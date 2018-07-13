Getty Images

Birdie run gives Wheatcroft (62) early Deere lead

By Will GrayJuly 13, 2018, 12:16 am

As is often the case, there were plenty of birdies to be found during the opening round of the John Deere Classic. Here's a look at the leaderboard after the opening round, where Steve Wheatcroft's late birdie barrage put him out in front at TPC Deere Run:

Leaderboard: Steve Wheatcroft (-9), Michael Kim (-8), Johnson Wagner (-7), Nick Taylor (-7), Andres Romero (-7), Joel Dahmen (-7)

What it means: Most of the best scores of the day came from the morning wave, including Wheatcroft who set the early pace despite only one top-50 finish this season. The veteran closed with six birdies in a row to cap an inward 29 and put him one shot clear of former Cal standout Michael Kim. While Whee Kim later got within a shot of the lead en route to an opening 65, Wheatcroft was left standing alone at the end of the day as he looks to win for the first time on Tour.

Round of the day: Wheatcroft has struggled mightily this year, entering the week outside the top 200 in the points race and with his best finish coming in the opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic. But he found an extra gear at the close of his opening round, pouring in six straight birdies from Nos. 13-18 that included only one made putt longer than 15 feet. He split his scorecard evenly, making nine birdies and nine pars.

Best of the rest: Michael Kim has struggled to reach the same heights as a pro that he achieved as a star at Cal, but an opening-round 63 quickly put him in contention for his first career victory. Kim started on the back nine and birdied seven of his first 10 holes, with a bogey on No. 8 his only dropped shot of the day and the only thing preventing him from joining Wheatcroft in the lead.

Biggest disappointment: It wasn't a great day for players who typically shine at this event. Zach Johnson (69) and Steve Stricker (70) both sit well off the pace, while defending champ Bryson DeChambeau appeared headed for a missed cut before withdrawing on the 16th hole because of a shoulder injury. DeChambeau was 3 over on his round on a day when most players went well into red figures and now will get an early start on his prep for The Open after a visit to a doctor to assess his injury.

Main storyline heading into Friday: It remains to be seen how well Wheatcroft can handle the top spot given his inconsistent form of late, but keep an eye on Francesco Molinari. The Italian cruised to an eight-shot win at the Quicken Loans National just two weeks ago, and now playing against another watered-down field he sits just three strokes back after an opening 65.

Shot of the day: Working with a 16-year-old caddie that he found via Twitter, Aussie Steven Bowditch holed out for eagle from 172 yards on the par-4 fifth hole. Bowditch went on to shoot a 2-over 73.

Quote of the day: "I'm so far behing the 8-ball at this point. I just want to keep playing golf, keep making birdies." - Wheatcroft, who started the week ranked No. 209 in FedExCup points.

Suwannapura takes early lead at Marathon Classic

By Associated PressJuly 13, 2018, 1:49 am

SYLVANIA, Ohio - For only the second time in her seven-year career, Thidapa Suwannapura took the overnight lead at an LPGA Tour event.

Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 on Thursday at the Marathon Classic and led seven players by one shot. The Thai player grabbed the outright lead with a birdie on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows - her 10th birdie of the day.

''I'm really happy about the way I played today,'' she said. ''I didn't really look at the leaderboard, and did not even expect anything. I have a chance, so let's see how it goes.''

Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 120 career LPGA Tour starts, last had the overnight lead after the first round of the 2013 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, where she faded in the second round and finished in a tie for 65th.

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

The 25-year-old Suwannapura's best career finish was seventh at the 2014 Kingsmill Invitational. That was also her last top 10. This season, her best performance was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.

Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66.

Kim, who started her round on the back nine, said conditions were calmer once she made the turn. She birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-4 ninth.

''Not much wind out there. So I took that advantage on the front nine,'' she said. ''I had a good roll, all three birdies in a row. And birdieing the last two par-5's was really fun.''

Tseng was the only player in the top eight to have a bogey-free round. She missed an eagle putt on the final hole that would have drawn her even with Suwannapura.

''I stayed patient all day. Just need to get that putting going a little bit,'' Tseng said. ''So today I dropped a few, I missed a few, and this is how golf is. I feel like this is the way I should play.''

Lewis impressed by Serena's Wimbledon run

By Randall MellJuly 13, 2018, 1:20 am

Stacy Lewis is inspired by Serena Williams’ run at winning an eighth Wimbledon.

Lewis is making her last start of the year at this week’s Marathon Classic before taking time off to prepare to give birth to her first child, a daughter. Lewis is due in November.

Williams won her semifinal match Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final against Angelique Kerber. Williams is seeking her eighth Wimbledon title just 10 months removed from giving birth to her first child, who came in a difficult delivery that left Williams dealing with blood clots and a medical crisis.

Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title in just her fourth start since giving birth.

“This is not inevitable for me,” Williams told reporters after her semifinal victory. “I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it, to be honest. I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox. So, it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final.

“I’m enjoying every moment.”

Lewis, who opened with a 3-under-par 68 Thursday, leaving her just three shots off the lead, is paying attention to Williams’ impressive return to tennis.

“That’s awesome,” Lewis said. “It’s cool to see her get her body back so quick. It's encouraging for me to know that it's not going to take that long, and that you can do it. It's going to be hard, but you can do it. It's just cool to see her doing it for all the moms out there.”

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

Lewis is playing around her emerging baby bump with a special caddie this week. Her husband, Gerrod Chadwell, the women’s golf coach at the University of Houston, is on her bag. Her long-time caddie, Travis Wilson, is at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, toting for his aunt, seven-time LPGA winner Tammie Green-Parker.

