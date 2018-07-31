Getty Images

Defending champ Kim: 'I feel finally in peace'

By Randall MellJuly 31, 2018, 4:42 pm

LYTHAM & ST. ANNES – In-Kyung Kim returns this week to defend her Ricoh Women’s British Open title still feeling the fulfillment her victory brought her at Kingsbarns.

“I feel finally in peace,” Kim said.

Kim won a lot of hearts with the resilience she showed coming back from that devastating loss at the ANA Inspiration six years ago, when she missed a 14-inch putt at the last that could have won her the title. She won’t be remembered for that loss anymore. She’ll be remembered for the heart she showed overcoming that to win her first major.

Kim, who turned 30 last month, wouldn’t surprise anyone if she became the first player to win this championship in back-to-back years since Yani Tseng in 2010-11.

“I feel fresh, and this is my favorite golf course in the entire world,” Kim said.

Kim is seeking her first victory this year after winning three times last season. She’s showing a knack for delivering her best on big stages. She has three top 10s in her last five starts in majors. She’s coming off a tie for eighth at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week.

She likes the tough tests, and Royal Lytham & St. Annes offers one of the toughest in the women’s game.

“It’s a very tight golf course,” Kim said. “I think it suits my game very well. But at the same time, if I don't execute well, then I'll get punished. It just makes me think a lot. So I don't get bored on the course.”

Woods commits to first two playoff events

By Nick MentaJuly 31, 2018, 5:02 pm

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Tiger Woods has committed to play the first two legs of the FedExCup Playoffs: The Northern Trust (Aug. 23-26) and the Dell Technologies Championship (Aug. 31-Sept. 3).

Woods, currently 47th in the FedExCup points race, has not qualified for the postseason since 2013, the year of his most recent victory and player of the year award.

Assuming Woods plays the BMW Championship (Sept. 6-9), it would mark the first time in his most recent return that he has played three consecutive weeks, although he did play a stretch of four out of five events on Tour this past February and March. 

With Woods in the field this week at the WGC-Bridgestone and next week at the PGA Championship, it's possible, even likely, the former world No. 1 will play five of the next six weeks on Tour, skipping only the regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship.

The Ryder Cup in France immediately follows the Tour Championship, capping off a busy stretch for Woods, who is expected to make his return to the U.S. team as a captain's pick.

Woods remains the only player in the 11-year history of the Tour's postseason to win the FedExCup twice, doing so in 2007 and 2009.

Korda: U.S. golf lacks developmental system

By Randall MellJuly 31, 2018, 4:19 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Jessica Korda would love to see American girls coming up in golf get the boost other nations get with a national team.

Korda, a five-time LPGA winner, is the highest ranked American teeing it up at the Ricoh Women’s British Open this week at No. 9 in the world with No. 5 Lexi Thompson taking some time off.

“The Korean girls are dominating,” Korda said. “They have a national team.”

Korda believes American families are challenged developing promising players without the financial and developmental support other countries give.

“Golf is an expensive sport,” Korda said. “They pay for that. They travel to different countries and play a bunch, and I feel like one of the things that the U.S. doesn't have is a national team and somebody to help the girls and the boys kind of grow through that process. There are no, like, camps.

“Basically, kids play AJGAs in America to try and get into college, and then from college they get jobs.”

Korda says young Korean players who come to the American-based LPGA already have at least two years of Korean LPGA experience.

“They've already been a pro before they come to our tour,” Korda said. “So you call them rookies, [but] they've won like 10 times professionally. And that's a huge advantage coming here, whereas the American girls, they might have played a year on Symetra Tour, or they're fresh rookies.

That's where I feel like the biggest disadvantage is for a lot of American players. There is not a developmental program.”

Korda said a talented American junior without financial and developmental support may go another way.

“Their best chance is to get into college, and then through college they can play,” she said. “But at that point, when they come out, there's a tough choice of: Am I going to spend the money to try and turn pro, rr am I going to get a job?”

Korda pumped for the pain of links golf

By Randall MellJuly 31, 2018, 3:31 pm

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Jessica Korda has a high threshold for pain.

She proved that this year coming back to win in her first start after undergoing a difficult offseason surgery to alleviate migraine headaches caused by a misaligned jaw.

She won the Honda Thailand still feeling the debilitating ache of the healing process.

That makes her a player to watch this week.

Royal Lytham & St. Annes promises to offer a punishing links test at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

With 167 bunkers along its sprawling, windswept layout just off the Lancashire coastline, Royal Lytham & St. Annes is a beast. That’s how famed golf writer Bernard Darwin described it back in the ‘30s.

“As ruthless an examination as any course of my acquaintance,” he wrote.

Korda, 25, is the highest ranked American in the field this week, with Lexi Thompson taking a break to “recharge” mentally. At No. 9 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, Korda seems to be in the right time in her life to make a run at winning her first major championship title. She seems to be in the right place, too.

