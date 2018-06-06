Getty Images

Berger grouped with D. Johnson, Cook in Memphis

By Will GrayJune 6, 2018, 1:01 pm

Before the best in the world head to Long Island for the U.S. Open, there are plenty of big names getting in some final competitive reps at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Here's a look at a few marquee, early-round groupings at TPC Southwind, where Daniel Berger is going for three in a row (all times ET):

8:40 a.m. Thursday, 1:40 p.m. Friday: Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, William McGirt

Stenson is making his first trip to Memphis since 2012, and he does so on the heels of a T-13 at the Memorial that served as his fifth straight top-25 finish. Joining him will be Koepka, who finished T-37 at this event the week before winning the U.S. Open last year, and McGirt, who will be looking for just his second top-25 finish since November.

8:50 a.m. Thursday, 1:50 p.m. Friday: Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Luke List

Mickelson remains a staple at this event given his penchant for playing the week before a major whenever possible. This time he'll be joined by Finau, who made the Tour Championship last season and battled through a graphic ankle injury en route to a top-10 finish at the Masters, and List, whose consistent season is highlighted by a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the Honda Classic.

1:40 p.m. Thursday, 8:40 a.m. Friday: Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Charles Howell III

Horschel and Piercy are back on the tee sheet together, just a few weeks after they teamed for a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Horschel will be in search of his fifth straight top-10 finish in Memphis, while Piercy makes just his second appearance since 2012. Rounding out the group will be Howell, who has six top-25 finishes over his last eight starts.

1:50 p.m. Thursday, 8:50 a.m. Friday: Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Austin Cook

Berger earned his first PGA Tour title at this event back in 2016, and last year he successfully defended his title. Now he has a chance to become the first player to win the same event since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. Joining him will be Johnson, the 2012 champ and highest-ranked player in the field, and Cook, who won earlier this season and made his PGA Tour debut in Memphis in 2014.

Report: Minnesota in line for PGA Tour event

By Will GrayJune 6, 2018, 8:26 pm

The state of Minnesota is on the verge of its first regular PGA Tour event since the 1960s, according to a Pioneer Press report.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes has hosted numerous marquee tournaments, including the 2009 PGA Championship and 2016 Ryder Cup. But according to the report, the PGA Tour Champions event at TPC Twin Cities is in line for an upgrade beginning in 2019.

With the Houston Open reportedly missing a deadline to secure a sponsor for 2019, the report notes that the 3M Championship is poised for an upgrade, which would likely see the event played in early June the week before the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Minnesota last hosted an annual PGA Tour event in the late 1960s, when the Minnesota Golf Classic was held at courses like Hazeltine National and Braemar. According to the report, 3M is poised to sign a five-year contract to host the event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, which could be stretched 500 additional yards from the 7,100 yards it currently plays for the over-50 circuit.

"We will not comment on this until there is a formal agreement," said Hollis Cavner, tournament director for the PGA Tour Champions event.

The early June date has also been speculated as a possible home for the Houston Open, which will no longer be played the week before the Masters. According to a Houston Chronicle report earlier in the week, Astros owner Jim Crane is heading a group of "local investors" that would be interested in moving the event to the fall portion of the Tou schedule beginning in October 2019.

Podcast: Low-am Levin recalls Shinnecock in 2004

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 7:46 pm

Spencer Levin knows what it's like to play a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He teed it up there as an amateur in 2004, tying for 13th and taking low-amateur honors.

Levin joins Rex Hoggard on the Golf Channel Podcast to discuss his first-round ace, hitting range balls next to Tiger Woods, and just how out of control the course conditions became over the weekend (evidently, you could bounce a golf ball off the putting green and catch it).

For those stories and more, listen below.

Don't single out players: Slow play a bigger problem

By Rex HoggardJune 6, 2018, 6:34 pm

The flaming hot takes poured in as Sunday’s final round crawled to a finish. It’s both the convenience and curse of social media that opinions, however uneducated, can now be delivered by the flick of a thumb.

To be clear, the pace of play on Sunday at the Memorial was glacial, particularly the measured approaches of Patrick Cantlay and J.B. Holmes. Neither player would be considered fast, even by PGA Tour standards, and their position among the leaders at Muirfield Village only exaggerated this truth.

