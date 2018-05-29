Getty Images

Dufner used to ruckus, crowds playing with Woods

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 10:39 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – One of four marquee groupings for Rounds 1 and 2 at this week’s Memorial will include Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Jason Dufner, the tournament’s defending champion.

Although the threesome – which tees off on Thursday at 8:26 a.m. (ET) off the 10th tee – promises to draw plenty of attention, Dufner said he’s become used to the crowds and ruckus.

Dufner said he was first paired with Woods at the 2009 Australian Masters.

“We had the whole golf course following us, which was all 25,000 people, which was pretty interesting,” he said.

All total, the duo have been paired together five times on the PGA Tour, most recently for Round 3 at this year’s Honda Classic, when both players were in contention.

“Obviously I've played with a lot of guys with big crowds, so you just get comfortable with it, you kind of try to figure it out, what works for you,” Dufner said.

The two have also been playing casual rounds together in south Florida in recent months, with Dufner estimating that he played with Woods “a couple of times a week” during the off-season.

“I got to see where he was at and how he was feeling and what he was talking about and how he was moving and those were all good indications,” Dufner said. “I kind of saw the same things a year ago before he attempted the comeback in 2017. But then obviously he had some problems with his health there.”

Alabama hopes to spoil Okla. St.'s amazing run

By Ryan LavnerMay 30, 2018, 1:19 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – The last time Oklahoma State and Alabama met in the final match of the NCAA Championship, in 2014, Cowboys fans piled into their sedans and trucks and charter buses and drove two-and-a-half hours on I-35 to Hutchinson, Kansas. Even Pistol Pete made the trip to pump up roughly a thousand fans around the first tee.

The OSU faithful returned home that day disappointed by the 4-1 loss, but that prideful display reaffirmed the long-held belief that no school in the country cares as deeply and as passionately about college golf as Oklahoma State. After all, it’s the only athletic department bold enough to use the hashtag “GolfSchool” on all of its social-media posts.

The Cowboys will have another chance to satisfy their title-starved fan base Wednesday at Karsten Creek, where they will have a rematch with Alabama – this time as the undisputed No. 1 team in the country, on their home course.

“This will be even more Ryder Cup-style,” Alabama coach Jay Seawell said, “and we’ll definitely be Europe in America.”

Seawell knows what to expect in a star-studded championship match that could draw as many as 5,000 fans.

He knows that no one will pick his team to prevail, not against a nine-win juggernaut with a significant home-course advantage.

He knows that the only people who will clap for his players’ good shots are parents and girlfriends, and he knows that there might be even a few cheers for their poor ones, too.

“The key is to just not get caught up in it,” Seawell said. “I have to tell them: ‘This is what’s going to happen. Learn how to deal with it.’

“Oklahoma State wouldn’t win because they had thousands of people yelling. They’d win because they’re a talented team and they played better than us.”

Alabama is one of the few teams in the country that can match up favorably with Oklahoma State.

In the semifinals against Duke, the Crimson Tide earned just the second 5-0 sweep in the match-play era to play for their fourth national title in the past seven years, a remarkable feat considering the volatility of the format.

But this team looks decidedly different from that dynastic group of Justin Thomas, Bobby Wyatt and Cory Whitsett. This time, Alabama has a pair of steady seniors, a tantalizing prospect in junior Davis Riley and two fearless freshmen, Davis Shore and Wilson Furr, with plenty of big-game experience. The former U.S. Junior Ryder Cup and Four-Ball partners combined to go 4-0 on Tuesday.

“I’ve never been on a team with freshmen who can play this way,” senior Lee Hodges said. “I knew they’d be great players, but they’re even better than I thought.”

And to think, Furr couldn’t even crack the Alabama lineup in the fall, his game in disarray because of what was later described as the driver yips. Karsten Creek might be the last place on Earth that a player with long-game troubles would want to compete – “There’s a lot of crosses out there – it’s killed a lot of good players,” Seawell said – but Furr got his game back on track this spring with the help of swing coach Jeff Smith. In the semifinals, Furr routed his opponent, 7 and 6.

“They’re special kids,” Hodges said.

Seawell said this team’s turning point came at last month’s SEC Championship. College golf is still, at its core, an individual pursuit, but match play tends to galvanize the truly great teams. Alabama fell behind in all five matches against Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals, only to rally and win, and then took rival Auburn to the final hole before losing on a walk-off putt.

“Something clicked during match play,” Seawell said. “I’ve always believed that a team can have a whole bunch of good players and talent but you have to trust. I saw that we became a team, and as a coach there’s nothing more satisfying.”

