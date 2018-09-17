The top 30 players have made it to East Lake for the Tour Championship and a shot at the FedExCup title. Here are the scenarios for all 30 players to win the season-long points race.
1. Bryson DeChambeau
• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup
• Has a chance to win with a top-six finish
• Can finish as low as T-29 and still has a mathematical chance of winning
2. Justin Rose
• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup
• Has a chance to win with a top-three finish
• Can finish as low as 9th and still has a mathematical chance of winning
3. Tony Finau
• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup
• Has a chance to win with a T-2 finish
• Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 3rd and still has a chance of winning
4. Dustin Johnson
• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup
• Has a chance to win with a 2nd-place finish
• Can finish as low as a three-way tie for 2nd and still has a chance of winning
5. Justin Thomas
• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup
• Has a chance to win with a 2nd-place finish
• Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 2nd and still has a chance of winning
6. Keegan Bradley
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-2 or worse
• Can finish 2nd and still has a chance to win the FedExCup
7. Brooks Koepka
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Rose finishes T-2 or worse
• Can finish 2nd and still has a chance to win the FedExCup
8. Bubba Watson
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes 3rd or worse
• Rose finishes T-2 or worse
9. Billy Horschel
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Finau finishes T-2 or worse
10. Cameron Smith
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 4th or worse
• Rose finishes T-3 or worse
• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes 2nd or worse
11. Webb Simpson
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-6 or worse
• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
12. Jason Day
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 6th or worse
• Rose finishes 4th or worse
• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
13. Francesco Molinari
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-7 or worse
• Rose finishes 4th or worse
• Finau finishes 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
14. Phil Mickelson
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-8 or worse
• Rose finishes T-4 or worse
• Finau finishes 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
15. Patrick Reed
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-9 or worse
• Rose finishes T-4 or worse
• Finau finishes 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
16. Patrick Cantlay
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-10 or worse
• Rose finishes T4 or worse
• Finau finishes 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
17. Rory McIlroy
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-11 or worse
• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 4th or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
18. Xander Schauffele
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-12 or worse
• Rose finishes 5th or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
19. Tommy Fleetwood
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in three-way for 13th or worse
• Rose finishes T-5 or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
20. Tiger Woods
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse
• Rose finishes in three-way for 5th or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
21. Aaron Wise
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 16th or worse
• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
22. Kevin Na
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-18 or worse
• Rose finishes T-6 or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
23. Rickie Fowler
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 19th or worse
• Rose finishes T-6 or worse
• Finau finishes T-3 or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
24. Jon Rahm
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-21 or worse
• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 6th or worse
• Finau finishes in two-way tie for 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
25. Kyle Stanley
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes T-22 or worse
• Rose finishes 7th or worse
• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Finau finishes T-2 or worse
26. Paul Casey
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 23rd or worse
• Rose finishes T-7 or worse
• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse
27. Hideki Matsuyama
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes 25th or worse
• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 7th or worse
• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse
28. Gary Woodland
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in two-way tie for 26th or worse
• Rose finishes T-8 or worse
• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse
29. Marc Leishman
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes 28th or worse
• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 8th or worse
• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes 3rd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse
30. Patton Kizzire
• Wins the Tour Championship and ...
• DeChambeau finishes in two-way tie for 29th or worse
• Rose finishes T-9 or worse
• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse
• D. Johnson finishes 3rd or worse
• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse
• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse