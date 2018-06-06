Getty Images

Arkansas' Fassi wins Annika Award

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 7:12 pm

Arkansas junior Maria Fassi was named the recipient of the Annika Award presented by 3M.

Fassi won an NCAA-best six events this season and received the most votes despite a poor performance at the NCAA Championship. Her 66th-place showing at Karsten Creek was her only finish outside the top 12 this season.

The other finalists for the award were Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho, whose four wins included the NCAA title, and UCLA junior Lilia Vu.

“To win this award, and to get it from my peers, the coaches and the media, it means a lot that they thought I was worthy of it,” Fassi said. “I don’t have words to explain how excited I am and how grateful I am to be receiving this award.”

Fassi has already said that she will return to school for her senior season. The Razorbacks are the host school for the 2019 NCAA Championship.

“We have one mission left to accomplish,” she said. “We are going to be working on it all year long to accomplish our mission next May.”

By winning the Annika Award, Fassi will receive an exemption into the Evian Championship, the final major of the year on the LPGA.

“It’s been a really fun journey with her, and with our team as well,” Arkansas coach Shauna Taylor said. “To watch her win six times this year, and to do it in different conditions and on different courses, just says a lot about her game and how much she has matured and grown since she stepped on campus.”

Arkansas' Maria Fassi and Oregon's Norman Xiong Win ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards - Recognizing the Most Outstanding Collegiate Golfers for 2017-18

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJune 7, 2018, 12:49 am

Fassi Earns Exemption to the 2018 Evian Championship; Xiong Earns Exemption to the 2018 Greenbrier Classic

 Video: Alabama Women's Golf Coach Mic Potter and Oklahoma State's Men's Golf Coach Alan Bratton win NCAA Women's and Men's National Golf Coaches of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2018 – Arkansas junior Maria Fassi and Oregon sophomore Norman Xiong were announced tonight as winners of the ANNIKA Award presented by 3M and the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, respectively, recognizing the most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfers as voted on by their fellow players, coaches and golf media. Fassi and Xiong joined Golf Central live in-studio for the announcements and to receive their awards.

ANNIKA AWARD PRESENTED BY 3M: Fassi, winner of six collegiate events during the 2017-18 season, also is the 2018 SEC Women’s Golf Player of the Year and a First-Team All American. Fassi will compete in the 2018 Evian Championship, the LPGA’s final major of the year, Sept. 13-16, as a result of winning the ANNIKA Award. She has amassed eight victories in her collegiate career, and is scheduled to return to Arkansas for her senior season. Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam presented the trophy to Fassi.

“College golf is such a big part of these players’ careers. They work really hard and to celebrate the best player means a lot,” said Sorenstam. “This continues what we do with the ANNIKA Foundation, to help these young girls to fulfill their dreams and keep them going on their career path.”

“It means the world to win the ANNIKA Award,” said Fassi. “I admire Annika, she’s been someone I’ve looked up to since I was a young girl. To win this award and to get it from my peers, the coaches and the media, it means a lot that they thought I was worthy of it. I don’t have words to explain how excited I am and how grateful I am to be receiving this award today.

“We have one mission left to accomplish,” Fassi continued. “We are going to be working on it all year long to accomplish our mission next May.”

“It has been a really fun journey with her, and with our team as well,” said Arkansas women’s golf coach Shauna Taylor. “To watch her win six times this year, and to do it on different conditions and different golf courses, just says a lot about her game and how much she has matured and grown since she stepped on campus.”

FRED HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL: Xiong capped off his collegiate careerat Oregon with six victories during the 2017-18 season – most in school history for a single season – and finishing 11th at the NCAA Men’s Golf Individual National Championship. Xiong also is the recipient of the 2018 Jack Nicklaus Award and is a First-Team All-American. Xiong, who announced at the conclusion of the NCAA Championships that he will turn professional, will receive an exemption to compete in The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA TOUR, July 5-8, where he will make his professional debut.

“College golf is an individual and team sport with high integrity,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, Stifel Financial Corp. “At Stifel, we are very pleased to be associated not only with college golf, but also with the most prestigious award in college golf, the Fred Haskins Award.”

