Getty Images

DeChambeau cracks OWGR top 25; Tiger barely moves

By Will GrayJune 4, 2018, 11:55 am

Bryson DeChambeau's rapid rise through the Official World Golf Ranking continued in the wake of his playoff win at the Memorial Tournament.

DeChambeau's victory was his second in less than a year, and it helped him jump 16 spots to a career-best No. 22 in the latest rankings. After starting the year ranked No. 99, he now has finished first, second, third, fourth and fifth among his last 11 starts.

DeChambeau wasn't the only player moving up after the Memorial, as runners-up Kyle Stanley and Byeong-Hun An moved to Nos. 38 and 56, respectively. For An, it's a jump of 29 spots and likely ensures he'll remain in the top 60 next week to earn an exemption into the U.S. Open. Patrick Cantlay, who finished alone in fourth, went from 36th to 29th.

Thorbjorn Olesen returned to the top 100 at No. 75 following his win at the Italian Open, an improvement of 54 spots, while runner-up Francesco Molinari jumped two spots to No. 18.

Following a T-35 finish at the Memorial, Adam Scott moved up only one position to No. 64 and remains outside the top 60 with the final cutoff looming for Shinnecock Hills. The Aussie is currently entered in this week's field in Memphis, where he will be vying with the likes of No. 65 Patton Kizzire and No. 69 Keegan Bradley for last-minute invites to the season's second major.

The top 10 in the rankings remained unchanged last week despite eight players in the group teeing it up at Muirfield Village. Justin Thomas is No. 1 for a fourth straight week, followed by Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama.

After tying for 23rd at the Memorial, Tiger Woods moved up two spots to No. 80. Woods will make his next start at the U.S. Open, and he'll need to either win an event or get into the top 50 by late July in order to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Molinari moves to top of Ryder Cup points list

By Will GrayJune 4, 2018, 12:12 pm

Thanks to strong performances in a pair of Rolex Series events, Francesco Molinari has gone from outside the Ryder Cup bubble to leading the pack.

Molinari won the BMW PGA Championship last month, the European Tour's flagship event, and followed with a runner-up performance at the Italian Open where once again increased points and prize money were up for grabs. As a result, the Italian is now holding the No. 1 spot in the European Points list, while Italian Open champ Thorbjorn Olesen surged to fifth.

The top four from that list in August will make the team, as will the next four from the World Points list. Rafael Cabrera-Bello moved past Sergio Garcia on the latter list with a fourth-place finish in Italy.

Here's a look at the current European standings:

European Points

1. Francesco Molinari

2. Tyrrell Hatton

3. Justin Rose

4. Rory McIlroy

---

5. Thorbjorn Olesen

6. Ross Fisher

World Points

1. Jon Rahm

2. Tommy Fleetwood

3. Alex Noren

4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello

---

5. Sergio Garcia

6. Ian Poulter

On the American side, the only change came at No. 8 as Memorial winner Bryson DeChambeau bumped Phil Mickelson from what will be the final qualifying spot when the roster locks after the PGA Championship.

Here's a look at the latest U.S. standings:

1. Patrick Reed

2. Justin Thomas

3. Dustin Johnson

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Brooks Koepka

6. Rickie Fowler

7. Brooks Koepka

8. Bryson DeChambeau

---

9. Phil Mickelson

10. Webb Simpson

11. Matt Kuchar

12. Brian Harman

Article Tags: Francesco Molinari, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

A guide to U.S. Open sectional qualifying

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 4, 2018, 11:45 am

Eleven sectional qualifiers are scheduled Monday for spots into the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

A Japan qualifier was held in May, with three players punching their tickets. Here's a look at the 10 U.S. and one England qualifiers set for June 4. Number of available spots at each site is TBD and will be updated on Monday.

May 21

Japan Memorial Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (3 qualifiers)

1. Shota Akiyoshi (Japan) -8 69 65 134
2. David Bransdon (Australia) -7 63 72 135
3. Wenchong Liang (China) -6 69 67 136

June 4

  • Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses), Surrey, England (14 spots)
  • Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.
  • The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.
  • Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.
  • Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
  • Canoe Brook Country Club (North and South Courses), Summit, N.J.
  • Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
  • Brookside Country Club & Lakes Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • Portland (Ore.) Golf Club
  • Ridgeway Country Club & Colonial Country Club (South Course), Memphis, Tenn.
  • Shadow Hawk Golf Club, Richmond, Texas
Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

Memorial purse payout: DeChambeau earns $1.6 million

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 4, 2018, 11:33 am

Bryson DeChambeau earned his second PGA Tour victory by winning a playoff at the Memorial Tournament. Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at Muirfield Village.

