DeChambeau cracks OWGR top 10 at 7th

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 4, 2018, 4:25 pm

With his victory in the Dell Technologies Championship, Bryson DeChambeau moved up five spots to a career high of seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking.

DeChambeau, who began the year ranked 99th, was ranked 12th coming into the Dell. He was coming off a win in the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Northern Trust.

He is guaranteed to remain No. 1 in the FedExCup standings when the final event, the Tour Championship, begins Sept. 20.

Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for seventh in the Dell, held on to his No. 1 world ranking. Brooks Koepka, who tied for eighth, still ranks No. 2.

The remainder of the top 10: Justin Thomas, 3; Justin Rose, 4; Jon Rahm, 5; Francesco Molinari, 6;  DeChambeau, 7; Rory McIlroy, 8; Rickie Fowler, 9, and Jordan Spieth, 10.

Tiger Woods remained at No. 26 after finishing tied for 24th in the Dell.

Monday Scramble: What we know and what we think we know

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 4, 2018, 2:00 pm

Bryson DeChambeau goes back to back, Tony Finau makes Jim Furyk's job even easier, Matt Wallace makes Thomas Bjorn's even harder, and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble:

The more we learn about Bryson DeChambeau, the more he looks like a longtime force.

The Dell Technologies Championship was another enlightening week for the Mad Scientist.

Not only did he dust his boyhood idol, 63-68, on Sunday, but he played another clinical final round in the last group to capture back-to-back playoff titles.

It was a statement win, in many ways.

He’ll be the top seed heading into the Tour Championship. He now has as many Tour wins as Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler (four). And he’s all the way up to No. 7 in the world – ahead of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and others – meaning he no longer can be viewed as just a quirky kid with an unorthodox approach.

He’s a bona-fide stud, with a rock-solid game and unassailable self-belief in his methods.

1. This will shock you, but DeChambeau is very dialed in with his game right now.

At The Northern Trust, he ranked fifth in strokes gained: tee to green and fifth in putting.

At the Dell, he ranked sixth in strokes gained: tee to green and sixth in putting.

His 34-under total through the first two playoff events is the best postseason score all time. The previous best was Vijay Singh, who was 30 under for the first two events in 2008. He went on to win the cup.

2. No matter what happens at this week’s BMW Championship, DeChambeau will be the No. 1 seed heading into East Lake.

That doesn’t guarantee much, other than a few more favorable scenarios.

No top seed has won the FedExCup since 2009 – or roughly a dozen format tweaks ago.

DeChambeau could go 3-for-3 in the playoffs, and if someone else in the top 5 wins the Tour Championship – right now, that includes Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Finau and Justin Thomas – he takes home the FedExCup. It’s one of the many reasons why the Tour is looking to overhaul the season finale.

3. As a reminder, Bryson is just 24 years old.

DeChambeau is the fifth player under the age of 25 in the last 30 years to win three or more times in the same season. He joins Tiger Woods (three times), McIlroy (2012), Spieth (twice) and Thomas.

DeChambeau isn't yet on Spieth's and Thomas' level – he needs a major, or two, for that – but he's on his way there.

4. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s four captain’s picks are so painfully obvious that we can’t help but root for Furyk to throw a curveball, just so he has to somehow explain it.

It’s DeChambeau. And Woods. And Phil Mickelson. And Finau.

There’s no need to wait until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when he announces three of the four picks. (But please, tune in! It's live on Golf Channel!) There's no need to wait until Sept. 10, either, when he announces the 12th man. Furyk could do it this instant.

Nothing should change, even if one of the so-called “contenders” wins the BMW. Not Kevin Kisner. Not Patrick Cantlay. Not Brandt Snedeker. Not Xander Schauffele.

These are the four.

Right?  

5. Mickelson hasn’t been on form of late, but he closed the Dell Technologies with a final-round 63 and then dropped the mic afterward when he reminded everyone that he’s the second-ranked putter on Tour this season. “It would be a strong argument whether I was a veteran player, a rookie or a kid in high school,” he said.

Finau’s selection should be just as automatic. The tie for fourth in Boston  was his 10th top-10 of the season – second-most on Tour, behind only world No. 1 Johnson. The birdie machine is an ideal fourballs partner. (Just ask Furyk – Finau sank a PGA record 10 birdies while in his group.) He’s friends with everybody. He’s showed up on big stages all year long.

And even though Finau hasn’t won, this point should not be forgotten: No one else has done ANYTHING to threaten his spot.  

6. As straightforward as Furyk’s picks appear to be, the opposite is true for European captain Thomas Bjorn.

Pass him the Advil, because he's about to have a rather large headache. 