They grew even closer last week, when Justin Thomas – former NCAA champion, current world No. 1 – returned to Tuscaloosa for a celebrity athletic department event. Thomas practiced at the facility and played money games with the boys, imbuing them with belief and tips on how to handle the pressure-cooker of nationals. All week here at Karsten Creek Thomas has sent them texts, imploring them to keep pushing forward.

“And when he talks,” Riley said, “he’s someone you listen to.”

Thomas will need to save his best material for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma State has had this date circled ever since it was awarded hosting duties a few years ago. Expectations were so high that the team agreed to appear on a behind-the-scenes mini-series that documented their season under the spotlight.

There were plenty of highlights on the show: The seven wins in a row and nine victories overall. The All-America honors. The lineup without a weakness, as every player boasted a sub-par scoring average.

For good reason, perhaps, they don’t lack for confidence on the eve of the title match.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure when you’re as good as we are throughout the lineup,” said junior Zach Bauchou.

Added coach Alan Bratton: “I expect us to come out on top.”

Yes, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the best team in the country would win on its home track. Only that hasn’t been the case the previous two times Oklahoma State hosted NCAAs. In 2003, the Cowboys lost to Clemson by two shots. Eight years later, they lost to upstart Augusta State in the semifinals. They haven’t won a NCAA title since 2006 – or a lifetime ago to these rabid fans.

They had another opportunity that spring afternoon at Prairie Dunes in 2014, with the top two teams in the country squaring off, but the pro-OSU crowd couldn’t propel them to the title.

The route this year might be shorter, but Alabama hopes to give them another quiet ride home.

USGA, players may be headed for clash over mud

By Randall MellMay 30, 2018, 12:16 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Play the ball up? Or play it down?

It was a red-hot topic in the aftermath of the tropical depression that passed over Shoal Creek on Tuesday with the U.S. Women’s Open less than 48 hours from its start.

The USGA has never played lift, clean and place in the 126 years it has been staging championships, and it doesn’t want to break that tradition this week.

“I would say it is our intention to play 72 holes to identify our champion, and play the ball as it lies,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships and governance.

Bodenhamer said his staff will continue to evaluate conditions on Wednesday, but it appears it will take extraordinary circumstances for the governing body to implement preferred lies on what is likely to be a soggy course.

That had players buzzing on the range over the prospect of dealing with mud balls on a course that has been hit with almost 6 inches of rain in the last week, 2.41 inches in a 24-hour period with Subtropical Storm Alberto’s disintegration into a tropical depression over the Birmingham region early Tuesday morning.

The course was closed Tuesday, with no practice rounds allowed. The driving range and practice range opened at 2:30 p.m. local time, with sporadic showers continuing in the afternoon.

Cristie Kerr, the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champion, said the course was already “soaked” and “super muddy” in Monday’s practice rounds, before the tropical depression arrived.

“If they play it down, it’s a joke,” Cristie Kerr said. “The course is saturated beyond comprehension. I know they run a lot of championships, but how many have they run after a tropical storm came through?”

Kerr was doubtful course conditions would dramatically improve with more showers possible Wednesday. She would like the USGA to reconsider.

“The course is unplayable,” Kerr said. “There’s going to be mud on every ball. It’s not fair. Tropical storms aren’t part of the game.”

Wednesday’s local forecast is improved but calls for “a moist air mass to remain in place, with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers.”

Bodenhamer and his staff will be watching with the course expected to reopen Wednesday, with practice rounds scheduled to resume at 6:40 a.m.

“We're evaluating everything,” Bodenhamer said. “We're looking at the weather. We're looking at all the conditions. You know, we have a lot of experience with this sort of thing.”

Still, there’s more than a strong institutional commitment to the principle of playing the ball down in championships. There is a perfect record.

“Our intention is to rely on our considerable experience,” Bodehhamer said. “We played 72 of these U.S. Women's Opens, in fact, 117 U.S. Open Championships playing the ball as it lies, finishing the competition and so it's our intention to do that this week as well.”

After a difficult, lingering winter and unusually cool spring, Shoal Creek was left with some turf issues. There are patches of thinning, brown turf in play in some fairways and spotty, bare patches around certain greens. The USGA will evaluate practice rounds Wednesday before deciding whether marking ground under repair is necessary.

“I think we really need to see what moved through on top of us today, and see how it impacted the golf course,” Bodenhamer said. “So, we have some thoughts. We've obviously been looking at the golf course. We’re evaluating what the impact is now with all of that.”

There’s a troubling large swath of thin turf in the landing area for layup shots at the 17th, a 533-yard par 5.

Stacy Lewis said she is more concerned about how that damaged turf will be evaluated than she is over whether to play preferred lies.

“You either need ground under repair, or you need to play the ball up,” Lewis said.