1 Bryson DeChambeau -15 $1,602,000
T2 Byeong Hun An -15 $783,200
T2 Kyle Stanley -15 $783,200
4 Patrick Cantlay -14 $427,200
5 Peter Uihlein -13 $356,000
T6 Justin Rose -12 $309,275
T6 Joaquin Niemann -12 $309,275
T8 Rickie Fowler -11 $240,300
T8 Justin Thomas -11 $240,300
T8 Patrick Rodgers -11 $240,300
T8 Dustin Johnson -11 $240,300
T8 Rory McIlroy -11 $240,300
T13 Tom Hoge -10 $139,018
T13 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 $139,018
T13 Henrik Stenson -10 $139,018
T13 Hideki Matsuyama -10 $139,018
T13 Phil Mickelson -10 $139,018
T13 J.B. Holmes -10 $139,018
T13 Ryan Moore -10 $139,018
T13 Louis Oosthuizen -10 $139,018
T13 Matt Kuchar -10 $139,018
T13 Tony Finau -10 $139,018
T23 Martin Laird -9 $76,985
T23 Tiger Woods -9 $76,985
T23 Ryan Armour -9 $76,985
T23 Emiliano Grillo -9 $76,985
T23 Keegan Bradley -9 $76,985
T23 Gary Woodland -9 $76,985
T29 Whee Kim -8 $56,589
T29 David Lingmerth -8 $56,589
T29 Si Woo Kim -8 $56,589
T29 Julian Suri -8 $56,589
T29 Patrick Reed -8 $56,589
T29 Russell Henley -8 $56,589
T35 Adam Scott -7 $46,948
T35 Kelly Kraft -7 $46,948
T37 Anirban Lahiri -6 $41,830
T37 Luke List -6 $41,830
T37 Jamie Lovemark -6 $41,830
T40 Jhonattan Vegas -5 $35,600
T40 Chesson Hadley -5 $35,600
T40 Alex Cejka -5 $35,600
T40 Zach Johnson -5 $35,600
T44 Brian Gay -4 $25,721
T44 Jason Day -4 $25,721
T44 Kevin Streelman -4 $25,721
T44 Beau Hossler -4 $25,721
T44 Rory Sabbatini -4 $25,721
T44 John Huh -4 $25,721
T44 Russell Knox -4 $25,721
T44 Bubba Watson -4 $25,721
T52 Chris Kirk -3 $20,755
T52 Branden Grace -3 $20,755
T52 Wesley Bryan -3 $20,755
T52 Shane Lowry -3 $20,755
T52 Lucas Glover -3 $20,755
T57 Nick Watney -2 $19,758
T57 Sung-hoon Kang -2 $19,758
T57 Bill Haas -2 $19,758
T57 Abraham Ancer -2 $19,758
T57 Ted Potter Jr. -2 $19,758
T62 Marc Leishman -1 $19,046
T62 Brice Garnett -1 $19,046
T62 Andrew Dorn -1 $19,046
T65 Kevin Tway E $18,423
T65 Andrew Landry E $18,423
T65 Ollie Schniederjans E $18,423
T65 Charles Howell III E $18,423
69 Vijay Singh 1 $17,978
T70 Brian Stuard 2 $17,622
T70 Pat Perez 2 $17,622
T70 Yusaku Miyazato 2 $17,622
73 Grayson Murray 6 $17,266
MDF Yuta Ikeda 1 $16,732
MDF Adam Hadwin 1 $16,732
MDF Kevin Kisner 1 $16,732
MDF Patton Kizzire 1 $16,732
MDF John Senden 1 $16,732
MDF Rod Pampling 2 $16,198
MDF Robert Streb 7 $16,020
MDF Sam Burns 9 $15,842
Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Bryson Dechambeau

Trending

Getty Images

Resilient Jutanugarn bounces back for USWO title

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 2:33 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ariya Jutanugarn has her sweet, playful side.

There’s a charm in the childlike pranks she enjoys playing on her older sister, Moriya.

She likes messing up Mo’s bed after Mo makes it so tidily in the home they share in Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla.

And she likes digging through Mo’s dresser and messing up the clothes after Mo folds them.

“This looks much better now,” Ariya will tell Mo.

This is life with Ariya, where a mess can be such good fun.

“She’s annoying sometimes,” Mo said as she headed out to watch Ariya make a beautiful mess of the U.S. Women’s Open before winning it in unforgettable fashion Sunday. “Sisters can be like that.”