“It means so much to win this award,” said Xiong. “It definitely allows me to reflect back and realize how much I have accomplished at the University of Oregon. To be on this trophy along with the names that are on here is a really big honor. I’m just really excited for what the future holds for me.”

Also on Wednesday, Golf Channel announced the winners of the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Coaches of the Year on Morning Drive. The 2018 WGCA (Women’s Golf Coaches Association of America) National Coach of the Year went to Alabama’s Mic Potter, whose Crimson Tide were the 2018 NCAA runners-up in the team national championship; and the GCAA (Golf Coaches Association of America) Dave Williams National Coach of the Year was awarded to Oklahoma State’s Alan Bratton, who guided his Cowboys to an 11th NCAA men’s golf team national championship.

Voting for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards concluded at the end of the 2018 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, respectively. After the votes were collected, the Fred Haskins Commission verified the votes and determined the winner. Golf Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards. The Fred Haskins Commission, which for the past 46 years has overseen the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, also oversees the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M. Winners of the Fred Haskins Award have captured nearly 30 majors and more than 300 professional tournaments around the world.

Oregon's Xiong wins Haskins Award

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 10:00 pm

Oregon sophomore Norman Xiong on Wednesday was named the winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel. 

Xiong, who won six times during his second year with the Ducks, beat out Texas senior Doug Ghim and Ole Miss junior Braden Thornberry for the award. 

“It means so much to win this award,” he said. “It definitely allows me to reflect and look back at all I’ve accomplished this season.

The 19-year-old, who was profiled on this website in April, turned pro after NCAAs and will make his debut on the PGA Tour later this summer.

He is expected to receive several sponsor exemptions, including the John Deere Classic and Barracuda Championship. Winning the Haskins Award gets him into the Greenbrier Classic.

Ghim, who recently was named the Hogan Award winner as the best amateur player over a 12-month period, won three times this season, including the Big 12 title and NCAA regionals.

Thornberry, the 2017 Haskins Award winner, added four more titles to his record-breaking career at Ole Miss. He announced this week that he'll return to school for his senior season.

The Haskins Award is voted on by college golfers, coaches and media members.

“This award is prestigious,” Xiong said. “The person who does win this award definitely has stood out in college out.”

Report: Minnesota in line for PGA Tour event

By Will GrayJune 6, 2018, 8:26 pm

The state of Minnesota is on the verge of its first regular PGA Tour event since the 1960s, according to a Pioneer Press report.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has hosted numerous marquee tournaments, including the 2009 PGA Championship and 2016 Ryder Cup. But according to the report, the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Twin Cities is in line for an upgrade beginning in 2019.

With the Houston Open reportedly missing a deadline to secure a sponsor for 2019, the report notes that the 3M Championship is poised for an upgrade, which would likely see the event played in early June the week before the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Minnesota last hosted an annual PGA Tour event in the late 1960s, when the Minnesota Golf Classic was held at courses like Hazeltine National and Braemar. According to the report, 3M is poised to sign a five-year contract to host the event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, which could be stretched 500 additional yards from the 7,100 yards it currently plays for the over-50 circuit.

"We will not comment on this until there is a formal agreement," said Hollis Cavner, tournament director for the PGA Tour Champions event.

The early June date has also been speculated as a possible home for the Houston Open, which will no longer be played the week before the Masters. According to a Houston Chronicle report earlier in the week, Astros owner Jim Crane is heading a group of "local investors" that would be interested in moving the event to the fall portion of the Tou schedule beginning in October 2019.

Podcast: Low-am Levin recalls Shinnecock in 2004

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 7:46 pm

Spencer Levin knows what it's like to play a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He teed it up there as an amateur in 2004, tying for 13th and taking low-amateur honors.

Levin joins Rex Hoggard on the Golf Channel Podcast to discuss his first-round ace, hitting range balls next to Tiger Woods, and just how out of control the course conditions became over the weekend (evidently, you could bounce a golf ball off the putting green and catch it).

For those stories and more, listen below.

