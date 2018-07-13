David Beckham (L) and Jorge Mas (R) at the July 12 Miami City Commission meeting. Getty Images

Compton, The First Tee fighting David Beckham for Miami facility

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 13, 2018, 4:01 pm

Soccer icon David Beckham wants to build a plush facility in Miami to house his new Major League Soccer team.

Erik Compton and The First Tee of Miami have other ideas.

The two sides are battling for control of an area in the Miami Freedom Park complex that currently houses the city’s only public golf course and is home to The First Tee program.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Beckham and his partner, Jorge Mas, a prominent South Florida businessman, met Thursday with the Miami City Commission in an effort to gain approval to put their latest stadium plan – which calls for a 25,000-seat stadium, youth soccer fields and a restaurant – up for a city referendum. The land is currently the site of Melreese Golf Course, which is home to The First Tee of Miami.

An impassioned group of First Tee members in matching orange shirts, as well as former PGA Tour pro and local resident Compton, attended the commission meeting and presented a petition with more than 23,000 signatures in support of keeping the golf facility intact, as it allows thousands of kids access to the game.

"I’ve had the opportunity to play very beautiful golf courses all around the world," Compton said. "Melreese is a very special place. Soccer can fit in Miami, but not at Melreese. These kids have nowhere to go if you take away Melreese. Soccer doesn’t belong at Melreese. The kids belong there."

Said Beckham, “It’s been a long time before I’ve walked into a room and people have not smiled at me.

“It’s not a nice feeling. So, I hope that today you realize what we’re trying to do for the city of Miami. … We want to do the right thing for your children and your children’s children.”

The five-person commission did not vote to move the proposal forward Thursday night, and will hold another meeting July 18. It could advance the stadium plan to the city-wide ballot on Nov. 6.

Reed needs three swings from pot bunker in Scotland

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 13, 2018, 1:27 pm

Patrick Reed was challenging for the lead in Round 2 of the Scottish Open. He shot 4-under 31 on the front nine at Gullane and was a 9 under for the tournament, one off the top spot.

Then came the par-3 12th.

Reed hit his tee shot into a right, greenside bunker on the 173-yard hole. Normally, that’s not a problem. Unless the hazard is a pot bunker, your ball is near a steep lip, and it’s settled in a fried-egg lie.

Reed took three attempts to get extricate his ball and did well to make a double-bogey 5 (check out the video above).

This came after Reed hit the flagstick with his approach shot at the par-4 11th and watched it ricochet 25 feet away.

Reed recovered with a birdie at the par-4 14th, but bogeyed Nos. 17 and 18 for a 1-under 69. At 6 under for the tournament, he was five behind leader Tyrrell Hatton.

Sponsored: Callaway Create, Limited Artist Headcover Auction

By Grill Room TeamJuly 13, 2018, 1:00 pm

Callaway Golf has partnered with Seamus Golf Co. and various Callaway Creators (celebrities, artists and golfers - including the LPGA's Sandra Gal) to design custom headcovers.

The headcovers will be compiled into a gallery and be blind auctioned to bidders with proceeds benefitting charity. Click here to view the selections in detail and place a bid!

All auction proceeds go to Bunkers in Baghdad, an organization dedicated to sending new and used golf balls, clubs and equipment to U.S. troops around the world, with a focus on the brave men and women currently serving in combat zones. Bunkers also supplies golf equipment to U.S. veterans around the country to aid in their recreation and rehabilitation. It has collected and shipped 9 million golf balls and 700,000 golf clubs to U.S. troops and veterans in more than 65 countries around the world and all 50 states.

Each head cover is one-of-a kind, hand-stitched and weather-proofed in the USA.

 

Suwannapura takes early lead at Marathon Classic

By Associated PressJuly 13, 2018, 1:49 am

SYLVANIA, Ohio - For only the second time in her seven-year career, Thidapa Suwannapura took the overnight lead at an LPGA Tour event.

Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 on Thursday at the Marathon Classic and led seven players by one shot. The Thai player grabbed the outright lead with a birdie on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows - her 10th birdie of the day.

''I'm really happy about the way I played today,'' she said. ''I didn't really look at the leaderboard, and did not even expect anything. I have a chance, so let's see how it goes.''

Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 120 career LPGA Tour starts, last had the overnight lead after the first round of the 2013 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, where she faded in the second round and finished in a tie for 65th.

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

The 25-year-old Suwannapura's best career finish was seventh at the 2014 Kingsmill Invitational. That was also her last top 10. This season, her best performance was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.

Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66.

Kim, who started her round on the back nine, said conditions were calmer once she made the turn. She birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-4 ninth.

''Not much wind out there. So I took that advantage on the front nine,'' she said. ''I had a good roll, all three birdies in a row. And birdieing the last two par-5's was really fun.''

Tseng was the only player in the top eight to have a bogey-free round. She missed an eagle putt on the final hole that would have drawn her even with Suwannapura.

''I stayed patient all day. Just need to get that putting going a little bit,'' Tseng said. ''So today I dropped a few, I missed a few, and this is how golf is. I feel like this is the way I should play.''

Lewis impressed by Serena's Wimbledon run

By Randall MellJuly 13, 2018, 1:20 am

Stacy Lewis is inspired by Serena Williams’ run at winning an eighth Wimbledon.

Lewis is making her last start of the year at this week’s Marathon Classic before taking time off to prepare to give birth to her first child, a daughter. Lewis is due in November.

Williams won her semifinal match Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final against Angelique Kerber. Williams is seeking her eighth Wimbledon title just 10 months removed from giving birth to her first child, who came in a difficult delivery that left Williams dealing with blood clots and a medical crisis.

Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title in just her fourth start since giving birth.

“This is not inevitable for me,” Williams told reporters after her semifinal victory. “I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn’t make it, to be honest. I couldn’t even walk to my mailbox. So, it’s definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final.

“I’m enjoying every moment.”

Lewis, who opened with a 3-under-par 68 Thursday, leaving her just three shots off the lead, is paying attention to Williams’ impressive return to tennis.

“That’s awesome,” Lewis said. “It’s cool to see her get her body back so quick. It's encouraging for me to know that it's not going to take that long, and that you can do it. It's going to be hard, but you can do it. It's just cool to see her doing it for all the moms out there.”

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

Lewis is playing around her emerging baby bump with a special caddie this week. Her husband, Gerrod Chadwell, the women’s golf coach at the University of Houston, is on her bag. Her long-time caddie, Travis Wilson, is at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, toting for his aunt, seven-time LPGA winner Tammie Green-Parker.

How did the husband/caddie deal work?

“We're good,” Lewis said. “It was a little difficult, just to get in a rhythm and figure out how we were going to work together, but got into a rhythm there on the back nine and played some good golf.”

Lewis is adjusting to more than a new caddie. She’s adjusting to a changing body.

“It definitely feels a little different,” she said. “I noticed a few things today. I had to get the rib cage down, and the hips were kind of going a different direction. So just little things I have to adjust every day. We had made a little adjustment to the putting, because of the belly, little adjustments here and there. But I feel like I can still play some pretty good golf.”

