Bradley (67) back in the hunt at TPC Boston

By Rex HoggardAugust 31, 2018, 7:52 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Keegan Bradley began the final round of last week’s Northern Trust alone in second place, albeit four strokes behind eventual winner Bryson DeChambeau, and relished his best chance to win a PGA Tour event in four years.

Bradley played his first nine holes in 6 over par on his way to a closing 78 and a tie for 34th. It was not exactly what he’d hoped for but, at least in retrospect, nor was it a disaster.

“To be honest, I was really bummed out, and then just a couple of days went by and I didn't care anymore,” Bradely said on Friday at the Dell Technologies Championship. “It was tough, because I felt like that was my day to kind of tell everybody that maybe I was back here and I was here to stay. And I may have put too much pressure on myself.”

It also helped that Bradley immediately picked up where he left off in New Jersey, playing his first nine holes in 4 under par for a first-round 67 at TPC Boston. For Bradley, who hasn’t won since 2012, it’s another opportunity to show the golf world that he can still compete against the game’s best.

Like many players, Bradley’s struggles can be traced to the ban on anchored putting in 2016.

“I think part of it is to prove that I can come back from [the ban on anchoring],” Bradley said. “It was a tougher transition than I thought. But I believe that I made pretty substantial improvements over the last four or five months.”

Article Tags: Keegan Bradley, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Kirk (67) offers fresh insights on distance debate

By Rex HoggardAugust 31, 2018, 9:32 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Chris Kirk is not your prototypical PGA Tour player. He doesn’t bash the ball ridiculously long distances and he doesn’t see any benefit, at least for himself, to try.

Nor does he see any reason to change the way golf is played.

“The game is a little different than it was around my rookie year,” said Kirk, who explained he ranked 56th in driving distance his first year on the PGA Tour (2011) with a 295-yard average but now ranks 155th with a 290-yard average. “So it is changing.”

Where Kirk differs from many - most notably in the rule-making sector - is why the game has evolved to favor the bombers.

“The driver and the ball don't go any further than they did eight years ago. That's the thing that everybody is missing,” said Kirk, who opened with a 67 for a share of the early lead at the Dell Technologies Championship. “Guys are making it go further. People wanting to change the rule and change the ball and change the stuff, it doesn't matter.”

Kirk pointed to improvements in fitting and optimizing a particular player’s launch conditions to explain the distance gains, but the main difference in recent years is how players have simply become better athletes.

“Every professional sport, it doesn't matter, guys continue to get better, that's just the way it goes. And I don't see why everyone has such an issue with that,” he said.

Article Tags: Chris Kirk, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Romo advances at Web.com Q-School after late DQ

By Will GrayAugust 31, 2018, 9:22 pm

It took a reversal of fortune after the final putt dropped, but Tony Romo is moving on at Web.com Tour qualifying school.

The former NFL quarterback flirted with the projected cut for much of the final round at his pre-qualifying stage site, where only the top 36 and ties moved on to the first stage of Q-School. Romo's 54-hole score of 2-over 218 (72-72-74) in Lantana, Texas, was a strong effort, but after holing out on the final green it left him in a tie for 37th, one position away from advancing.

But Romo became the beneficiary of a late disqualification, as Japan's Tomo Watanabe was disqualified after appearing to post a 4-under total. That allowed the group at 2 over that included Romo to move from T-37 to T-36 among the 69-player field, thereby ensuring advancement by the thinnest of margins.

Romo appeared in good shape to advance after making the turn at even par, but three bogeys in a four-hole stretch from Nos. 10-13 put him outside the number before he bounced back with two birdies over his final four holes.

The former quarterback and current NFL analyst played this week as an amateur, just as he did in March when he missed the cut in his PGA Tour debut at the Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship. He'll now turn his attention to first stage of qualifying, likely either in Garland, Texas (Sept. 25-28) or The Woodlands (Oct. 9-12).

Romo would need to advance two more times in order to reach the final stage of Q-School in December in Chandler, Ariz., where he would potentially have the chance to compete for 2019 status on the Web.com tour.

Article Tags: Tony Romo, Web.com Tour

Woods' round opens with head-cover gaffe

By Will GrayAugust 31, 2018, 8:06 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Dell Technologies Championship got off to an awkward start before he even hit a shot.

Set to begin his round on the 10th tee Friday morning, Woods was introduced by the tournament starter and took his usual practice swing. But as he stepped forward to address his ball, he realized something wasn’t right and returned to his bag to switch clubs.

Woods and caddie Joe LaCava were seen sharing a brief laugh, and after the round Woods shed light on the situation: LaCava had accidentally mixed up the head covers on Woods’ fairway woods during their pre-round practice session.

“I thought it was a 3-wood out,” Woods said. “But I had a 5-wood out, which I put down there (behind the ball), and I’m like, ‘I can’t hit it that far in the wind, I need a 3-wood.’ So I went back to 3-wood, and that’s why it looked like I switched, because I realized I had the wrong club in my hand.”

As it turned out, perhaps Woods would have been better off sticking with his original club choice. After the brief pump fake, he stepped back to the tee with 3-wood in hand and hit one of his worst shots of the day, a quick hook that flew into a lateral hazard lining the left side of the fairway. After dropping in the rough, he eventually got up and down for an opening bogey.

Woods went on to shoot a 1-over 72, which placed him five shots off the early lead at TPC Boston.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

TT Postscript: At least Woods (72) putted well

By Tiger TrackerAugust 31, 2018, 7:22 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Another week, another slow start for Tiger Woods, as his playoff run remains stuck in neutral. Here are some thoughts and observations from a largely overwhelming 1-over 72 to open the Dell Technologies Championship:

• On a course that tends to serve up birdies by the handful, Tiger stumbled out of the gates with bogeys on three of his first seven holes to build an early deficit. It was the start of a largely erratic day that included a penalty shot, a flubbed chip and only nine greens in regulation.

• After struggling mightily on the greens at The Northern Trust, Woods switched putters this week at TPC Boston. Despite the over-par score, that decision looks like a good one. He needed only 26 putts and gained more than 1.6 strokes on the field on the greens, highlighted by a 23-foot par save on No. 8. “I putted beautifully today, I really did,” he said.

• But as the putter heated up, the rest of his game failed to come together. Woods hooked a fairway wood into a hazard on his first hole of the day after a headcover mix-up with caddie Joe LaCava, and he struggled with distance control for much of the day. “When I did miss it, I missed it in bad spots and didn’t have very good angles,” he said.

• As the round wore on, Woods’ ball-striking seemed to only get worse. He missed four out of his last five greens in regulation, missing the mark on both sides of the fairway. A two-putt birdie on the par-5 seventh hole was a lone bright spot of his final hour on the course, followed by wayward misses on both of his final two holes.

• Despite the lackluster score, Woods put a positive spin on a frustrating round that appeared headed for much bigger problems before lunch. “I hung in there,” he said. “Couldn’t quite get the momentum going. The front side, my back nine, thought if I felt momentum going, I could have finished under par today.”

• Woods took a few days off early this week to be with his kids, but he admitted that a stretch of potentially five events in six weeks ending with the Ryder Cup is taking its toll. “What I’m trying to figure out now is how much to practice,” he said. “When I do work on things, I’ve got to pick and choose which part of the game to work on. I can’t do it all like I used to.”

• Tiger was over par for the entire round, bogeying his first hole and only returning to 1 over with his third and final birdie of the day on No. 7, his 16th of the day. His opening 72 left him five shots off the early lead. He’ll begin his second round at 1:16 p.m. ET Saturday alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