How did the husband/caddie deal work?

“We're good,” Lewis said. “It was a little difficult, just to get in a rhythm and figure out how we were going to work together, but got into a rhythm there on the back nine and played some good golf.”

Lewis is adjusting to more than a new caddie. She’s adjusting to a changing body.

“It definitely feels a little different,” she said. “I noticed a few things today. I had to get the rib cage down, and the hips were kind of going a different direction. So just little things I have to adjust every day. We had made a little adjustment to the putting, because of the belly, little adjustments here and there. But I feel like I can still play some pretty good golf.”

Crosby leads inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open

By Randall MellJuly 13, 2018, 12:35 am

They turned back the clock to some of the golden eras in women’s golf Thursday at Chicago Golf Club.

First up at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Hall of Famer JoAnne Carner made her peers proud. The 79-year-old striped the first tee shot to open the event.

For fans who saw her win as “Big Mama” in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Carner’s return made for an emotional start to the first rendition of this special event. She shot her age to lead a parade of grateful women relishing a chance to win, or just compete in, another USGA event.

“This is a who’s who field of women’s golf,” USGA executive director Mike Davis said at the gala dinner earlier in the week. “Instead of calling it the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, let’s call it 'The About Time Senior Women's Open.'”

Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez couldn’t play after undergoing knee replacement surgery, but she was on the first tee at day’s start. She introduced players as the ceremonial starter.

Hollis Stacy, whose eight USGA titles include three U.S. Women’s Open titles and three U.S. Girls’ Junior titles, savored starting in the first group with Carner and Sandra Palmer.

“It means a lot, because as I've said all along, the USGA has been the custodians of golf,” Stacy said. “They've done a great job, and they want to do what's right. Having a Senior Women's Open is the right thing to do, and they did it in such a first-class way, coming to Chicago Golf Club and making it first class.”

Laura Davies and Juli Inkster, favorites to win the event, moved into early contention, but Elaine Crosby topped the leaderboard at day’s end.

A two-time LPGA winner, Crosby opened with a 3-under-par 70. She plays the LPGA Legends Tour, but she had to play her way into the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. She earned a spot in one of the 17 sectional qualifiers staged around the country.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

“I wasn't exempt, but I think that made me work even harder to make sure I played well enough to get here, because it's history for women's golf,” said Crosby, 60. “We've worked really hard.

“I've been involved with the Legends Tour a lot, trying to help grow that, and I think this can really help. ... I think this is just awesome, and they've treated us very well here, and what a great venue to come to for our inaugural.”

Davies, 54, eagled the 18th hole to open with a 71, leaving her tied for second with Liselotte Neumann, the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open champ, and Trish Johnson, a three-time LPGA winner and 19-time LET winner.

Davies said playing alongside Neumann and Inkster made this first event even more memorable.

“Two of my best friends on tour, really,” Davies said. “I was just saying I've known Lotte for 37 years. We played junior golf together, and, Juli, since I turned pro she's been out here. So it's two constants in my career.”

Inkster, 58, opened with a 73.

While players have been talking about how the week feels like a reunion, Inkster captured just how competitive these players remain.

“I hit the ball like crap,” Inkster said. “I've been hitting the ball so good, and I drove the bad really bad today. I played defensive all day.

“It’s a long four days. I’m just ecstatic I shot even par.”

Helen Alfredsson, a seven-time LPGA winner, is just two shots off the lead.

Golf Channel’s Kay Cockerill, the 1986 and ’87 U.S. Women’s Amateur champ, is tied for 10th after opening with a 74.

“I feel like I've been treated like a queen here with the reception,” Cockerill said.

That seemed to be the theme among a field grateful for the new opportunity this event brings to women’s golf.

Defending champ DeChambeau (shoulder) WDs from Deere

By Will GrayJuly 12, 2018, 10:30 pm

One year after earning his maiden PGA Tour title at TPC Deere Run, Bryson DeChambeau withdrew during the opening round of the John Deere Classic because of a shoulder injury.

DeChambeau struggled to get his title defense off the ground, making bogey on three of his first nine holes. He appeared to tweak his shoulder or neck while hitting a par-3 tee shot early in his round, then could only muster a one-handed finish after his tee shot on the par-3 16th. Already 3 over on his round, he withdrew from the tournament without hitting another shot:

After visiting the player performance trailer upon leaving the course, DeChambeau emerged to talk to reporters with his right shoulder in a large wrap.

"On 2 I hit the shot out of the rough on the right, and I just didn't feel great after that," DeChambeau said. "I probably overloaded the muscle, my delt. And that's something I've got to work on in the future, get it a little stronger so that stuff doesn't happen."

DeChambeau is in the midst of the best season of his career, with a playoff win at the Memorial serving as the highlight of five top-5 finishes since February. He currently holds the eighth spot in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, with the top eight after next month's PGA Championship qualifying automatically for Paris.

DeChambeau withdrew from the Valspar Championship in March because of a back injury, but he told Golf Channel that he had not experienced previous issues with his shoulder.

"I think I've just got to take care of my body a little bit better," he said. "I'm learning more and more each year, almost every month, pretty much."

Ranked No. 22 in the world, DeChambeau is exempt for The Open next week at Carnoustie. He missed the cut last year at Royal Birkdale in his Open debut after earning the final spot in the field thanks to his John Deere victory.

DeChambeau plans to consult with a doctor Thursday to diagnose the injury and doesn't expect to arrive at Carnoustie until early next week.

"If I can get three or four days of good rest in, when I get there Monday night I'll evaluate it and see how I feel," he said. "Hopefully by next week I'll be ready to go."