Ian Poulter is a lock for one of the four spots. So, it seems, are Henrik Stenson, who is recovering from an elbow injury, and Paul Casey, who rejoined the European Tour this year to make the team and who’s ranked 16th in the world.

Now, the big question: What to do with the fourth pick?

7. Matt Wallace seemingly wasn’t on the radar before last week, but he birdied 10 of his last 13 holes and prevailed in a playoff at the Made in Denmark, the final Ryder Cup qualifying event on the European circuit. That gives him three wins in the past six months – more than any other contender – but he’d be the sixth rookie on the European squad.

Ryder Cup experience is about the only thing that Sergio Garcia has going for him at the moment – but, indeed, that 19-11-7 career record looms large. Since April he’s been dismal, though his only top-10 in his past 12 starts came at the French Open – held at Ryder Cup host site Le Golf National.

Or could Bjorn opt for another Spaniard, Rafa Cabrera Bello? He went 2-0-1 in the 2016 matches, has a significantly better record this year than Garcia and contended for the title against a top field in Boston.

Or maybe he’ll select Thomas Pieters, who needed a pick in 2016 and proceeded to have the best mark of any European, going 4-1 at Hazeltine. He has three top-10s in his past five starts and a ready-made pairing with McIlroy.

Bjorn will announce his picks at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday, and it promises to be interesting. 

8. A few back-nine stumbles by Woods made the BMW Championship a lot more stressful than it needed to be.

With a bogey on 14 and a watery double on 16, he turned a solid final round into an even-par 71 that left him in a tie for 24th.

As a result, he failed to make up any ground in the FedEx race.

He was 20th at the end of the regular season.

He was 25th at the end of the first playoff event.

And now he's still 25th as he heads into the third leg of the postseason.

Though Woods is still in decent shape – the top 30 make it to East Lake – he’ll need to grind harder than perhaps he expected to. He tied for 46th at Aronimink in his only prior experience there, in the 2010 AT&T National.

9. It might be a good thing that the playoffs are getting overhauled next year, with the reduction of an event and, reportedly, a head start for the FedExCup leader.

Because it still doesn’t make much sense.

Finau has had a strong, consistent season … but he has no business sitting ahead of Brooks Koepka (two majors) and Thomas (three wins, including a WGC) in the standings.

Finau is fourth, after another playoff top-10. Thomas is fifth and Koepka is sixth.

Of the many ways to lose a tournament, this has to be one of the most disheartening.

Joe Durant was in position to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Classic until he yipped this tap-in on the 17th hole. He fell one behind and couldn’t make up the ground on Scott McCarron, who used an ace on the 14th hole to win.

This week's award winners ... 

Get Used to the Name: Matthew Wolff. The Oklahoma State sophomore, who holed the clinching putt for the Cowboys at the NCAA Championship, returned from a wrist injury this summer to win his first college event – at Pebble Beach, no less, after shooting 17 under. He’s the reigning NCAA Freshman of the Year, after posting four runners-up during his first year on campus.

Stop Trying to Make This a Thing: Matt Kuchar on the Ryder Cup team. He just finished his worst season in years, failing to advance to the BMW.

First For Everything: Talkin’ Tiger. He didn’t talk after his closing 71 in Boston, the first time in 60 rounds this season that he didn’t speak with the media after signing his card. Woods takes to the podium FAR more often than any other player on Tour, even after the most ordinary of days, so this one-off can easily be excused. And besides, he needs to rest his voice for the 90-minute Ryder Cup selection show special on Tuesday night.   

Ain’t Scared: Bryson. Paired with (his likely Ryder Cup partner) Woods during the third round in Boston, Bryson hung a 63 on him – the lowest score recorded by Tiger’s playing partner since 2014 – and left little doubt that he can handle the spotlight.

Sweating It Out: Peter Uihlein. He birdied the last three holes to move from 83rd to 64th in the points standings, ensuring that his season will continue for at least one more week.

Don’t Look Now, But …: Spieth is putting better. The Dell was his sixth consecutive event with a positive strokes-gained putting week. That narrative, at least for now, can be retired, and he can focus on the other holes in his game that have kept him out of the winner's circle for more than a year.

Marina Number 5: Marina Alex. With a closing 65, she erased a six-shot deficit to win the Portland Classic and become the fifth American – joining Brittany Lincicome, Jessica Korda, Michelle Wie and Annie Park – to win on the LPGA this year.

How to Handle Defeat: Eddie Pepperell. Some will shed tears when Bjorn’s number doesn’t pop up on their phone this week. Pepperell will not be one of them. This guy is the best.

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Jason Day. The best putter on Tour, he arrived in Boston with five consecutive top-20s and a strong course history with three top-10s and eight top-25s at TPC Boston since 2008. Then he shot rounds of 76-73 and beat only four players. Sigh.  

