomes: Phil sits again

By Will GraySeptember 29, 2018, 11:43 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – With the U.S. facing an 8-4 deficit at the Ryder Cup, captain Jim Furyk has opted to sit Phil Mickelson for the third time.

Phil Mickelson won’t make an appearance during Saturday foursomes, making this the second straight Ryder Cup in Europe in which Mickelson has sat an entire day. His lone appearance in a team match this week at Le Golf National will be the 5-and-4 drubbing he took alongside Bryson DeChambeau in Friday’s foursomes play.

Instead DeChambeau will draw Tiger Woods as his new partner, while European skipper Thomas Bjorn has sent out the same four groups for foursomes that went undefeated yesterday. Here’s a look at the final team matches of the week (all times ET):

7:50 a.m.: Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe)

Furyk has swapped out Rickie Fowler for Koepka, as world No. 1 Johnson will go all five sessions. After both lost their fourball matches this morning, they’ll be tasked with taking down the experienced duo of Rose and Stenson who cruised to an easy foursomes point on Friday.

8:05 a.m.: Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren (Europe)

Watson and Simpson remain a foursomes duo despite an underwhelming performance on the opening day. They’ll take on Garcia and Noren, with the Spaniard coming off an emotional win in the morning with Rory McIlroy that sparked another strong session for the Europeans.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

8:20 a.m.: Tiger Woods/Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Woods is heading back out again, but he still can’t shake the duo of Molinari and Fleetwood who beat him and Patrick Reed in both of the morning sessions. Now he’ll pair with frequent practice partner DeChambeau, while Molinari and Fleetwood look to add their names to the Ryder Cup record books by going a clean 4-0 as a team.

8:35 a.m.:  Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe)

Spieth and Thomas are the only American duo to play all four matches together, and they’ll square off with Poulter for the second straight session after earning the lone American point of the morning wave. While the Englishman paired with Jon Rahm in that match, he’ll re-join McIlroy after their foursomes win Friday as the Euros look to close out the team matches with one of their most fiery combinations.

Tiger Tracker: 42nd Ryder Cup

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 29, 2018, 3:30 pm

Tiger Woods lost all three of his team matches over the first two days and will next compete in the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup.

Watch: U.S. team rubs Mickelson's belly for good luck

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 3:00 pm

Phil Mickelson was benched for all of Day 2 at the Ryder Cup after a disastrous Friday fourballs session, but like a true team player he found other ways to contribute ... like letting his teammates rub his belly.

Yes, you read that right.

Mickelson has been part of plenty silly superstitions and celebrations throughout the years in these international competitions, and Saturday at the Ryder Cup was no different, as cameras caught Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas rubbing the 48-year-old’s belly for good luck:

With the U.S. needing a big rally to climb back into things, they're going to need as many Mickelson belly rubs as they can get, and a few holed putts would probably help their cause, too.

Watch: Angry Rory makes putt, lets fan know it

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 2:00 pm

Rory McIlroy isn't afraid to show a little emotion on the golf course, especially when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

And it was on full display during his Saturday foursomes match, where he and Ian Poulter were taking on the American squad of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

After burying a birdie putt to halve the par-5 third hole for Europe, McIlroy turned to a fan that had apparently been heckling him about his putting and screamed, "I can't putt?!" - before adding some more colorful language.

Of course, one could argue McIlroy was a little too pumped up, as the four-time major champ promptly stepped up to the next tee and hit his drive out of bounds.

How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 1:00 pm

You want to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 30 hours of live action of the biennial matches, as well as "Live From" coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Click here for our Ryder Cup 101, which explains everything you need to know about the matches.

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, Sept. 27

GC: 6-11AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 11AM-1PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

Friday, Sept. 28

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, Sept. 29

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2-3AM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs (www.golfchannel.com/tourstream)

NBC: 3AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, Sept. 30

GC: 4-6AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

NBC: 6AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3: Singles (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

