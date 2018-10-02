Getty Images

Fan hit by Koepka drive says sight gone in eye

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 3:25 am

The spectator who was struck in the face by an errant Brooks Koepka tee shot on Friday at the Ryder Cup said she has lost the sight in her right eye and is planning to sue Ryder Cup organizers, according to The Telegraph.

Corine Remande, 49, was among a group of spectators gathered around the green at the sixth hole at Le Golf National club in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, near Paris.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

The sixth hole is a short, drivable, par-4. Koepka's tee shot missed the green and struck Remande in the face.

On Monday, Remande, who had traveled from Egypt to France with her husband Raphael to watch the Ryder Cup, said no one issued a warning that the ball was headed for the gallery.

"Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers," Remande told the news agency Agence France Presse (AFP).

When Koepka reached the green, he apologized to remande, a gesture she said she appreciated.

Remande said doctors told her on Monday that she had lost the sight in her right eye.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka

Trending

Getty Images

Report: DJ, Koepka in near fight

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 1:41 am

U.S. Ryder Cup teammates and close friends Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka almost came to blows while visiting their opponent's team room after Europe's 17 1/2-to-10 1/2 drubbing of the U.S. side, according to multiple published reports.

Johnson and Koepka had to be separated, according to witnesses cited in an article in The Telegraph by longtime golf writer James Corrigan.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

The source of the friction was not known, and the dust-up was considered unusual because Johnson and Koepka appear to have a very close relationship. They often work out together at  trainer Joey Diovisalvi's Joey D Golf Performance Center in Jupiter, Fla.

Johnson and Koepka partnered in the Saturday afternoon foursomes, when they lost to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

Johnson's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, was reported to have been close by when the alleged incident happened. One of the European players’ wives also was a witness, according to The Telegraph, which also said that "an insider" reported that she was “clearly shocked and upset by the nastiness, which was very threatening."

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

Trending

Getty Images

Ratings up for a road Ryder Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 1, 2018, 11:43 pm

Ratings for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Ryder Cup from France were up all three days vs. 2014 in Scotland, the last year the Ryder Cup was staged in Europe.

NBC’s final-day coverage on Sunday posted a total audience delivery of 2.71 million viewers across a 5 1/2-hour telecast (7AM-12:30PM ET), up 23 percent vs. 2014 (2.21m, Gleneagles, Scotland).

“The crowds in Paris were not the only passionate fans of the Ryder Cup with viewership in the U.S. posting gains every day compared to four years ago in Scotland,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports. “Despite the overnight and morning hours, both TV and streaming coverage saw significant gains versus 2014, which was the first year Golf Channel covered the Ryder Cup as part of NBC Sports.”

NBC Sports’ Day 2 coverage of the Ryder Cup on Saturday (7AM-12:24PM ET) posted a total audience delivery of 2.31 million average viewers across a nearly 5 1/2-hour telecast, up 21 percent vs. 2014 (1.91m).

Golf Channel’s Day 1 coverage of the Ryder Cup on Friday (2AM-12:19PM ET) posted a TAD of 765,000 average viewers across a 10-plus-hour telecast, up 12 percent vs. 2014 (685,000).

 

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Home-course advantage greater than ever in Ryder Cup

By Rex HoggardOctober 1, 2018, 5:30 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Following the 2016 Ryder Cup some of the tourists from Europe grumbled like they’d been forced to schlep around a local muni for three days.

“The setup of the course was ridiculous. You could hit it anywhere,” said Thomas Pieters, who went 4-1-0 as a rookie at the ’16 matches. “I didn't think it was a great Ryder Cup setup, to be honest.”

Justin Rose went so far as to call the setup at Hazeltine “pro-am” like and explained, “We want to showcase our skills. We want to be tested.”

Now fast forward two years to last week’s Ryder Cup on a course that’s best described as TPC Paris. Although the Americans were gracious in defeat, defaulting to the brilliant play of the European team when asked to explain the 17 1/2 - 10 1/2 beating, don’t expect that silence to last long.