Mickelson should be last Ryder Cup pick

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 4, 2018, 1:09 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – The U.S. Ryder Cup announcement later today has all the suspense of a small-town mayoral race, but here’s an idea that spices up the proceedings and satisfies everyone:

Phil Mickelson could – and should – get picked next week.

Let’s be clear: Mickelson deserves to be on Jim Furyk’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, and not just as some kind of lifetime achievement award. He’s won this season. He finished 10th on the points list. He’s the second-ranked putter on the PGA Tour. He’s the biggest presence in the team room. He’s one of the main architects of the U.S. team revival, and over the past quarter-century he’s earned the right to see this through.

But the inherent problem with this 3-1 selection process – aka the Billy Horschel Rule, after a red-hot Horschel was left off the 2014 team because of the timing of the picks – is that the 12th man will always be perceived as the last man picked, after all of the “better” options have already been chosen.

Tony Finau is no 11th-hour addition, not the way he’s played this year, and a veteran like Mickelson should easily recognize that.

Though it might seem like semantics, being picked last can only hurt Finau. If Xander Schauffele or Patrick Cantlay or Kevin Kisner tear up Aronimink this week at the BMW Championship, reasonable cases could be made for their inclusion. If he passes over Finau now, Furyk is essentially telling him that he hasn’t done enough. And that isn’t (or at least shouldn’t be) true.

Finau is fourth in the FedExCup standings, a testament to his incredible consistency, as he’s one of only two players in the top 15 without a win this season. He has 10 top-10s, including in the first three majors of the year and the first two playoff events – only world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has more. He’s already had a test run at Le Golf National, and he’s long off the tee, and he’s 11th in birdie average, and he’s played his best when he’s needed to, whether that’s tying a PGA record with 10 birdies in a round alongside Furyk or when he shot 11 under while paired with Mickelson at The Northern Trust. Need we continue?

“I’m making it tough to not pick me,” Finau admitted Monday, and he’s right – he deserves to be in the first wave of selections, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods.

To ensure that happens, Mickelson should pull Furyk aside, receive the necessary reassurances that he’ll be chosen next week, and tell him that he’s willing to take another one for the team. After all, he’s had no trouble shouldering the burden before. The de facto team spokesman, he was the only one to publicly criticize the U.S. leadership at Gleneagles, a brazen takedown that set in motion the Ryder Cup task force and committee that helped produce a slump-busting, 17-11 victory in 2016. Earlier that week at Hazeltine, Mickelson slammed ’04 captain Hal Sutton over his handling of the ill-fated superstar pairing with Woods. Whether intentional or not, the controversy raged for a few days and defused some of the early-week pressure on his teammates.

And so now he should fall on the sword again: It should be Mickelson – not Finau – who stands up this week and answers questions about his worthiness as a pick, a selfless move that would only further endear Lefty to his younger teammates. It’d also give him what could be one final moment in the spotlight. Remarkably, he’s played on every U.S. team since 1994, but when the Ryder Cup returns to the States in September 2020, Mickelson will be 50 years old and almost certainly not one of the dozen best American players.

Not only does Finau deserve the early recognition, but being named as a standalone pick next week would slide Mickelson out of Woods’ shadow – as always, he’ll be the biggest headliner Tuesday – and allow the U.S. leadership to celebrate his 25-year contribution.

For a U.S. team desperate for victory in Paris, it’d be an early win-win for all involved.

Tee times, TV schedule, stats for the BMW Championship

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 4, 2018, 12:32 pm

It's the third tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs with 70 players vying to extend their postseason schedules. Here's the key info for the BMW Championship.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET, Click here for live stream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Saturday, Rd. 3: NBC, noon-3:30PM ET, Click here for live stream; Golf Channel, 3:30-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, noon-2PM ET; Click here for live stream; NBC, 2-6PM ET; Click here for live stream

Purse: $9 million ($1,620,000 million to the winner)

Course: Aronimink (par 70, 7,190 yards)

Defending champion: Marc Leishman at a tournament-record 23 under par defeated Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler by five shots.

Facts and figures

The top 30 players in the FedExCup Playoffs will advance to the fourth and final postseason event, the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Bryson DeChambeau is only the second player to win the first two playoff events, following Vijay Singh in 2008. No one has won the first three.

DeChambeau is the only player to win in consecutive weeks this season on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are on the bubble for advancing to the Tour Championship. They stand 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th, respectively, in the point standings, and only the top 30 at the end of the BMW Championship will advance.

Woods has won this event five times, tied with Walter Hagen for most all time.

Star is born: No denying DeChambeau after latest win

By Rex HoggardSeptember 4, 2018, 12:20 am

NORTON, Mass. – This was embarrassing easy math for a physics major.