Korda welcomes a nasty links test.

“My first introduction [to links] was Carnoustie in 2011,” Korda said. “That was not the best introduction, but I fell in love with it.”

Carnoustie snarls more menacingly than Royal Lytham.

“I love the different shots that you have to play,” Korda said of links golf. “You can't just hit a high ball and try and spin it. Around the greens, there are so many different shots that you can hit. I think that's really fun. It brings the creativity back into golf, a little bit more than versus just trying to hit it far and high.”

While Korda has five LPGA victories, her major championship record wasn’t the best coming into this season. She wasn’t the same player in majors that she was in regular tour events, but that’s changing.

In the first 36 major championships of her career, she finished top 10 just twice.

This year? She was T-4 at the ANA Inspiration and T-4 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Royal Lytham has her excited to return to the majors after taking the last month off. Her game is more well-rounded than it has ever been, her short game better than it has ever been.

So is her frame of mind.

“You cannot get upset out here,” Korda said of the attitude it takes to play Royal Lytham. “You might hit a great shot, but you might catch a bounce and you might end up in some high grass or in a bunker or over the green. You just have to be committed to the shot that you're hitting, and that's all you can do. After it leaves that club face, you have no idea what's going to happen.”

There’s so much history at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, adding to the excitement Korda and others are feeling this week. It has hosted The Open 11 times, the Women’s British Open five times and the Ryder Cup twice.

Bobby Jones, Bobby Locke, Peter Thomson, Gary Player and Seve Ballesteros were among men who won here.

Annika Sorenstam, Sherri Steinhauer and Catriona Matthew won here, too.

“It’s one of my favorites,” said Karrie Webb, the 2002 Women’s British Open champion. “The bunkering is probably as penal as any of the links courses we play.”

The bunkers are famed for their steep faces.

“They're all pot bunkers,” Korda said. “You just have to go sideways, take your penalty and go.”

Korda wants that kind of test.

“It’s going to get very stressful out there,” she said.

R&A, USGA announce plans to limit green-reading materials

By Nick MentaJuly 31, 2018, 1:42 pm

In a joint release Tuesday, the R&A and USGA announced their plans to limit the use of green-reading materials beginning in 2019, "reaffirming the need for a player to read greens based on their own judgement, skill and ability."

Starting Tuesday, the proposal detailed below will be subject to a six-week period of "feedback and consultation with interested parties." 

The final regulations will then published in an interpretation of Rule 4.3 - the use of equipment - and adopted with the rest of the new Rules of Golf on Jan. 1.

The release did stress that both yardage books and handwritten notes will still be allowed, with the caveat that those handwritten notes "cannot be used to create either a direct copy or a facsimile (replica) of a detailed green map."

“We have looked carefully at the use of these green-reading materials and the extremely detailed information they provide and our view is that they tip the balance too far away from the essential skill and judgement required to read subtle slopes on the greens," The R&A's Executive Director of Governance David Rickman said a statement. "It is important to be clear, however, that we still regard the use of yardage books and handwritten notes to be an entirely appropriate part of the game.”  

“Both the USGA and The R&A are committed to the position that a player’s ability to read their line of play on the putting green is an essential skill that should be retained,” added Thomas Pagel, senior director of the Rules of Golf and Amateur Status for the USGA. “The focus of the interpretation is to develop an approach that is both effective and enforceable.”

The governing bodies' four-point propsosal is listed here:

    • Minimum Slope Indication Limit – A minimum slope indication limit of 4% (2.29 degrees) is proposed (this includes lines, arrows, numbers or any other indicators); this will have the effect of eliminating such indicators of slope from those areas of the putting green where the hole is most likely to be positioned (which tend to be cut on reasonably flat sections of the putting green with a degree of slope of less than 3.5% - or 2 degrees). This proposed limit also equates roughly with the amount of slope that is readily visible to the naked eye.

    • Maximum Scale Limit – A maximum scale of 3/8 inch to 5 yards (1:480) is proposed; this will limit the size in print form to a pocket-sized publication and has the effect of restricting the space for handwritten notes (also referenced below).

    • Indicative Information - General information that is included in traditional yardage books or course guides, such as basic illustrations that show the outline of the putting green and include indicative information like the tops of ridges or general slopes, will continue to be permitted. 

    • Handwritten Notes - Handwritten notes will continue to be allowed but such notes cannot be used to create either a direct copy or a facsimile (replica) of a detailed green map.

The governing bodies have also provided illustrations of what materials they would deem legal and illegal, as shown here:

Anyone interested in offering comment during the feedback period is encouraged to do so by Sept. 14.

The USGA and R&A will then release the final regulation by Oct. 15 for planned adoption on Jan. 1.

