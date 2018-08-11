ST. LOUIS – Bryson DeChambeau made it to the weekend at the PGA Championship.

He just won’t be staying for the final two rounds.

The Memorial winner and Ryder Cup hopeful bogeyed three of his final six holes Saturday morning to miss the even-par cut by a single stroke.

DeChambeau entered the week ninth on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list and was hoping to vault into the top eight, securing an automatic qualifying spot.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Phil Mickelson, who was 10th on the U.S. points list, missed the cut by four following rounds of 73-71 and declined to speak with reporters after the conclusion of his second round.

On the European side, Sergio Garcia (+1), Henrik Stenson (+2) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2), who would all currently require captain’s picks, are done for the week.

Other notables above the 140 total included Matt Kuchar (+1), Davis Love III (+1), Alex Noren (+2), Patrick Reed (+3), Jason Dufner (+4), Bubba Watson (+8), and Paul Casey (+8).

Casey currently occupies the final automatic qualifying spot for Team Europe off its world points list.