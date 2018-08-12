A look at final-round tee times for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.:
(All times listed on tee sheet at CT)
ST. LOUIS – Jon Rahm started the final round at this year’s Masters six strokes off the lead and moved to within two strokes of eventual winner Patrick Reed with a birdie at the 14th hole.
Although his title chances didn’t last long – with a bogey at No. 15 – and he finished alone in fourth place, it was enough for the Spaniard to build on as he once again begins a Sunday at major in contention.
“I can do it and I know that I can do it,” said Rahm when asked what he learned from his brush with victory at Augusta National. “Up until that point [his bogey at the 15th hole], I was in contention, and I knew I could get it done.”
Rahm shot a third-round 66 at the PGA Championship and is three strokes behind front-runner Brooks Koepka, and his progressively better play at Bellerive has only fueled his confidence.
“I just keep doing the same thing, keep trusting my game, and keep hitting the shots that I've been hitting,” said Rahm, who hasn’t made a bogey since his final hole on Thursday. “Hopefully, like I said, maybe one of these tournaments I have a good putt in me on Sunday.”
ST. LOUIS – The 100th PGA Championship turned out to be exactly what we all thought it would be, a heavyweight title bout masquerading as a toughest man competition.
With a heat index north of triple digits and the kind of humidity that makes the championship’s relocation to the more comfortable confines of May starting next year a welcome reprieve, the strongest have risen to the top.
With few exceptions, the bombers have emerged on a course that’s been soused to a spongy and one-dimensional test – see flag, hit flag. All of the other nuances of playing the year’s final major have been washed away by downpours on Tuesday and Friday.
What might not have been widely predicted, however, was Brooks Koepka’s dominance. He checked all the right boxes, had all the firepower Bellerive could ask for and a two-pack of majors to prove his pedigree; but with all the other power players perfectly aligned for what promised to be a long drive competition he blended into the crowd.
Despite his victory in June at the U.S. Open, and a major scorecard that includes five top-10 finishes in his last 10 Grand Slam starts, Koepka began the week with 20-to-1 odds, behind the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. For all the wrong reasons, Koepka has been largely overlooked like vegetables on a buffet.
Whether it’s a byproduct of a personality that can at times come off as aloof, or his disinterest in the modern trappings of social media, in a game filled with stars Koepka is still searching for his place among the world-beater set.
Koepka uses that indifference, be it real or perceived, as fuel. It carried him through those lonely months of inactivity as he recovered from a left wrist injury and those far flung early days of his career when he chased his dream to the four corners of the globe on the European Challenge Tour.
“You always feel like you've got something to prove, whether it be to yourself or somebody else,” said Koepka, who will take a two-stroke lead into the final round following a third-round 66. “I can think of plenty of people along the way telling me I'll be nothing, working at McDonald's, doing things like that. The whole time, you're just trying to prove them wrong.”
The 28-year-old is 18 holes away from winning three of the last seven majors, not bad considering he missed one of those Grand Slam stops earlier this year when he was rehabbing a wrist injury during the Masters.
Put another way, he’s poised to prove that he’s arguably the best major championship player at the moment.
Koepka gave the field a glimmer of hope after moving to 13 under with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15, but he closed with a birdie at the 17th hole to set an impressive line.
“I can really tune in in the majors and I have no idea why,” he said. “They really get my attention. Every shot's so important out here, and you need to be able to play well.”
The consensus before this week’s PGA was that Bellerive would favor the long hitter and there’s nothing on the 54-hole leaderboard to suggest that won’t be the case.
In order, Koepka (who is tied for second this week in driving distance) is followed by Adam Scott (T-19 in driving distance), Jon Rahm (T-13), Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland (sixth), Jason Day (T-2), Tiger Woods (33rd) and Justin Thomas (10th).
“You can just have a quick look down the first page of the leaderboard and look who is there, it's great players and players in the best form this year,” marveled Scott, who shot a round-of-the-day 65 to move into second place.
Koepka, who would become just the fifth player to win his third major by 28, may have made it look easy on Saturday, but if history is any indication the game’s most relaxed player will have his hands full.
Rahm moved into the hunt for his first major with a 66 and is tied for third place at 9 under. On the check list of players who have the tools to turn Bellerive into a pitch-and-putt count the Spaniard atop the list, and like the other members of the cast he’s also not lacking in confidence.
“I know that I can do it,” Rahm said.
The same could probably be said for Fowler, who is tied with Rahm after a third-round 69, and Day, the 2015 PGA champion who is another stroke back at 8 under and tied with Thomas, this week’s defending champion.
As for Woods, his new competitive reality has never been so clear. Although he said, and did, all the right things on a sweltering Saturday, moving to within four strokes with a 4-under 66, he’s in a similar position to where he was starting the final round at last month’s Open Championship.
