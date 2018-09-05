Americans listed as Ryder Cup betting favorites

With the Ryder Cup rosters coming into focus this week, the U.S. squad is looking like the team to beat - both on paper and at the betting window.
Two years after a convincing 17-11 victory at Hazeltine, the Americans will head to Paris as the betting favorites as they look to lift the trophy in Europe for the first time since 1993. The U.S. has been listed as a slim favorite for the biennial matches throughout the year at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, trading last week as a -145 favorite.
But with only one roster spot left unclaimed and the matches less than three weeks away, lines are beginning to shift further in favor of the Americans, who Tuesday added Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Odds at the Westgate got as high as -210 for the Americans to lift the trophy, meaning bettors must wager $210 to win $100, before settling back at -190.
Thomas Bjorn rounded out his European roster with four picks Wednesday, adding Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson. But a "large" wager this week on the U.S. meant that European odds got out as high as +175, meaning a $100 bet would yield $175 in profit, before coming back to +160.
The current -190/+160 line reflects a two-way outcome, where a tie would go to the Americans as defending champs. The Westgate also offers a three-way betting line, with the U.S. listed at -160, Europe at +160 and a wager on an exact 14-14 tie paying +1200.
U.S. captain Jim Furyk will make his fourth and final pick Monday following the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National in France.