Getty Images

'Deep Breath' and big rally aid England on Day 1

By Randall MellOctober 4, 2018, 8:38 am

INCHEON, South Korea – Three down with five holes to go, England’s Georgia Hall knew just what to do in her fourball match Thursday at the UL International Crown.

Take a “Deep Breath.”

That’s what Hall has tattooed on the inside of her right wrist.

Hall took partner Charley Hull’s breath away chipping in from 40 feet for eagle at the 14th hole to win the hole and spark a rally that led to a halved match with Australia’s Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith.

It felt like a victory.

Full-field scores from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

“I think we played really well,” Hall said. “We were 3 down, so to get back with a halve we're very happy.”

About that Deep Breath tattoo, Hall said it isn’t just a reminder for golf.

“Through everyday life,” she said.

Hall and Hull have a lot of history together. They first met when they were 12 or 13 playing the English Women’s Amateur. They’ve been competitive for a long time.

“When we were young, we used to have silly competitions,” Hull said.

They laughed after Thursday’s match about the time they had a mouthwash contest as kids, to see who could keep the burning wash in their mouths the longest without spitting it out.

England’s other team is quite competitive, too.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Bronte Law opened defeating Australia’s Katherine Kirk and Su Oh, 4 and 3.

Shadoff remained undefeated in Crown play. She ran her record to 4-0-1. Law is competing for the first time in the International Crown.

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall

Trending

Getty Images

UL International Crown: Day 1 standings, match recaps

By Golf Channel Digital, Randall MellOctober 4, 2018, 8:08 am

Day 1 of the UL International Crown is complete, with host country South Korea the lone two-win team. Here's a look at the current standings and how the matches played out on Thursday.

The top two points-earners from each pool, as well as a fifth-place wild-card team [determined by a playoff between the third-place teams in each pool], will advance to the Sunday singles. Click here for more on how the champion will be crowned.

POOL A 

POINTS

W-L-T

South Korea

4

2-0-0

England

3

1-0-1

Australia

1

0-1-1

Chinese Taipei

0

0-2-0

POOL B

POINTS

W-L-T

Thailand

3

1-0-1

Sweden

2

1-1-0

United States

2

1-1-0

Japan

1

0-1-1

Match 1: Charley Hull and Georgia Hall (ENG) halved Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith (AUS)

Three down with five holes to play, England closed hard. Hall chipped in from 40 feet for eagle at the 14th, Hull dropped a 10-footer for birdie at the 17th and Hall birdied the 18th after pitching to a foot for a conceded birdie. Hall hit driver off the deck in the 18th fairway to just in front of the green to set up the closing birdie.

Match 2: Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) def. Katherine Kirk and Su Oh (AUS), 4 and 3

Law and Shadoff won the third and fourth holes with birdies to go 2 up and never trailed. Shadoff remains unbeaten in Crown matches. She’s now 4-0-1. This is Law’s first Crown appearance.

Full-field scores from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Match 3: Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara (JPN) halved Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum (THA)

Hataoka pitched to 3 inches at the last for a conceded birdie to win the hole and halve the match. Hataoka made a clutch 10-foot birdie at the 17th to keep the match alive after Phatlum stuffed her tee shot to 3 feet. Japan avoided being swept by Thailand with the strong finish.

Match 4: Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA) def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa (JPN), 2 and 1

Jutanugarn and Santiwiwatthanaphong were all square until winning the 14th and 16th holes to take control of the match.

Match 5: Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson (USA) def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), 2 up

The American dynamic duo ran their record together to 9-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cups and International Crowns. This was a grind for Kerr, who fears she may have strep throat. She was sick in the pro-am Wednesday and sick again in Thursday’s start but still managed to help Thompson, who drove the ball brilliantly.

Match 6: Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall (SWE) def. Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda (USA), 2 up

Nordqvist and Hedwall were on fire early, making birdies on four of the first five holes. When Hedwall rolled in a 25-foot birdie to win the fifth hole, the Swedes were 4 up. Wie and Korda mounted an impressive comeback, with Wie’s 18-foot birdie at the 13th squaring the match. Nordqvist immediately answered, driving the green at the 233-yard 14th hole and two-putting for birdie to give the Swedes a lead they wouldn’t lose again.

