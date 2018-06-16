Getty Images

Amateur Lumsden misses cut, but gets marker reprieve

By Will GrayJune 16, 2018, 5:40 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Even after missing the cut by 10 shots, 22-year-old Ryan Lumsden got another crack at Shinnecock Hills.

Lumsden was one of 20 amateurs to qualify for the U.S. Open, and of that group 17 failed to make the cut at 8-over 148. Among them was Lumsden, an Englishman who just completed his junior season at Northwestern. He struggled in the blustery conditions of the opening round and finished near the bottom of the standings after rounds of 82-76.

Lumsden didn’t expect to return this weekend after completing his second round early Friday afternoon, but with 67 players making the cut, the USGA opted to have a marker play alongside New Zealand’s Tim Wilkinson in the first group of the day. As a result, Lumsden got a phone call around 8 p.m. Friday night asking if he’d like the spot.

“The guys called up and said, ‘Would you like to play?’” Lumsden said. “It took maybe half a second to think, and that was it. It was a very easy decision.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

The USGA did not offer an official explanation for why Lumsden was chosen to fill the role of marker. It’s a position that gains attention every year at the Masters, where Augusta National member Jeff Knox regularly gets the nod in the event an odd number of players make the cut and often times keeps pace with the game’s best on the scorecard, albeit in an unofficial capacity.

Lumsden qualified for this week’s field in impressive fashion, taking on a sectional field in Columbus, Ohio that was loaded with PGA Tour pros the day after the Memorial Tournament concluded. He was the only amateur among the 15 players who qualified, shooting rounds of 68-70 to make it on the number.

Taking advantage of what he described as “an extra bonus,” Lumsden played his best golf of the week alongside Wilkinson, with whom he had also played a practice round. While he didn’t keep an official score, Lumsden estimated that he shot “1 or 2 over” Saturday despite a double bogey on the 18th hole. Wilkinson shot 78.

Lumsden doesn’t expect to be asked to play again in the final round, but even one more trip around Shinnecock made a memorable week all the more special.

“Best week I’ve had, in probably, my life, to be honest. It was brilliant,” Lumsden said. “Got to play with some amazing people, golfers and guys just in general. Learned a lot about my game. Learned what I need to do to get better if I want to take the next step in professional golf. We’ve got some stuff to work on.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Ryan Lumsden, Tim Wilkinson

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Phil takes 2-shot penalty for hitting moving ball

By Ryan LavnerJune 16, 2018, 6:34 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – A frustrated Phil Mickelson is having a birthday to forget at the U.S. Open.

On his 48th birthday Saturday, Mickelson was already 4 over par for the day when he had a bizarre incident on the 13th tee.

Facing a 12-footer for bogey, his ball raced past the cup. As his ball started to ride the slope at the front of the green, Mickelson jogged to catch up with the moving ball and smacked it back toward the cup.

He marked that ball and holed the putt for triple. He was assessed a two-shot penalty for hitting a moving ball, turning his quadruple-bogey 8 into a 10.

He left the green with a wry smile.

“That’s the most out of character I’ve ever seen Phil Mickelson,” Paul Azinger said on the Fox broadcast. “He just snapped.”

Still searching for his first U.S. Open victory, Mickelson made the cut after rounds of 77-69.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, USGA, Moving ball

Trending

Getty Images

How the $12 million purse will be paid out at U.S. Open

By Will GrayJune 16, 2018, 4:08 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The few players still left standing after the 36-hole cut at the U.S. Open will have plenty of cash on the line this weekend at Shinnecock Hills.

The USGA is offering a $12 million purse at their biggest event for the second straight year, with $2.16 million to the winner. That’s the same amount Brooks Koepka took home last year at Erin Hills, when the total prize money was increased from $10 million to $12 million.

But the players who fall just short of the title won’t leave empty-handed. A solo runner-up finish will still clear seven figures, while each of the top 24 pros will make at least $100,000. A total of 64 pros made the cut at 8-over 148 along with three amateurs, and whoever finishes last among the professional pack will still pocket $23,470 for their efforts.

Here’s a look at the payouts for each position this week at Shinnecock:

1st – $2,160,000

2nd – $1,296,000

3rd – $812,927

4th – $569,884

5th – $474,659

6th – $420,873

7th – $379,434

8th – $449,828

9th – $307,556

10th – $282,497

11th – $257,805

12th – $238,368

13th – $222,110

14th – $204,997

15th – $190,328

16th – $178,104

17th – $168,325

18th – $158,545

19th – $148,776

20th – $138,987

21st – $130,552

22nd – $122,118

23rd – $113,928

24th – $106,349

25th – $99,748

26th – $94,125

27th – $89,846

28th – $86,057

29th – $82,390

30th – $78,722

31st – $75,055

32nd – $71,388

33rd – $67,721

34th – $64,420

35th – $61,731

36th – $59,042

37th – $56,475

38th – $54,030

39th – $51,585

40th – $49,140

41st – $46,695

42nd – $44,251

43rd – $41,806

44th – $39,361

45th – $36,916

46th – $34,716

47th – $32,515

48th – $30,437

49th – $29,215

50th – $27,993

51st – $27,259

52nd – $26,648

53rd – $26,159

54th – $25,914

55th – $25,670

56th – $25,426

57th – $25,181

58th – $24,937

59th – $24,692

60th – $24,448

61st – $24,203

62nd – $23,959

63rd – $23,714

64th – $23,470

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 16, 2018, 11:30 am

The U.S. Open is this week at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online (click here to download the Golf Channel mobile app):

