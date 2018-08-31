Getty Images

Cabrera-Bello angling for RC captain's pick

By Will GrayAugust 31, 2018, 11:06 pm

NORTON, Mass. – While he knows the chances are slim, Rafael Cabrera-Bello still took one step toward potentially snagging a last-minute Ryder Cup roster spot with his opening round at the Dell Technologies Championship.

The Spaniard went 2-0-1 in his Ryder Cup debut two years ago at Hazeltine, where he was one of few bright spots on the European side. But this time around Cabrera-Bello is barely on the outside of automatic qualification after failing to pass Thorbjorn Olesen with his play last week at The Northern Trust.

With this week’s event at TPC Boston not counting for European Ryder Cup qualification purposes, Cabrera-Bello considered making a last-minute trip to the European Tour’s Made in Denmark. But at 59th in the FedExCup standings, that decision to chase a qualification longshot likely would have meant he would not have advanced to next week’s 70-man BMW Championship.

“Obviously it was pretty hard. I love the Ryder Cup,” Cabrera-Bello said. “I thought about the possibility of going and maxing out my chance this week in Denmark, but obviously it’s not the ideal way to go and I kind of felt that I wasn’t secure for next week.”

That decision yielded some short-term payoff in his opening round, as Cabrera-Bello carded a 3-under 68 that left him in a tie for eighth, three shots behind leader Justin Rose. He closed with three birdies over his final eight holes, and his round could have been one better were it not for a birdie miss on his final hole from inside 5 feet.

European captain Thomas Bjorn will round out his team with four picks on Wednesday, but the star-studded field of candidates at his disposal will also include Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Thomas Pieters.

Cabrera-Bello has texted “briefly” with Bjorn in recent days, and he expects that his chances to make the squad likely ended last week in New Jersey. But he’s holding on to a glimmer of hope that a strong finish this weekend could make a difference.

“I feel that if I have a good week here, it might not count directly in points, but it could count indirectly because of the captain’s picks,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

British champ Hall leads by three in Portland

By Associated PressSeptember 1, 2018, 1:46 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic and break the tournament 36-hole record.

The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, the 22-year-old Englishwoman made five straight birdies in the middle of the back nine. She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-4 18th.

''The putts were really good,'' Hall said. ''I holed some really long ones, as well, and my long game was pretty good today, and I didn't really miss a green that much. I'm extremely happy. I kind of stayed in there and kept trying to get more birdies, so I was happy with that.''

Hall had a 15-under 129 total. She had four birdies on the front nine, three in a row on Nos. 5-7, and began the birdie streak on the par-5 12th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

''I love this golf course,'' Hall said. ''It's very nice to play. It's in great condition, so I look forward to the weekend and seeing what I can do.''

Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. The 22-year-old Australian won the Volvik Championship in May in Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title.

''I just scrambled when I had to and just took advantage of the shots that I hit close,'' Lee said. ''It was all-around OK today.''

Marina Alex, the first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under.

''Had some great looks that just didn't go in,'' Alex said. I just really didn't make anything. They weren't bad strokes or putts, they just didn't go in. So just carry some good juju into tomorrow.''

Khang eagled the par-5 fifth in a 65.

''I just kind of hit some great shots, had some good numbers, and just kind of stayed patient out there,'' Khang said. Definitely gave myself a lot of opportunities, and luckily a few of them dropped, and just kind of kept that mentality for the rest of the day.''

Brooke Henderson followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under. The 20-year-old Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

''Got off to a shaky start, two bogeys right back-to-back on the back nine, which was my front nine, and I just kind of fought the rest of the day to kind of get it under par.

Mickelson gives young fan lesson in Phil 101

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 1, 2018, 1:24 am

One thing you can count on Phil Mickelson to do is interact with fans. Case in point: last year's Dell Technologies Championship pro-am at TPC-Boston, where Phil asked a young fan named Riley whether he should go for the green in two or lay up.

"If I could hit my 3-wood 260, I would probably go for it," the kid responded.

"I like the way you think," said Mickelson, who almost certainly was going to take that route anyway. And after Mickelson successfully executed the shot, he told the kid, "Riley, you can caddie for me anytime."

Fast-forward a year, to the same pro-am in the same event. Phil has kept his word and the kid is carrying his bag. He's also getting an education in how to play golf, Lefty-style, which emphasizes a verbal needle as much as a golf club.

Mickelson (on razzing a player about his lack of distance): "You got to talk smack. You got to say, 'You sure you hit driver?' You know, something like that. Like it doesn't seem like a big walk. Those little subtle comments - that's how you get to guys." Later, Phil takes Riley through his intricate thought process on playing a 60-yard shot.

