Disappointed Sharma fades to T-10 at CIMB

By Will GrayOctober 14, 2018, 1:46 pm

For the second time this year, India's Shubankhar Sharma watched an opportunity for a breakthrough win turn into a learning experience.

Sharma burst onto the scene in March, taking a two-shot lead into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship only to fade to a tie for ninth. It was a similar story Sunday at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, where Sharma started the final round in a three-way tie for the lead but struggled to an even-par 72 that dropped him into a tie for 10th.

"Disappointing, not really happy with the way I finished," Sharma told reporters.

The 22-year-old was 1 over for his first six holes, but he battled back with four straight birdies on Nos. 7-10 to get within three shots of eventual winner Marc Leishman. But his tee shot at the par-3 11th found the water, leading to the first of three straight bogeys that ended any hopes of victory.

"That was probably one of the worst swings of the day," Sharma said. "That 11th hole I think killed the momentum for me. A par there would have gone a long way, and I probably could have made more birdies after that."

Sharma remained optimistic this spring following his final-round fade in Mexico, and he retained a positive mindset despite a rough afternoon as he eyes upcoming starts at both the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

"Great experience. Very, very good to have two top-10s on the PGA Tour, so that's a good way of looking at it," he said. "Also, it pushes me to keep playing well. I feel like I have it in me to win out there on the PGA Tour, and I've given myself two opportunities. Game is in a decent place now."

Expectant father Burgoon (T-2) matches career best

By Will GrayOctober 14, 2018, 1:23 pm

While many players at the CIMB Classic are remaining in Asia for one of the next two PGA Tour events, Bronson Burgoon is heading home.

Burgoon took the opening-round lead at TPC Kuala Lumpur, and a closing 68 left him at 21 under for the week. While that wasn't enough to catch Marc Leishman, it still left Burgoon in a three-way tie for second alongside Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley that matches his career-best finish on Tour.

While Burgoon will leave Malaysia with a palatable result, he still offered a candid take on what exactly held him back from getting closer than five shots of the winner.

"I played a lot better than what I shot today. I don't know what happened in my putting, but it was really bad. I mean, it was really, really bad," Burgoon said. "Today was by far the best ball-striking day, without question. Until the last hole, honestly, I felt like I had zero drama and I just couldn't make an 8-foot putt."

The 31-year-old has struggled to find his footing in recent years as a pro, but he's coming off the best season of his career that included a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic. Having gotten his new season off to a nearly ideal start, he told reporters he's equally excited to head back home to be with his wife, Kelly, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in early December.

"Honestly, I think it will be good for me. Golf's finally starting to take its place in my life," Burgoon said. "It was really hard to find its place. I made it everything, and now it's starting to take a backseat to a couple different things and I'm starting to play a lot better."

Leishman booked travel to Maui before CIMB win

By Will GrayOctober 14, 2018, 12:52 pm

With a runaway victory at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, Marc Leishman qualified for a return to the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui. But it doesn't mean the Aussie will have to add any new travel plans to start the new year.

Leishman told reporters that he and his wife, Audrey, had already booked travel to the Aloha State in January with the hope that it might include a little golf.

"I was actually talking to my wife about that two weeks ago, and we booked flights to go back to Australia and had to book sort of return ones back to America, and I just booked them for Maui, thinking that I'll either be playing in the tournament or we'll go for a vacation there," Leishman said.

"Now I'll be playing a golf tournament. I know Audrey will be very excited, as my kids will be."

Leishman won twice last year on Tour to qualify for his first start at Kapalua since 2013. He tied for seventh on the Plantation Course this January, then followed with a T-47 finish at the Sony Open in Honolulu the next week.

After breaking free from a pack of contenders that included Justin Thomas and eventual runners-up Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon and Chesson Hadley, Leishman is excited to now have a Hawaiian golf itinerary to match his travel plans.

"Hawaii's an awesome spot, that's one of my favorite places in the world," Leishman said. "To be able to play two weeks there at two of my favorite golf tournaments is certainly something to look forward to."

Leishman runs away from the field in Malaysia

By Will GrayOctober 14, 2018, 12:15 pm

It took Marc Leishman a little over an hour to turn a three-man race into a runaway victory at the CIMB Classic.

Leishman started the final round in Kuala Lumpur tied for the lead with Shubankhar Sharma and Gary Woodland, with a chase pack close behind. But after birdies on four of his first five holes, the Aussie left the field in his dust en route to a closing 65 and his fourth career PGA Tour win.

"On Tuesday I got here and I thought I was going to have to call Callaway and get them to leave some more golf balls in my locker, I was hitting my driver a bit sideways," Leishman told reporters. "Sorted that out, and this is the result."

Now with three trophies on his mantle since March 2017, Leishman is no stranger to winning on the big stage. But the past year included a pair of close calls, first a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the CJ Cup in South Korea where the Tour will head next week. The more delineating defeat, though, came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

That's where Leishman appeared in command throughout the week on a new layout, only to watch Aaron Wise cruise past him down the stretch. It was a bittersweet result, and one that sparked a drop in his world-class form; over his next 11 starts, Leishman didn't finish better than a tie for 13th.

But given the opportunity to start a new chapter with another wraparound season, he took full advantage and erased any recent sense of disappointment with a five-shot win that matched the tournament's 72-hole scoring record.

"I've never been one to kind of take things for granted," Leishman said. "I had a score in mind at the start of the day, and I had to reset that after 10 holes. Got off to a pretty good start, so I did that and didn't quite reach it, but it was definitely good enough."

Perhaps moreso than most players on Tour, Leishman understands perspective in good times and bad. It was only three years ago that his wife, Audrey, nearly died from toxic shock. It was a scare that caused Leishman to miss the Masters and gave him a new outlook on birdies and bogeys that he still retains.

"I won't say everything, but a lot of things happen for a reason and I feel like that was one of them," Leishman said. "It was a very tough time that we went through about three and a half years ago, but certainly made us stronger as people. Made us appreciate just the everyday things, appreciate our kids more, appreciate friends, family, everything. I won't say it made golf less important, but it made me realize golf's not life and death."

Leishman's spot in the winner's circle didn't come as a surprise, although the margin of victory may have turned some heads given how things stood after 54 holes. But Sunday's finale in steamy Malaysia served as another example that the Aussie can hang on any course in the world - and can separate from even an elite field when things start to click.

Leishman wins CIMB Classic with final-round 65

By Associated PressOctober 14, 2018, 8:28 am

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Marc Leishman shot a 7-under 65 in the final round to win the CIMB Classic Sunday by five strokes and equal the tournament course record.

The Australian was in fine form as he strolled to his fourth PGA Tour title and matched Justin Thomas' tournament record of 26-under 262 in 2015 on the PGA Kuala Lumpur West Course.

Leishman started strongly with four birdies in the first five holes, before turning in 31 after another long birdie putt on the ninth hole.

Two more birdies on the 10th and 16th followed - sandwiching his lone bogey at the 13th - before he birdied the final hole and celebrated with a fist pump.

First-round leader Bronson Burgoon shot a 68 to finish tied for second, along with Emiliano Grillo and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas finished tied for fifth place after ending the final day with an 8-under 64, along with Gary Woodland (71) and Louis Oosthuizen (69).

Shubhankar Sharma, part of the trio of joint-leaders coming into this final round, faltered in the final round to finish tied for 10th after an even-par 72.