Match 7: Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim (KOR) def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao (TPE), 1 up

Park drove the green at the short 14th, then holed her 18-foot eagle putt to give the Koreans a 2 up lead. They held on in the end with I.K. Kim making a 10-foot birdie to halve the 18th and win the match.

Match 8: In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu (KOR) def. Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE), 2 up

All square for 10 holes, Chun holed a 12-foot birdie at the 11th to move the Koreans 1 up. Ryu birdied the 18th to close out the victory.

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown

Trending

Getty Images

Long-hitting Champ headlines 2019 rookie class

By Will GrayOctober 3, 2018, 8:03 pm

With a new PGA Tour season comes a fresh batch of rookies, and one player is sure to turn some heads off the tee.

Cameron Champ burst onto the scene with his long drives at the 2017 U.S. Open, and he left Texas A&M to turn pro a few months later. The 23-year-old quickly found his footing, with a win at the Utah Championship in July highlighing his Web.com season, during which he cruised to a PGA Tour card while crushing drives an average of 343 yards.

Champ is one of 21 rookies for the 2018-19 season, all of whom will make their debuts this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

Safeway Open: Articles, photos and videos

"As far as rookie season goes, just going to try to go about it the same as I did last year," Champ told reporters. "Just kind of figure out what kind of works best for me out here and the courses and whatnot, and then at the end of the day just play my own game."

Champ will have plenty of company among the first-timers looking for a fast start at Silverado. Joining him on Tour this year will be Sungjae Im, who led the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire in 2018, as well as former NCAA champ Wyndham Clark, current Australian Open champ Cameron Davis, and finally Jim Knous, who secured the 50th and final card last month at Web.com Tour Finals.

In order to be classified as a rookie, players must not have made more than seven starts in a single season prior to earning their cards for the first time. Among those who will be classified as "first-year players" by the Tour, but not rookies in 2019, are Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli and Curtis Luck.

Article Tags: Cameron Champ, 2018 Safeway Open

Trending

Getty Images

Steele returns to Napa eyeing Safeway three-peat

By Will GrayOctober 3, 2018, 5:42 pm

No one is more excited to get the new PGA Tour season underway than Brendan Steele.

Steele has become the king of the Napa Valley in recent years, taking a 54-hole lead at the 2015 Safeway Open before a disappointing final-round fade. He returned in 2016 to capture his first win in more than five years, then successfully defended his title last year when he edged Tony Finau by two shots.

This week he's back once again at Silverado Resort & Spa, looking to become the first player to win the same Tour event three years in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-2011.

Safeway Open: Articles, photos and videos

"Obviously very comfortable getting back here," Steele told reporters. "Seen this place in a lot of different conditions, and just seems to fit my eye no matter what's going on and where my game is coming into the week. It always brings out the best in me for some reason. So it's nice to be back."

Steele's break was all of three weeks - longer than some of his peers - after he failed to advance to the Tour Championship. His win at Silverado last year sparked a torrid fall that included six straight top-30 finishes. But the momentum stalled over the summer, and he missed four cuts in five starts to end his season.

Having taken home the wine barrel-styled trophy each of the last two years, he's hopeful that a familiar setting will help get his game back on track as he and 143 others embark on a brand new season that will include 46 events through August.

"I do love the fresh start here, being back to zero," Steele said. "Whether you've had a good year or a bad year, there's something really exciting about everybody starting from scratch again."

Article Tags: Brendan Steele, 2018 Safeway Open

Trending

Getty Images

Rain from typhoon could impact UL Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 1:12 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – Typhoon Kong-Rey poses some problems for the UL International Crown.

The outer edge of the storm will have an effect on the LPGA event over the weekend, though DTN and tour meteorologist Joe Halvorson said it was still uncertain how close the track would take the storm to Incheon.

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

Halvorson said outer bands of the typhoon could bring 1-2 inches of rain, or possibly more, beginning late Friday and through Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. If the typhoon shifts easterly, Halvorson said, it would push heavier rain bands away from the area.

Article Tags: 2018 UL International Crown

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.