“I really think they moved up tee times today [because] they weren’t sure that the final group could finish before dark ... without any delays. Wow! What a snail’s pace,” Steve Flesch tweeted.

Flesch would know after spending 15 seasons on Tour and countless hours on golf courses waiting for one of his playing partners to make a decision. In fact, Flesch, as a member of the player advisory council, tried for years to add some teeth to the circuit’s pace-of-play policy, which the vast majority of Tour types say doesn’t work.

He – and the other members of the PAC and policy board – failed on this front, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort.

Sunday’s pace at Jack’s Place was brutally slow. It’s not a good look for the game when you have Cantlay taking 13 looks at his target before pulling the club back. But Sunday’s issues weren’t with Cantlay or Holmes or any other single player.

What was lost in Sunday’s social media maelstrom was the fact that officials sent the field out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees in an attempt to avoid an expected storm. Even with just 73 players in the field, that math just doesn’t add up to a 3 ½-hour round.

Even the Tour’s own statistics prove this point. The circuit average for a player to hit a shot is 38 seconds, although that number varies for specific shots (42 seconds to hit a tee shot, 32 seconds for a putt). Based on that information and on Sunday’s scoring average at the Memorial (71.2), the total amount of time in which a player is actually executing shots during a round is about 45 minutes.

The final groups played in about five hours on Sunday - so what was going on the other four hours and 15 minutes?

Officials will explain much of this hold up is the byproduct of math. On Sunday, there were 25 groups on the course at one time. Even with 10-minute intervals between groups, that’s going to lead to eventual congestion by the time each wave clears their opening nine holes.

Put another way: If Tour players spend roughly 45 minutes preparing and executing actual shots, the rest of that time is waiting and walking.

As much push back as Holmes received on Sunday when he was paired with Tiger Woods, it’s worth noting that Woods’ group waited on the fifth tee, in the fifth fairway, on the eighth tee ... you get the picture.

Holmes is not a fast player (see the final round at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open to prove that point), but it wasn’t his play that led to a 5 ½-hour round. This is a broader problem the Tour is unable or unwilling to address, depending on who you ask.

The only way to quicken the pace is with penalty shots, not warnings or fines, and it’s clear the circuit doesn’t have the stomach for that, at least not on a regular basis. Consider that the team of Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell at last year’s Zurich Classic were the first players issued a stroke penalty in 22 years.

According to various sources, members of the PAC and policy board regularly suggest changing the rules to make penalty shots a more likely option, and these suggestions are regularly dismissed.

The Tour could also move to a more transparent policy when it comes to pace of play, publishing, for example, a list of the 10 slowest players each week. Public shame is a profound motivator, but that also seems to be the type of Draconian approach the circuit would rather avoid.

The alternative to any meaningful changes to the pace-of-play policy is more of the same, which will lead to more slow rounds, particularly on Thursday and Friday when groups are going off both the first and 10th tees in threesomes – and if last week’s reaction was any indication, even more indignation on social media.

Slow play is a problem on Tour, but when it comes to rounds like Sunday at the Memorial this is not an individual issue; it’s a collective problem with no easy answer.

Tiger Woods' yacht docked in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2009

Report: Tiger staying on his yacht at U.S. Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 6, 2018, 6:05 pm

Updated: 3:15 p.m.

Tiger Woods will have no need for a hotel or a rental home in the Hamptons.

Per the New York Post's Page Six, Woods "has docked his $20 million yacht — dubiously named “Privacy” — in Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club as he prepares for the second major of the year, which begins June 14 at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton."

The Post adds that "Woods will be staying on the 155-foot vessel, which reportedly requires a crew of nine to operate and costs $2 million a year to run."

And here's some visual evidence via Instagram.

Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015, when he missed the cut at Chambers Bay. Prior to that, Woods tied for 32nd at Merion in 2013, his only other U.S. Open start in the last five years.

This year's U.S. Open marks the 10-year anniversary of Woods' last major victory, in 2008 at Torrey Pines.

Woods said last week at the Memorial that despite his struggles on the greens, he believes his game "is where it needs to be heading into the U.S. Open."

