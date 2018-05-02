CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Early Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship Shahbaz Hashmi hit a wedge shot on the second hole that spun back to 4 feet, which prompted Tiger Woods to announce across the fairway.

“Maybe I should be carrying your bag,” the 14-time major champion laughed.

Hashmi won an essay contest held by The First Tee to earn a spot in Wednesday’s pro-am at Quail Hollow alongside Woods.

“Mr. Woods is my hero unequivocally and I think a lot of us can say the same,” Hashmi smiled. “I'm satisfied with how I held it together for the most part on the course. Just extremely, extremely grateful.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Hashmi, who has been a member of The First Tee San Antonio for 12 years, is a senior at Alamo Heights (Texas) High School, and he added that he was still in a “state of shock,” but was able to play well enough to impress Woods.

“Some of the shots he hit today, the flight of some of the drives he hit were penetrating and solid, especially as the wind came up. The drive down 18 he piped,” Woods said. “Those are shots I think he'll remember, some of the little spinners he hit around the greens, too. Made a few putts.”

The day was made even more special by the entire team’s play, with the group finishing at 15 under to win the pro-am.