One day after shooting 64 to share the lead at the Czech Masters, John Daly fell back to earth with a 3-over 75.

Daly didn’t make a bogey over his first 21 holes, but then dropped shots on four of his next six holes.

Beginning on the back nine on Friday at Albatross Golf Resort, Daly made bogey on Nos. 13, 16, 17 and 18.

An eight-birdie opening round was followed by a two-birdie second round. He capped his scoring with a fifth dropped shot at the par-4 eighth.

Full-field scores from the D+D Real Czech Masters

At 5 under par, Daly was seven shots off the lead and outside the top 20, but he was safely inside the cut line for weekend play.

It’s been a difficult season for Daly, who has been battling a knee injury since a car crashed into his parked RV in an Augusta, Ga., parking lot in April. He’s since missed the cut or withdrawn from eight of 12 combined PGA and PGA Tour Champions events. He also skipped The Open and U.S. Senior Open.