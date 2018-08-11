Getty Images

Bryson, Phil miss cut; now require captain's picks

By Nick MentaAugust 11, 2018, 4:11 pm

ST. LOUIS – Bryson DeChambeau made it to the weekend at the PGA Championship.

He just won’t be staying for the final two rounds.

The Memorial winner and Ryder Cup hopeful bogeyed three of his final six holes Saturday morning to miss the even-par cut by a single stroke.

DeChambeau entered the week ninth on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list and was hoping to vault into the top eight, securing an automatic qualifying spot.

Phil Mickelson, who was 10th on the U.S. points list, missed the cut by four following rounds of 73-71 and declined to speak with reporters after the conclusion of his second round.

On the European side, Sergio Garcia (+1), Henrik Stenson (+2) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2), who would all currently require captain’s picks, are done for the week.

Other notables above the 140 total included Matt Kuchar (+1), Davis Love III (+1), Alex Noren (+2), Patrick Reed (+3), Jason Dufner (+4), Bubba Watson (+8), and Paul Casey (+8).

Casey currently occupies the final automatic qualifying spot for Team Europe off its world points list. 

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 3 of the PGA

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 6:20 pm

Tiger Woods started his third round at 4 under par, six strokes off the lead at the PGA Championship. And he quickly got to work making up that deficit with a birdie at the first.

He then made it back-to-back birdies with this approach shot on the par-4 second.

At 6 under, he was just four off the lead. He stayed that way after pars on Nos. 3 and 4, but, man, was he close to chipping in at the fourth.

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 5:20 pm

Shortly after wrapping up a second-round 66, Tiger Woods is back in action in Round 3 of the PGA and we're tracking him.

Woods (66) six back after 36 holes

By Rex HoggardAugust 11, 2018, 4:29 pm

ST. LOUIS – Tiger Woods returned to Bellerive early Saturday to complete his weather-delayed second round and will begin the weekend six strokes off the PGA Championship lead.

Woods had just hit his drive at No. 8 when the weather warning horn sounded on Friday, and when he returned he made birdie at the par 5, but played his last 10 holes in even par for a 66.

The good news for Woods is he’s third on the PGA Tour in third-round scoring average (68.64). The bad news is he was first in that category before stumbling last Saturday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with a 3-over 73.

“I just have to make birdies. This golf course is stacked right now and everyone is bunched,” said Woods, who is scheduled to tee off at 12:21 p.m. (CT). “If you hit the ball well enough, then you're going to leave yourself in the right sections. And there's not a single putt out here that you're afraid of that it's going to get away from you.”

Woods said the key will be remaining aggressive on Bellerive’s greens, which have been slowed by this week’s rain. His putting has been a highlight for Woods through his first two rounds, with the 14-time major champion ranked 15th in strokes gained: putting.

“The only thing is you have to hit a couple putts harder than normal, and there might be a few little spike marks,” he said. “But you can take a lot of the break out and be very aggressive. That's one of the reasons guys are making birdies from everywhere.”

TT postscript: Shoots 66 despite mediocre putting

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 3:40 pm

ST. LOUIS – Here are some things I think I think after Tiger Woods shot a second-round 4-under 66 at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club:

• Momentum is a strange bird. Tiger was 3 under after seven holes when the round was suspended on Friday and it felt like it was going to stall momentum considerably. But he came out early Saturday, promptly made birdie on the par-5 eighth hole and was off and running.

• A 66 is a 66 but this one felt like it should’ve been lower.

• Biggest reason for the previous line is that Tiger missed two short par putts on the 10th and 12th holes. The 10th hole was the shorter of the two misses, around 6 feet. His approach was short and he had to chip it. Failed to get up and down. On 12, he had a 100-foot putt for birdie and three-putted, missing an 8-footer for par. You can live with missing one, but no need to miss both.

• Tiger’s wedge game was strong. Putting was mediocre. 

• None of the three birdies Tiger made Saturday morning were anything special. Two were on the par 5s (eight and 17), but the one on the par-4 11th was probably the most impressive. On a hole many players were attempting to drive, Tiger went with iron off the tee. He hit a wedge approach to 2 feet for the kick-in birdie.

• Tiger is at 4 under total for the tournament, six shots behind leader Gary Woodland. The biggest concern isn’t so much the stroke differential as it is the names ahead of him on the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jason Day, among others, are all in front of Woods.

• Round 2 stat line: 14/18 greens, 8/14 fairways and took 29 total swats with the putter.

• Tiger’s plan between rounds was to eat. That’s what he was focused on after the round. My plan is to sleep.

 

