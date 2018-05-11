Getty Images

Double bogey-bogey finish doesn't faze Hadley

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 6:14 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Even on a player’s best day, TPC Sawgrass can still be an intimidating test.

Consider Chesson Hadley, who at one point early Friday had pulled two strokes ahead of the field and had an 11-foot putt for eagle at the 16th hole to pad that advantage. He would two-putt No. 16 for a birdie, find the water with his tee shot at the 17th on his way to a double-bogey 5 and finish his day with a bogey for a 69 that left him a shot off the lead.

Even when you’re cruising along at The Players, there are too many cliffhanger shots awaiting.

“Yeah, 18, bud ...17,” Hadley said when asked if he is intimidated by any tee shots on the Stadium Course. “I don't love 5. Although that one's growing on me. I don't love 7. I hit it in both fairways [on Nos. 5 and 7] today, though, and I hit it in the fairway on 18.”

Despite his finish, Hadley was pleased with his play and his position on the leaderboard.

“Obviously I didn't finish the way I would have loved to. I did a lot of great things, and I'm really not worried about the last two holes for a second,” he said. “I'm 9 under par after two rounds, and we've got a chance to win.”

Hadley’s confidence is born from the most consistent season of his career. He has six top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, and finished tied for fourth place two weeks ago at the Zurich Classic.

Watch: Young Fowler fan meets his idol at Players

By Grill Room TeamMay 11, 2018, 9:26 pm

A young golf fan named Redick got to meet his idol Thursday at The Players when Rickie Fowler not only gave him a ball but also stopped for a meet-and-greet and photo op.

Redick initially posed for a picture with Fowler when he was just a baby, prompting Rickie to joke, "I don't have to hold you this time."

Fowler signed multiple items for Redick, who with any luck will get to take an Austin Connelly-Sergio Garcia photo with Fowler on Tour one day.

Day wants to keep winning ways going at Players

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 9:19 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – If there’s no better tale in sports than the reclamation project, count Jason Day among this week’s crowd favorites.

It’s easy to overlook the round-faced Australian. You can dismiss his name on a crowded Players Championship leaderboard as standard fare or a foregone conclusion, a player doing exactly what he should be doing.

After all, he’s won the PGA Tour’s flagship event before, back in 2016, to go along with his dozen victories and he’s fresh off a gritty triumph last week at the Wells Fargo Championship. You know, business as usual, nothing to see here.

But for a week that’s gone wildly off script, with many of the pre-tournament favorites headed home after two turns around the Stadium Course and those who remain bound for early tee times on Saturday, Day’s play has been nothing short of inspired.

It was, after all, about this time last year when Day’s competitive and personal world was spiraling. A few weeks earlier he’d withdrawn from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, revealing that his mother, Dening, had been diagnosed with cancer.

Day struggled throughout the summer, missing the cut at the U.S. Open and failing to win on the Tour for the first time in four seasons. He was understandably distracted and uneasy on the golf course, which he now admits was the byproduct of being unwilling – or maybe he was unable – to do the things that lifted him to No. 1 in the World Golf Ranking off the course.

For Day, the top spot in the World Ranking was the result of hard work. While some players dismiss the ranking as simply the result of winning, the 30-year-old goes at it from the other side of the coin, figuring if the ultimate goal is being world No. 1 than that means all the other things, the winning and contending and check cashing, have fallen into place.

“Obviously there's some distractions last year that kind of took my mind off it. I got burnt out being No. 1,” Day said. “Last year was a good kick in the butt, not playing great and then seeing a lot of the other guys succeed. There was no jealousy there or envy. It was more disappointing, I feel like I've got all this talent.”

From unfulfilled expectations has come a renewed desire. This off-season he dedicated himself to the same regime that took him to the top of the world and the results were immediate, with his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in January ending a title drought that stretched back to the ’16 Players.

Last week in Charlotte, Day made another monumental leap back toward that lofty status with his victory at Quail Hollow. If January’s overtime victory at Torrey Pines was a test of mind and body, his two-stroke triumph last week is even more impressive considering he had something much closer to his C game for the week.

“I think my C game last week, well, it was my A game because that's the best I could have done,” he reasoned on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass.

It’s that kind of win-at-all-costs ability that separates good players from great ones. It certainly was a key component to Day’s game when he won eight times in a 17-month stretch beginning in 2015 and one of the reasons why he’s gravitated to Tiger Woods in recent years.

“I've won out here numerous times not playing well but found a way to score and get the job done. And that's what he's doing,” Woods said of Day this week.

For Day, Woods was the inspiration growing up in Queensland, the reason he believed he had what it took to be among the world’s best. After last year, the 14-time major champion and mentor also became something of a blueprint.

Throughout all of Woods’ health issues in recent years he’s preached of his inability to put the time and effort into practicing and playing his way back to competitive relevance.

It seems Day has been listening.