Have a look and a listen:

Rose leads Knox, Ancer at second playoff event

By Doug FergusonAugust 31, 2018, 11:38 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Justin Rose missed the cut in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener and decided to make the most of it. He stayed home in the Bahamas for six days, opting out of the pro-am and not arriving to the Dell Technologies Championship until the evening for the opening round Friday.

And then he was off and running at the TPC Boston.

On a breezy day that kept scoring unusually high, Rose putted for birdie on all but two holes and made his six birdies count by keeping bogeys off his card. Three birdies over his last four holes gave him a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead.

''Just keeping the card clean made the birdies really count for something,'' Rose said. ''To birdie three of the last four made a good day a very good day.''

Russell Knox and Abraham Ancer were one shot behind with strong finishes of their own.

Ancer, the first Mexican to reach the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs, finished on the front nine with four birdies over his last six holes. Knox was a bit more dynamic. He was in the middle of the pack until he holed a wedge from 109 yards for eagle on No. 15, hit a 6-iron on the par-3 16th that tumbled out of the right collar and rolled down the slope to 2 feet, and then finished with a 15-foot birdie putt.

''The round was just good in four holes,'' Knox said. ''I have had one of those bang-bang runs in a while. I was just playing OK, and all of a sudden got a little spark.''

Tiger Woods was more about spinning his wheels.

In his first time back at the TPC Boston in five years, Woods nearly hit the wrong club off the 10th tee to start his round, but only because his caddie had the head covers on the wrong metals leaving the range. Not that it mattered. Woods went back for his 3-wood and pumped that left into a hazard to start with a bogey. He also had a new putter that resembles the one with which he won his 14 majors.

That only kept his score from being higher. He wound up with a 72, the 10th time in his last 11 tournaments he didn't break par in the opening round.

''I putted beautifully today, I really did,'' Woods said. ''I hit a lot of good putts, and just have to give myself more looks out of them. I didn't hit the ball close enough.''

Keegan Bradley put last week behind him quickly. He played in the final group at The Northern Trust and shot 78, and then he answered with a 67 to join Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk.

Dustin Johnson and Rafa Cabrera Bello were among those at 68.

The missed cut didn't bother Rose too much. He still only slipped to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup, and the time at home allowed him to reflect on the last year. Starting at The Northern Trust a year ago, Rose ran off 10 straight top 10s, and he completed a 12-month cycle with 18 top 10s in 24 tournaments.

''I felt like last week kind of snapped the streak in a way, and kind of enabled me to let that go,'' Rose said. ''It's been a great run. I'm proud of that consistency. But I now feel I can ... put that nice run behind me and just start fresh now with fresh goals for the rest of the season.''

The TPC Boston is a good place for Rose to feel like it's a fresh start. He played the course for the first time in 2003, the inaugural year of the tournament. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was the tournament director. Rose shot 63 his first competitive round.

Knox and Ancer are different sides of the FedEx Cup equation. They can't afford anything but great golf.

Knox missed the cut last week and dropped to No. 93. Only the top 70 advance to next week outside Philadelphia. Ancer also missed the cut and fell to No. 92.

Both took a big step toward extending their seasons.

''I've got to make a good jump on it,'' Ancer said. ''Came in with no expectations, just play like I've been playing all year, and that will take care of itself.''

Cabrera Bello found himself in a precarious spot last week when he tied for 60th. It was his last chance for world ranking points to apply to the Ryder Cup standings, and the Spaniard didn't get any. He could have flown to Denmark, where points still apply, but that would mean a chance at missing out on the top 70 in the FedEx Cup.

''I decided to stay here, play the best I can,'' he said. ''I feel that if I have a good week here, it might not count directly in points, but it counts indirectly, because of captain's decision. That's my goal.''

European captain Thomas Bjorn makes four captain's picks Wednesday.

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Rose (65) bounces back from rare missed cut

By Rex HoggardAugust 31, 2018, 11:24 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Justin Rose missed the cut last week at The Northern Trust, a missed opportunity that would make most players spend a few hours kicking themselves.

For Rose, however, it was a valuable chance to recharge.

The Englishman went home following his short week in New Jersey, rested and prepared for the second playoff event. In fact he didn’t arrive at the Dell Technologies Championship until Thursday evening, opting out of Thursday’s pro-am and eschewing a practice round at TPC Boston.

Following an amazingly consistent year that included 18 top-10 finishes in his last 26 starts that dated back to the 2017 Northern Trust, his missed cut at Ridgewood Country Club was a chance to reset.

“It kind of snapped that streak and I feel like I’m on to something new,” he said.

The rest and reset added up to a bogey-free 65 on Day 1 at TPC Boston and a one-stroke lead over Russell Knox following a signature round for Rose that included hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation. After tying for the lead with a birdie at No. 15, Rose birdied his final two holes.

“I’ve built a lot into trying to stay fresh for the Ryder Cup,” Rose said. “Part of that was having nearly a week of rest.”