Winning one playoff event put Bryson DeChambeau squarely in the hunt to win the season-long FedExCup and to make his first start at this year’s Ryder Cup. A second playoff victory made the latter a lock, as if there was much doubt before, and he’s now the preemptive favorite for the former.

DeChambeau emerged on Monday as the hottest commodity in the game at the moment, becoming the first player this season on the PGA Tour to win back-to-back events with another commanding performance at TPC Boston.

A week ago he boat-raced the field at the playoff opener by four strokes, a signature moment for a player who - despite two victories in two seasons on Tour - was still very much an unknown commodity.

His play at the swansong Dell Technologies Championship may have been even better. Although the final line would suggest otherwise, DeChambeau’s performance was nothing short of groundbreaking considering that after 36 holes he was seven strokes off the lead and, incidentally, tied with Tiger Woods, who finished in a tie for 24th.

Fans and the vast majority of his fellow competitors may not understand DeChambeau’s data-driven approach to the game, but there’s no longer any reason to question his potential.

He became the ninth player – along with the likes of Woods and Jordan Spieth – to win his fourth Tour title before turning 25 in the last 30 years, and his two-stroke victory over Justin Rose proved there is a method to what some consider his madness.

Tour equipment vans shouldn’t expect a run on single-length clubs anytime soon, but consider that DeChambeau now has the same number of Tour victories as Rickie Fowler and more than Jon Rahm, two of the game’s predetermined stars.

However reluctant he may be to the idea, DeChambeau is no longer a “weird and unique” sidebar to the main attractions.

Full-field scores from Dell Technologies Championship

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“People can put that title on me, but I'm not going to, never will, because I'm just a player out here trying to do my absolute best. And I'll say that every single time,” said DeChambeau, who led by as many as four strokes during a steamy final round before closing with a 67. “It is cool to have people say that to you. And it is an honor, it really is. At this moment going forward, though, I'm just going to keep going about my business and doing what I can do.”

It was 22 years ago this week that Woods announced, “hello, world,” at the Greater Milwaukee Open. DeChambeau seems to have made his own statement the last two weeks.

“He's won three times so far under the age of 25, which is pretty impressive,” Woods said on Sunday after being paired with DeChambeau. “Just the way he's played, especially the last couple of weeks he's had opportunities and had runs, but I think he's cleaning up rounds. He's not making that many mistakes, and if he does, I talked to him over the past couple of months, he's missing the ball in the correct spots, and that makes all the difference.”

That DeChambeau appears to be Woods’ partner-in-waiting for this year’s Ryder Cup also speaks volumes. That the two play vastly different games, and speak vastly different languages when it comes to the golf swing, is a testament to DeChambeau’s talent and potential.

Woods may not understand, or even agree, with DeChambeau’s Newtonian theories on the golf swing, but he appreciates what he’s been able to create.

Technically, neither DeChambeau nor Woods are members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, but captain Jim Furyk is sure to fix that on Tuesday when he announces three of his four picks for this year’s matches. It’s only slightly less evident that the two will be paired together in Paris, which is also notable considering that Woods hasn’t played the matches since 2012 and has never really found a go-to partner.

After a parade of partners with distinctly mixed results in the Ryder Cup, the most compelling endorsement to consider DeChambeau one of the game’s truly great players is the notion that he’s a natural fit to play with Woods.

That hasn’t always been the case for Woods, who is 9-16-1 in Ryder Cup team matches.

“You had almost a diffusion of responsibility. When you'd be partnered with [Woods] you'd let him do all the work because he's so good,” explained Phil Mickelson, who paired with Woods at the ’04 Ryder Cup and went a disastrous 0-2. “You don't get focused in on your own game and play our best golf.”

Whether it’s DeChambeau’s capacity for compartmentalization or his unwavering confidence that makes him immune to those types of external concerns – he would call those standard deviations – there’ s an undercurrent of optimism that he’s poised to be Woods’ perfect partner.

“I think we could be a great team out there. I think maybe we can potentially intimidate a couple of people out there,” said DeChambeau, who pulled clear of a crowded leaderboard with three consecutive birdies starting at the seventh hole.

Perhaps Furyk does have something else up his sleeve, but if team room protocols require a degree of obfuscation there’s no longer any ambiguity about DeChambeau’s place in the game at the moment. He’s won three times on Tour in less than 14 months, moved to seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking - up from 94th to start the year - and has officially taken a chair at the young star’s table – quirks, calculations and all.

DeChambeau concedes he doesn’t have the Q score of a Rickie Fowler or the social media savvy of a Justin Thomas, the byproduct of his calculated approach to the game and a singular focus, but his résumé is easy enough to calculate, even for those who aren’t physics majors.

