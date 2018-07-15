Getty Images

Daly (knee) replaced by Bradley in Open field

By Will GrayJuly 15, 2018, 12:13 pm

Former champion John Daly has withdrawn from The Open because of a right knee injury and will be replaced in the field at Carnoustie by another major winner, Keegan Bradley.

Daly, 52, defeated Costantino Rocca in a memorable playoff to win the claret jug at St. Andrews in 1995. His lingering knee pain led him to request a cart during last month's U.S. Senior Open, and when that request was denied he subsequently withdrew from the tournament.

Daly then received treatment on the knee and played in a PGA Tour event last week at The Greenbrier without the use of a cart, missing the cut with rounds of 77-67. But on the eve of the season's third major, he posted to Twitter that his pain remains "unbearable" and that a second request for a cart was turned down:

This will be just the second time since 2000 that Daly has missed The Open, having also sat out the 2013 event at Muirfield. He last made the cut in 2012, when he tied for 81st at Royal Lytham. He could still have a few more chances to improve upon that record, given that past Open champions remain fully exempt until age 60.

Taking his place will be Bradley, who was first alternate based on his world ranking. Bradley missed the event last year but recorded three top-20 finishes in five appearances from 2012-16, including a T-18 finish two years ago at Royal Troon.

The next three alternates, in order, are Spain's Adrian Otaegui and Americans Aaron Wise and J.B. Holmes.

Article Tags: John Daly, Keegan Bradley, 2018 Open Championship, The Open

3-time defending champ Mulder closes in on lead

By Associated PressJuly 15, 2018, 4:03 am

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. - San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski held off a charge from three-time defending champion Mark Mulder to maintain a one-point lead after the second round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

Mulder began the day nine points behind Pavelski in the modified Stableford scoring system, which awards six points for eagle, three for birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus-two for double bogey or worse. He had 31 points in the round for a total of 47.

Pavelski had 23 points on the day for a two-round total of 48. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (44), former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer (43), two-time winner and former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien and former tennis standout Mardy Fish (39) followed. Former NBA star Ray Allen (38), MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz (35) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (33) were also in the hunt. Steph Curry, among the leaders after an 18 in the first round, fell back and was at 28 points.

Mulder, a former major league pitcher, had just four points after 15 holes on Friday, but since then he has tallied 43 and is now in position to win the tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for the fourth straight year.

Full-field scores from the American Century Championship

''So I couldn't hit it worse than I did for the first 15 holes yesterday,'' said Mulder, who last year became the first player in the tournament's 28-year history to win three straight times. ''So I was kind of excited to get this day going and luckily made a few putts and got that ball in the hole.''

Pavelski's best finish in two previous appearances was 10th. He knows he's going to have to hold off Mulder if he's going to win his first celebrity golf tournament.

''I hung in there in a good position,'' Pavelski said. ''I'm excited to play with the guys tomorrow. There's some good golfers. And they've proven themselves. And Mulder's the guy to beat right now.''

Sunday's final round will be televised live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

Romo, who has competed in U.S. Open qualifier tournaments, said there was no magic to his strong round Saturday.

''It's probably because I'm just actually a better golfer, to be honest,'' said Romo, who is an NFL analyst now. ''I wish it was, I'm more comfortable or mentally stronger or something. No, I've had more time. I've put more time in.''

Former NBA great and crowd favorite Charles Barkley was alone in last place in the 92-player field with minus-63 points.

Article Tags: 2018 American Century Championship, Mark Mulder, Joe Pavelski

Knox seeking back-to-back Euro Tour wins

By Associated PressJuly 15, 2018, 2:36 am

GULLANE, Scotland - An 11-hour sleep and a hearty Scottish breakfast sparked the latest impressive round in Russell Knox's glorious summer of golf, putting him in contention to seal back-to-back wins on the European Tour at the Scottish Open on Saturday.

Knox mastered the windiest conditions of the week over the Gullane links to shoot a 4-under 66 in the third round, leaving him two strokes off surprise leader Jens Dantorb (68) and one behind a six-way tie for second place in the event used as a tune-up for next week's Open Championship.

The Scotsman doesn't want this summer to end. After placing 12th at the U.S. Open last month for his best finish at a major, Knox was runner-up at the French Open and then won the Irish Open last week thanks to consecutive 40-foot birdie putts on the 72nd hole and first playoff hole.

Now, he's got a great chance to win his home championship, a week before heading to The Open, also in Scotland. There's also potentially the not-so-small matter of a first appearance at the Ryder Cup in September.

''I'm loving the way I'm swinging and the putts are going in,'' Knox said. ''I'm just playing with a smile on my face.''

The 49th-ranked Knox said his energy levels were low on Friday following his big weeks in France and Ireland, but he ''slept like a king'' and enjoyed a ''huge breakfast'' including his favorite Scottish bread. It clearly did the trick.

Full-field scores from the ASI Scottish Open

On a day when Robert Rock - the overnight leader by two shots on 13 under - plunged down the field after a 76, Knox birdied five of his last 11 holes to find himself tied for eighth place and among the lead groups teeing off late on Sunday because of TV scheduling.

That means he will miss the entire football World Cup final. Knox doesn't mind.

''Being in contention is more fun,'' he said. ''It's a bit of a bummer but I'm here to play golf.''

