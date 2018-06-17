Brooks Koepka won his second consecutive U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills. Dustin Johnson, his friend and playing competitor on Sunday, was quick to congratulate Koepka. And he wasn't alone.
Just wasn’t my day but ended on a high note. Congrats to @BKoepka on a well deserved win!— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) June 17, 2018
Always said I would be the 1st to congratulate the next back to back US Open Champ. One of the thrills of my life to be out there with @BKoepka today. Congratulations Brooks. You were terrific. Proud of you. @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/nkiRQZIubO— Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) June 18, 2018
Congrats to BK @BKoepka! Back to back is a hell of an accomplishment. Glad I have him on my team for the @rydercup this September #hesgood— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 17, 2018
Heartfelt congrats @BKoepka! All of us in Palm Beach County are once again happy for you! To not long ago come off injury, what a nice way to play & terrific way to win. It was a great victory and to win back-to-back @usopengolf titles, not many people have. Elite fraternity!pic.twitter.com/iVuUke8UMR— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) June 18, 2018
Congratulations @BKoepka!! Looks like I taught you a lot the 1st 2 rounds @usopengolf #urwelcome— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 17, 2018
Congrats to @BKoepka on the win!! Back to Back champ.. Very impressive and couldn’t happen to a better guy!! #usopenchamp— Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) June 17, 2018
Final round 73 (total +7 T10) Enjoyed the @usopengolf test as always. Congratulations @BKoepka on back to back #USOpen wins. Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there, and thank you #teamfor all the support and messages. JR pic.twitter.com/21wlFFsY8f— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) June 17, 2018
Congratulations @BKoepka— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) June 17, 2018
Amazing performance to go back to back...