“That year-long stretch that I didn't win, my head was kind of elsewhere. But now I'm very motivated,” said Day following his bogey-free round. “I'm more motivated about winning and trying to get back to the top. When I have a goal of trying to reach the top of the mountain, that usually motivates me to do everything I can to win tournaments.”

Although Day’s return to winning form isn’t in the same ballpark as Woods, who as recently as last fall openly questioned if he’d ever play professional golf again, it’s a comeback worth appreciating.

Fowler misses cut after ball lodges in tree

By Will GrayMay 11, 2018, 8:18 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The comeback effort was alive and well for Rickie Fowler at The Players Championship until an unfortunate encounter with a palm tree lining the sixth fairway.

Fowler had bounced back from an opening-round 74 at TPC Sawgrass, recording six birdies over the first 14 holes of his second round to reach 3 under, well inside the cut line. His tee shot on No. 6 drifted just right of the fairway, but he didn’t believe it to be an egregious miss.

It was only when he got up to the ball that the drama ensued, as Fowler’s ball had become lodged in the fronds of a palm tree at least 20 feet above the ground.

“It’s a rare occasion,” Fowler said. “Obviously didn’t make a great swing, but it’s five yards right of the fairway and the marshals and fans were standing right there, saw it was the tree it hit and obviously got stuck up there.”

Unfortunately for Fowler, fan opinions aren’t enough to continue under Rule 28-11, whereby he would have taken an unplayable lie and dropped within two club lengths of the base of the tree. Fowler had to first identify his ball, and he tried peering through binoculars to look for any sort of markings – even at one point leaning on PGA Tour rules official Mark Russell’s shoulders for stability.

But after several minutes of squinting and a failed attempt by fans to shake the ball loose from the tree, Fowler came up empty.

“Unfortunately the part of the ball that was showing was just all the white and dimples,” Fowler said.

Unable to officially identify the ball, Fowler was not allowed to drop next to the tree and had no choice but to return to the tee to play his third shot. He ended up making double bogey, then doubled the next hole after pulling his tee shot into the water. The two-hole stretch unraveled the progress of the previous three hours, and after a 1-under 71 he finished two shots outside the projected cut line.

It continues a mystifying track record for Fowler on the Stadium Course, where he won in 2015 and finished T-2 in 2012 but has now missed the cut in five of his seven other appearances while failing to finish better than T-60.

Minutes after his round, Fowler’s frustration was focused on the rule book that he felt helped in part to derail his tournament.

“I mean, if a ball happens to hit something and go into a hazard, it’s not like you have to go identify the ball inside the hazard or in the water. It’s, 'Hey, we saw it go right here,'” Fowler said. “So, I mean it was pretty clear that the ball was there, that was where everybody saw it go and heard it go. But not the case with that one.” 

Woods 'didn’t quite swing it right' in Round 2

By Randall MellMay 11, 2018, 7:56 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods striped his tee shot down the middle to open his round Friday at The Players.

He had a sand wedge in hand from 113 yards out.

And he made par.

It was going to be that kind of day.

“I didn’t take advantage of the opportunities I had to really shoot a good number,” Woods said.

With a 1-under-par 71, Woods was riding the cutline when he signed his scorecard, just inside it at 1-under overall, but with the afternoon wave still on the course. In 16 previous starts, he has never missed the cut at The Players.

Woods felt like he squandered opportunities Friday, not so much with his putter, but with his iron play.

“I’m more frustrated in the fact that I had some shorter irons in, and I didn’t hit any of them close,” Woods said. “I should be hitting them inside flag length, and I didn’t do that at all today.”

At the fourth, Woods hit iron off the tee, a straight arrow stinger down the middle of the fairway, leaving him at point-blank range with sand wedge in hand again, from 109 yards out. He attacked the back left pin, running his shot long and into a back bunker.

“Stuck it in the ground, hit it long,” Woods said.

He made par.

At the 11th, Woods had sand wedge in hand yet again, just 129 yards out. He hit it to 17 feet and missed the putt.

“I didn’t quite swing it right today,” Woods said. “I didn’t quite have the shape, the ball flight. I didn’t have much of what I wanted.”

Woods hit eight of 14 fairways, 12 greens in regulation, but his misses weren’t bad. He was just off a hand full of fairways, and he putted from just off more than one green.

The frustration for Woods was knowing the course was there for the taking.

“The golf course could be had today, there was no doubt,” Woods said. “It’s in perfect shape, it’s just playing really short. It’s so hot out here, the ball’s flying. They gave us some pretty accessible pins.”

And Woods managed two birdies and a bogey.

The big picture? Woods looked like he was going to make the cut Friday with playing partners Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler heading home for the weekend. Woods is still farther along than he thought he would be, given he’s 42 and has so many surgeries behind him. His swing continues to generate surprising power. He has already contended at the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It’s ramping up expectations.

If Woods’ position in the cutline holds up Friday, he’ll be looking to ramp up some excitement on Saturday.

“I’ve got to shoot something probably in the mid-60s, both days, to get myself up there to have a chance,” Woods said.