For the U.S. team, Le Golf National was very much an acquired taste. Just as then-U.S. captain Davis Love III did in ’16 Hazeltine, European skipper Thomas Bjorn created a layout that was groomed perfectly for the majority of his team.

At Hazeltine Love set up a golf course virtually devoid of rough and placed hole locations in the most accessible positions. Bjorn went the other way in France, narrowing fairways and letting the rough grow thick and lush.

During one of last week’s practice rounds a member of the U.S. contingent noted that not only was the rough long, but it was also being mowed toward tee boxes, making recovery shots nearly impossible.

For a team of largely bomb-and-gouge specialists the setup at Le Golf National was kryptonite. Just four of the American dozen ranked inside the top 100 in driving accuracy this season on the PGA Tour, with the most glaring example of wayward play being Phil Mickelson who ranked 192nd out of 193 players off the tee this year.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

By comparison, the majority of Bjorn’s team play a game that favors fairways and the results were predictable. Seven of the 12 Europeans ranked inside the top 100 in driving accuracy, including Henrik Stenson who led the Tour off the tee this year.

In fact, those Europeans, like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who play a game more in line with the Americans also struggled at Le Golf National. Rahm posted a 1-2-0 record as a rookie and McIlroy went 2-3-0, dropping his singles match to Justin Thomas after a wild drive at the last. But it was a calculated risk Bjorn was comfortable with.

If the Americans were able to hit fairways they were then faced with green speeds that were noticeably slower than what they play on Tour, a subtle tweak that seemed to particularly impact Tiger Woods who failed to earn at least a half point for the first time in his career at the Ryder Cup.

In every way Le Golf National was a “friendly confines” advantage for the Europeans, from the setup to the team’s familiarity on a layout that regularly hosts a European Tour event.

“It's difficult to argue that when you've got players like Alex [Noren] and Tommy [Fleetwood], who have won around here; that they obviously feel good about themselves. You feel like I can play this golf course,” Bjorn conceded.

Bjorn compared Le Golf National to TPC Sawgrass, which annually hosts The Players, but that’s an oversimplification. Although the two layouts have similar looks and plenty of water hazards that are framed by wooden bulkheads, the similarities end there.

If this was a Stadium Course clone the likes of Mickelson, Woods and Rickie Fowler, who have all won the Tour’s marquee event at TPC Sawgrass, would have probably been able to produce more than just a single point between them.

“If you were to digest statistics the barometer would lean in their direction with how the golf course was set up,” said Zach Johnson, one of Furyk’s vice captains. “But you still have to hit the shots.”

There’s no denying that the Europeans hit better shots than the Americans early and often, but it’s just as clear they did so on a course that favored their skillsets.

On Sunday, Furyk was asked about his team’s relative lack of knowledge of Le Golf National and whether that played into the outcome.

“I feel like we played our practice rounds and we understood the golf course. We got out-played,” the American captain said.

Perhaps the Americans could have used a few more practice rounds around the venue, but then that wasn’t going to change the fact that the team’s long-ball style was never going to be a good fit for Le Golf National.

Just as Love did in ’16, Bjorn largely dismissed the obvious home-field advantage his team enjoyed last week.

“I said it all along, when you take 24 of the best players in the world and put them on a golf course, they are going to find a way around it. We probably found a better way around it,” Bjorn acknowledged.

Home-field advantage is nothing new in sports. A right-handed pull hitter has always been able to do some damage at Fenway Park, and there’s a reason why Rafael Nadal is known as “The King of Clay.” But following consecutive Ryder Cups that were largely decided by the setup of the course it’s clear that golf has taken home court to a new level.

In two years when the matches are played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin one can already imagine open fields of manicured fairway and “go” pins on every green. Just the way the Americans like it.

Article Tags: Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Thomas Bjorn, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Spieth-Reed friction looms over U.S. team

By Ryan LavnerOctober 1, 2018, 4:34 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Patrick Reed apparently saved his best shot for after the Ryder Cup.