Asked if she thought “preferred lies” or “playing the ball as it lies” was the best option to crown a champion in the extremely soggy conditions that existed Tuesday, Lewis said she would prefer “preferred lies.”

“With ball in hand, it’s going to be good golf that wins,” Lewis said. “I would rather the tournament be decided based on good golf rather than the luck in whether mud stays on your ball or not.”

Two-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Inbee Park expects to play the ball down even though “this is probably the wettest conditions I have ever seen in a U.S. Women's Open.”

Park said she approached Monday’s practice with the attitude that she’s just got to deal with whatever lie she faces.

“I really didn't expect to play lift, clean and place this week,” she said. “With all this rain, we don't know how bad it is going to be, but I'll be surprised if they play lift, clean and place.”

Karine Icher said playing the ball down in extremely wet conditions doesn’t make the championship a fairer test than playing with ball in hand with preferred lies.

“On Sunday, coming down the 17th at the end, you could have two players hit good second shots, almost the exact same layup shots in the fairway, but one ball is almost unplayable with mud on it, and the other is in a good lie,” Icher said. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

Icher believes that players in that troubled layup landing area need fair relief.

Anna Nordqvist said nobody looks forward to dealing with the kind of challenges Shoal Creek presented in Monday’s soggy conditions.

“There was mud on the ball after every tee shot,” Nordqvist said. “I don’t think mud balls are a fair part of the game. You have no idea what the ball is going to do. I remember hitting a 5-iron after a rain delay at the U.S. Open at Lancaster. I had mud on my ball and it went 25 yards right. That’s no fun.”

Alabama, Oklahoma St. to meet in NCAA final

By Will GrayMay 29, 2018, 11:28 pm

Alabama and Oklahoma State both cruised into the final match of the men's NCAA championship, setting up a clash between two storied programs who faced off for the title four years ago.

The Crimson Tide survived a close match with Texas Tech in the morning at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., but they barely broke a sweat during the afternoon semifinals against Duke. Alabama won each of the five matches to shut out the Blue Devils, with Davis Riley earning the third and clinching point with a victory over Adrien Pendaries, 3 and 2.

Alabama's opponent will be the hometown Cowboys, the top-ranked team in the country playing on their home course. Oklahoma State got pushed to the limit by Texas A&M in a hard-fought quarterfinal, but the semifinal against Auburn was more lopsided. Although the final score was 3-2, none of the three matches won by the Cowboys reached the 17th tee.

The clinching point was secured by Austin Eckroat, who beat individual runner-up Brandon Mancheno, 3 and 2, to set up a meeting with the No. 6-seeded Crimson Tide. Teammates Viktor Hovland and Zach Bauchou also won their matches, 4 and 3, against Jovan Rebula and Wells Padgett, respectively.

The stakes in Wednesday's final will be similar to those back in 2014 at Prairie Dunes, when Alabama and Oklahoma State also met in the championship match. In that battle, Alabama won 4-1 to successfully defend its national title, with Trey Mullinax holing the winning putt.

This is the fourth time in the last seven years that Alabama has advanced to the match-play final, having won in 2013 and 2014 and having lost to Texas in 2012. Oklahoma State will be in search of its 11th national title in program history and first since 2006, having lost in the championship match in 2010 and 2014.

Nicklaus expects new schedule to benefit Memorial

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 9:11 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Although there are still plenty of uncertainties when it comes to next year’s PGA Tour schedule, there appears to be at least one tournament that will benefit from the makeover.

On Tuesday, Memorial tournament host Jack Nicklaus was asked how the 2018-19 changes, which will include the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players moving back to March, will impact his event.

“Sitting two weeks after the PGA Championship and two weeks before the U.S. Open, I can't imagine anybody who really is serious about wanting to win the U.S. Open not being here,” Nicklaus explained. “The Memorial tournament sits in a great spot.”

While the Tour hasn’t announced the 2018-19 schedule, the PGA Championship is scheduled for May 16-19, followed by the Fort Worth Invitational and the Memorial. Although officials continue to search for a title sponsor, the Houston Open would tentatively be played the week after the Memorial followed by the U.S. Open.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Nicklaus also explained that the new calendar has also impacted the European Tour, which should favor the Memorial. Last year, European officials announced the BMW PGA Championship, the circuit’s flagship event that has been traditionally played in May the week before the Memorial, will move to September.

That could encourage some European stars who might have skipped Nicklaus’ tournament to add the event to their schedules.

“There will be no reason why we won't have, even though we have the best field this year, no reason why we won't have a better one next year,” Nicklaus said.

This week’s field at Muirfield Village includes eight of the top 10 players in the World Ranking.