Rock's implosion - he shot the worst round of the day, which included a triple-bogey 7 on No. 11 - saw more than half the remaining field race past him.

Dantorp, an unheralded Swede with just one top-10 finish in 61 starts on the European Tour, birdied his final three holes to take the sole lead on 13 under.

Behind him, Matt Fitzpatrick (64), Ryan Fox (63), Marcel Siem (65) and Scott Hend (63) were all among the earlier starters - playing before the wind really started to pick up - to reach 12 under. They were joined by Alexander Bjork (67) and Rickie Fowler (66), who drove 458 yards downwind on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole.

Fowler won the Scottish Open when it was last held at Gullane, in 2015.

''It was a lot more fun to be out there in the wind, and have the course show its teeth,'' the American said.

''We're right where we wanted to be.''

Twenty-six players were within four shots of the lead. Among them is 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, who shot 68 and was on 10 under.

The 38-year-old South African hasn't had a top-25 finish since January 2014 and has plummeted to No. 1,380 in the rankings.

''I was a lot meaner in my prime,'' Immelman said, ''and I don't know if I've still got that anymore.''

Article Tags: Russell Knox, 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Jens Dantorb

M. Kim takes 5-shot lead in John Deere

By Associated PressJuly 15, 2018, 1:59 am

SILVIS, Ill. - Michael Kim spent his 25th birthday moving within 18 holes of his first PGA Tour victory.

Kim took a five-shot lead Saturday at the John Deere Classic in a third round delayed twice for a total of roughly four hours because of bad weather and concerns over lightning.

Kim, who has just one top-10 finish in 84 career PGA Tour starts, shot a 7-under 64 - closing with four straight birdies - for a three-day total of 22-under 191.

Bronson Burgoon (66) was 17 under and Australian Matt Jones (66) was 16 under. But if Kim plays as well on Sunday as he did while celebrating his birthday, the former Cal star will likely cruise to victory.

''Coming into the day I told myself, 'It's your birthday. Try and have as stress-free a day as possible.' I'm very satisfied with the score I shot,'' Kim said.

Harold Varner III (66) was alone in fourth at 15 under. Andres Romero of Argentina was 14 under after shooting 64, as was Sam Ryder (67).

Tyler Duncan had the day's best round with a 63.

The players who weren't able to complete Friday's second round because of bad weather, a group that included Kim, did so earlier Saturday. The field was then subjected to two more weather delays - this time of 2 1/2 hours and then 1 1/2 hours.

The interruptions didn't bother the birthday boy.

Full-field scores from John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Kim was the NCAA player of the year for Cal in 2013, but he's yet to stand out as a pro. His best finish on tour was a tie for third at the 2016 Safeway Open.

On Friday, Kim was four strokes ahead and in the middle of playing the 18th hole when play was suspended for the second and final time. He missed an 8-footer for par when play resumed early Saturday, his only bogey of the second round.

Kim was both steady and, at times, spectacular. He pushed his lead to three strokes by hitting his approach from 144 yards to 7 feet on the par-4 13th. A 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th kicked off his strong finish. Kim's final three birdies were all from inside 15 feet.

What's gone right for Kim this week?

''Everything,'' he said. ''I'm hitting it good. Hitting a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and making a lot of putts. It's just been a great three days so far.''

Burgoon's round was highlighted by one of the best shots of the tournament so far. His tee shot on the 226-yard, par-3 seventh hole got within 18 inches of the cup for a tap-in.

Jones, in search of his second PGA Tour win, moved up the leaderboard with a 37-footer for eagle on 17.

Duncan entered the day barely above the cut line. He was 9 under through his first 14 holes, setting up a potential run at Paul Goydos' course-record 59 from 2010. But Duncan cooled off and then finished with a bogey.

He was 12 under alongside Steve Wheatcroft, who fell out of contention with a 71.

''I thought about it once. I knew there were a lot of chances left,'' Duncan said of the possible 59. ''I hit a couple good shots, but it played a little tough coming in.''

Article Tags: 2018 John Deere Classic, Michael Kim

Davies rejects her own hall of fame bid

By Randall MellJuly 15, 2018, 1:16 am

Laura Davies hears those rallying in belief that if she wins the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, she should finally be rewarded with a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

But she doesn’t agree.

“I don't think so, no,” Davies said after building a five-shot lead Saturday at Chicago Golf Club.

Why not?

“Because you're not up against the absolute best players in the world,” she said. “You're up against the best 50-plus players in the world, and it doesn't really have bearing on the LPGA Hall of Fame, I don't think.”

They LPGA Hall of Fame is points based, one of the most difficult in sport to gain entry into.

Davies is two points short of the 27 required to gain entry.

Winning an LPGA major counts as two points.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

So if the U.S. Senior Women’s Open counted as an LPGA major, she would qualify, but it doesn’t count.

Davies, 54, is in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Juli Inkster, 58, is in both the LPGA and World Golf halls of fame. She wishes Davies were in both.

“If anybody is going to be in the LPGA Hall of Fame, she's pretty impressive and deserves to be in there.” Inkster said. “But, I mean, it's not easy to win any tournament, and so this is a USGA event. Probably the field is not the strongest, but I think down the line, it'll probably get a lot stronger.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Senior Women's Open, Laura Davies, World Golf Hall of Fame, LPGA Hall of Fame