The old Tiger would have maintained the pressure and waited for those ahead of him to blink, but as he learned at Carnoustie, where he tied for sixth, the current generation isn’t prone to Sunday swoons, at least not collectively.
If he’s going to win major No. 15 he’ll need to outplay a generation that’s only seen his greatness on YouTube, and that means he must be aggressive.
“I just have to make birdies. This golf course is stacked right now and everyone is bunched,” Woods said.
For the second time this season the game’s best will begin a Sunday at a major chasing Koepka, and Koepka will begin his day in the gym. The gym is his refuge, a place where he can go and get away from golf and expectations; just not the feeling that he’s overlooked among the game’s best.
On Saturday morning, Koepka went to a local gym with frequent workout partner Johnson.
“Everybody wanted a picture with Dustin,” Koepka smiled. “They were talking about him as we left and I was just standing there laughing. They were like, ‘Did you see that, No. 1 player in the world was here.’ It's like, yeah, OK.”
He won’t get to No. 1 in the world with a victory on Sunday, but he’ll certainly make a statement that will be impossible for anyone to ignore.
ST. LOUIS – The last few years haven’t been kind to Adam Scott.
Once a model of consistency, Scott had rattled off at least one worldwide victory a year from 2001 through 2014, when he ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
But the years since have proven a struggle. His win streak came to an end in 2015. Back-to-back victories at the Honda Classic and WGC-Cadillac Championship early in 2016 looked to be the start of a revival, until they weren’t.
In fact, Scott hasn’t won since. He recently dropped as far as 82nd in the world, his lowest ranking in more than 15 years.
He was in contention over the weekend at last month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie, finishing T-17, but that was the first time in quite some time that the 2013 Masters champion had factored in a major.
“I don't know. I would have to think hard. It's been quite a while since I was really in contention, which has been quite frustrating,” he said Saturday night, seated in the PGA Championship’s media room at Bellerive. “But I'm glad I got a dose of it today, because I want a whole lot tomorrow.”
Scott vaulted up the leaderboard with a third-round 65 and will enter Sunday at the PGA 10 under par, two off the lead held by Brooks Koepka. It’s a loaded leaderboard, with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods giving chase, but it will be Scott and Koepka by themselves in the final pairing of the final round.
“There are going to be about 10 of us looking for that round of the year for everyone tomorrow,” Scott said. “Someone will go out and do it, and I'm glad I'm in that position that it could be me.”
Now 38 years old and five years removed from becoming the first Aussie to don the green jacket, Scott appreciates the opportunity that’s in front of him a little more than he might have when he was accustomed to a late weekend tee time.
“I'm going to relish it tomorrow because if it's another five [years before my next chance], basically you're wheeling me out to pasture, you know, at that point,” he said. “So I want to make the most of this and hopefully it's the start of some continued form in the big tournaments.”
And then, of course, there’s been the tragedy that’s hung over this championship all week, following the passing of Jarrod Lyle at just 36 years old. There’s been outpouring of emotional and financial support for Lyle’s family from across the golf world, but the Aussies are a tight-knit bunch. It’s guys like Scott and Jason Day who have spent more time with Lyle than others.
“Well, I mean it would be more than twice the thrill for me [to win for Jarrod], but I think no matter who wins tomorrow, I think if that person has met Jarrod Lyle, then they will have felt something with him passing this week,” Scott said.
“It's been such a difficult thing I think for us to get our heads around because we have been removed from Jarrod and his family back in Australia and everything happened so suddenly last week and then this week. I don't even really know if we have all really had time to reflect on it and let it sink in. But I think that a part of everyone's playing for Jarrod out here this week.”
ST. LOUIS – Before their third rounds of the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson wandered into a nearby Life Time Fitness.
Only one of them was recognized.
“Everybody wanted a picture with Dustin,” Koepka said. “They were talking about him as we left and I was just standing there laughing. They were like, ‘Did you see that the No. 1 player in the world was here?’ It’s like, yeah, OK. I don’t know what to say to that.”
Koepka might have to hit the gym with just his trainer Sunday morning, after he dusted the world No. 1 by six shots at Bellerive.
At 12-under 198, Koepka leads the PGA by two shots over Adam Scott. He’ll go off at 1:55 p.m. local time, which means he’ll have plenty of time for a full body workout to make sure he’s in tiptop shape as he chases his third major title in his past six attempts.
Koepka said that he and Johnson worked out for an hour and a half Saturday – riding the bike for 15 minutes and doing a back-and-triceps regimen for an hour.
Though Johnson’s lower body is stronger, Koepka said he can push more weight.
Before the final round of the U.S. Open, Koepka benched 225 pounds 14 times. (He can max out at 315.) He’s never been worried about the workouts affecting his strength throughout the course of a round.
“I don’t get sore,” he said. “If you’re working out every day, you’re not going to be sore.”