During a week when “Captain America” seemed to lose his superpowers, going 0-2 before a meaningless singles victory, Reed capped off a forgettable performance by taking a few swipes at his own teammates Sunday night.

The final question of the Americans’ closing news conference was directed at Reed and his longtime partner, Jordan Spieth, who were curiously separated last week despite having an 8-1-3 record together. Sitting on opposite ends of the dais, Reed shot Spieth a look that suggested he was about to go nuclear; Spieth wisely jumped in and claimed that everyone was “totally involved” in the decision to split, which U.S. captain Jim Furyk then refuted, saying that it was “totally my call.” The stories didn’t add up, and the European Tour moderator cut off Reed before he could answer.

An hour later, in a phone interview with The New York Times, Reed unloaded a week’s worth of frustration: He blamed the breakup on Spieth alone (“The issue is obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me”); suggested there’s a “buddy system” that doesn’t weigh everyone’s input equally; and criticized Furyk’s decision to play him only twice in team matches (“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice”).

His last beef is misguided – Reed’s play the first two days was dreadful – but he was understandably annoyed. The Americans got smoked, and the Masters champion had been scuffling for months, and he probably wasn’t in the best frame of mind once he learned Spieth didn’t want to play with him and that, to him, the U.S. decision-makers were more interested in preserving friendships than earning points.

Would Reed have fared better reuniting with Spieth? Maybe, but if Spieth was no longer invested in the partnership, then that pairing was likely doomed, too. And besides, Spieth teamed nicely with Justin Thomas, with whom he’s been friends since childhood. It was up to Reed to find happiness after the breakup.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

To his credit, Furyk received plenty of media criticism in the immediate aftermath and brushed off the second-guessing as part of the job description: “I realize that as a leader of this team and as a captain, the brunt of it is going to be on my plate, and I accepted that when I took this role.”

He just didn’t expect the friendly fire from within his own team.

Like Phil Mickelson before him, however, Reed’s harsh commentary can’t be dismissed as merely the musings of a disgruntled team member – at the very least he shined light onto a controversy that was allowed to simmer throughout the week. Furyk, his vice captains and the veteran superstars should have fixed the communication breakdown and squashed any lingering animosity, for the good of the team.

Instead, with one interview, Reed unwittingly offered a glimpse into why Europe is so successful in the Ryder Cup and why the Americans can only try to manufacture camaraderie.

The Europeans, after all, have had no trouble folding polarizing players into the team dynamic – when’s the last time you heard of any discord or petty infighting? That speaks to the effectiveness of not only the captain and his assistants, but also the selflessness of the star players, who every two years put aside their differences for one week and one common goal.

“I just think we all get along so well,” Rory McIlroy said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and there’s a continuity in our group that maybe the other side doesn’t quite have. … Obviously, we all have our separate lives going on, but once we get together for the Ryder Cup, we all come together as one.”

The Americans seem to understand the importance of that concept – they hung “Leave Your Egos at the Door” posters in the team room – but, according to Reed, have not yet fully embraced it.

“They do that better than us,” Reed told the Times, and thus Europe has won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups.

Of course, there were no such complaints when the Americans crushed their opponents in 2016, but that cathartic victory looks more and more like a one-off. Hazeltine was tailor-made for the U.S. team’s bomb-and-gouge style, and the Europeans brought six rookies to a road game in what captain Thomas Bjorn now describes as a “transition” year. It’s telling that none of those first-timers made the team again in Paris.

The task now for the U.S. brass – and particularly the mild-mannered Steve Stricker, assumed to be the captain in 2020 – is deciding how to handle Reed’s public criticism. They’d be wise to allow him to air his grievances in full. Still just 28, he is likely to be a fixture on the team for years to come, and the Americans could use more passionate players like Reed, not fewer. If he’s shunned for speaking his mind, then his growing sense that there’s a “buddy system” in place will only be validated.

Reed may have been slightly more tactful than Mickelson’s press-room mutiny in 2014, but the message in both attacks is the same: Issues remain within the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and it’s the next captain’s job to fix them.

Article Tags: Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.