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, June 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-4:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, June 13
7-9:30AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
Noon-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, June 14
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-9:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9:30AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, June 15
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, June 16
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, June 17
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-7PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
10AM-7PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

DJ (67) builds four-shot lead at U.S. Open

By Doug FergusonJune 16, 2018, 12:55 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Dustin Johnson handled the worst of the weather and wound up as the sole survivor to par at the U.S. Open, taking a four-shot lead into the weekend at Shinnecock Hills with plenty of reminders of how it can all go wrong.

Some of them from Johnson's own experiences.

Most came from the final hours Friday in pristine weather from those trying to catch him.

Johnson endured the wind and two hours of rain that made Shinnecock play even longer by dropping only one shot, never putting himself in position to make a big number and holing a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 seventh that carried him to a 3-under 67.

''You've got to play really good golf if you want to shoot a good score, and I like where par is a good score on every hole, no matter what club you've got in your hand, what hole it is,'' Johnson said.

No matter the weather, Shinnecock can punish anyone in a New York minute.

Ian Poulter was one shot out of the lead and in the middle of the fairway with two holes to go when one bad shot led to a few more that were even worse - a bunker shot over the green, a chunk into the hay, a chop short of the green and a triple bogey on No. 8. He made bogey on his last hole for a 72.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

''There's a disaster on every single hole,'' Poulter said.

That left Charley Hoffman the only other player under par until he missed the 18th fairway and had to make a 5-footer to escape with bogey and a 69.

Johnson was at 4-under 136 as he goes after his second U.S. Open in three years.

Tiger Woods won't be around to see how it turns out, and he had plenty of company.

Woods closed with back-to-back birdies to salvage a 72. He still missed the cut in a major for the fifth time in his last eight tries, this time by two shots. Rory McIlroy missed the cut for the third straight year in the U.S. Open, unable to recover from his opening 80.

Jordan Spieth joined them in the most unlikely fashion. He took three shots to get up the slope and onto the 10th green, making double bogey. He was three shots over the cut line with six holes to play when he ran off four straight birdies to get inside the number - only to three-putt for bogey on the 17th, stub a chip from the collar of a bunker on the 18th and miss the par putt for a 71. He had not missed the cut in a major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Scott Piercy, a runner-up to Johnson at Oakmont two years ago, had a 71 and will play in the final group with him Saturday. Piercy's day was not without regrets, especially when he three-putted from 4 feet for bogey on the par-5 16th. He was at even-par 140, along with Hoffman (69).

Plenty of others were poised take advantage if Johnson slipped, or if more pure weather arrived to allow them to make a move.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka made six birdies over his last 11 holes for a 66, matching Tommy Fleetwood for the low round of the tournament. They were at 141, along with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, each with a 70, and Poulter.

Rose also was under par until closing with successive bogeys. With 36 holes to play, he wasn't overly concerned about tracking down the No. 1 player in the world.

''You just saw what happened to Ian Poulter five minutes ago. That could happen to DJ,'' Rose said. ''I'm not saying it's going to, but it could. That's the nature of the U.S. Open. So hang around is often the best form of attack.''

Johnson knows that all too well.

He had a three-shot lead at Pebble Beach in the 2010 U.S. Open and lost it all on the second hole with a triple bogey, and then compounded mistakes by trying to drive the green on the next two holes. He shot 82. He has endured more than his share of bad luck, bad breaks and bad shots in the majors.

His outlook at Shinnecock Hills has been built on patience and being practical. One example was Thursday, when his ball was hitting up in thick grass, and he put back a club that might have reached the green and used wedge to get it back in play. He made bogey, but he took double bogey or worse out of the equation.

''I never want to make doubles,'' Johnson said. ''Around here, it seems like when I do get out of position, I'm just trying to do everything I can to get it back into position, not try to push it, and just give myself a decent look ... something on the green where I can have a look at par.

''I want to make things as easy as possible, even though they don't get any easier.''

Johnson is coming off a six-shot victory at the St. Jude Classic, and no U.S. Open champion has ever won the week before on the PGA Tour.

But this is far from over. Johnson knows that as well as anyone. So does Rose, who overcame an eight-shot deficit against Johnson in the final round in Shanghai last fall at the HSBC Champions, or even Stenson, who played with Johnson in that final round.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.