Mo adores her baby sister, even when she makes Mo clean up after her, but there was something special watching her sister clean up her own mess at Shoal Creek.

“Everything is a drama with my sister,” Mo said. “It’s fun for her, but not for us.”

Ariya loves to binge watch Thai dramas, but she scripted her own in the final round of the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open.

This wild day was a perfect microcosm of Ariya’s roller-coaster career. This is a player who can find ways to win and lose in spectacular fashion. She almost did both Sunday in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians.

“I’ve lost a few years off my life caddying for her,” Les Luark said after Jutanugarn defeated Hyo Joo Kim to win the 73rd U.S. Women’s Open with a par on their fourth playoff hole. “But I wouldn’t work for anyone else. She’s the best.”

Early on Sunday, Ariya looked as if she were going to smash Juli Inkster’s U.S. Women’s Open scoring record, making five birdies and a bogey on the front nine to make the turn in 16 under, equaling Inkster’s mark for most strokes under par any player has ever reached in this championship.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

And then after a stunning mistake at the 10th tee, she looked as if she were going to join Arnold Palmer in the annals of historic collapses. She looked as if she might blow a seven-shot lead over the back nine, the way Palmer did losing to Billy Casper at the 1966 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club.

Ariya’s wild tee shot, a push deep into the trees in the hazard there, led to a triple bogey that completely changed the finish.

“After that, I played a little scared,” Ariya said.

Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes, sending the championship to a playoff.

Ariya, who goes by the nickname “May,” has her playful side, but she has another side, too, the one that is responsible for her ability to bounce back from so much adversity in her career.

Mo knows it.

So does their mother, Apple.

So do Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott, the Vision 54 coaches who work with her.

“Ariya is unique, very different from Annika Sorenstam and other players we’ve worked with, but she shares something all the champions have,” Nilsson said. “She has a certain stubborness.”

Fortunately, Luark knows that, too.

Luark tapped into that on the 11th tee, when he could sense Ariya’s mind drifting to bad memories, to old wounds.

Jutanugarn, 22, is a former world No. 1.

She came to Shoal Creek with eight LPGA titles, including a major championship, the Ricoh Women’s British Open two years ago.

But she came with a lot of scars, too.

Jutanugarn had a chance to win the Honda LPGA Thailand as a 17-year-old. She was up by two shots on the final hole with so many Thai fans there bursting with pride, but she tripled bogeyed the last hole and lost to Inbee Park.

She tore the labrum in her right shoulder later that year, and then slumped terribly in her return, missing 10 LPGA cuts in a row.

And when she finally fought back from that, she endured yet another collapse, this one with a chance to win her first major. She blew a two-shot lead with three holes to go at the ANA Inspiration in 2016, bogeying the final three holes to lose to Lydia Ko.

Jutanugarn confessed the memory of the ANA loss was coming back to her after she blew that tee shot into the woods on Sunday.

“Oh yeah, a little bit,” Jutanugarn said.

So with Kim charging, Luark appealed to the stubborn side of Jutanugarn, the maddening side of her personality that Luark has come to respect as much as he tolerates.

“I could see she was getting in that mode where she was starting to think about what could happen,” Luark said. “So I stopped her on the tee box at 11 and said, `Look at me. Do you think you are good enough to win this tournament?’ She just kind of stared at me. I said `May, talk to me. I want an answer.’ And she said, `Yes, I’m good enough to win.’”

Jutanugarn keeps learning more about herself with every bounce-back from adversity.

“She has that stubbornness of never giving in,” Nilsson said. “She’s on a journey where she’s always learning, always growing, always getting better. She knows it’s important to have that mindset, because you’re always going to have good weeks. You’re always going to have bad weeks. But no matter what, you’re going to learn from them.”

Jutanugarn may qualify for a doctorate in resilience after Sunday’s bounce-back victory.

“I feel like I have these situations a lot in my life,” Jutanugarn said. “And I have learned.”

Jutanugarn made it to Rolex No. 1 in June of last year, but she only lasted two weeks there. She was No. 5 coming into this week, but she will likely move up to No. 2 or 3 with this victory. Her team believes the lessons she is learning will help her better handle her next run at No. 1, because it looks like that’s where she is headed again. This was her second victory in her last three starts.

“Ariya can dominate,” Gilchrist said. “But you have to want to dominate. You have to want to be No. 1. You have to want to be in the limelight. That’s something that can be hard to embrace.

“I think before, it was intimidating to her, but I think she is learning, and she is becoming more comfortable with all that comes with being dominant.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Women's Open, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hyo-Joo Kim

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.